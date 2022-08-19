Read full article on original website
Related
Water main break in Davenport
It’s going to be a damp morning for residents along East 32nd Street in Davenport just east of Brady Street. A water main break and a scanner call about “the road sinking” got first responders on the scene quickly. Our Katrina Rose took this photo and reports that water was bubbling up from both sides […]
ourquadcities.com
Sikorski addresses pressure put on police by additional responsibility
Officers learn how to be social workers and first contacts in mental health cases. Officers learn how to be social workers and first contacts in mental health cases. Anyone who spends a few minutes with Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski learns quickly how passionate he is about the job. No...
1 injured in Davenport accident
One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
KWQC
Vehicles destroyed in Galesburg parking structure fire Sunday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, were destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night in Galesburg. Galesburg firefighters responded around 9:33 p.m. to the 2700 block of Springer Road and found a parking structure on fire with heavy flames and smoke. They were able to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
With help of a ‘Picker,’ Hilltop hopes to improve gateway to downtown
Soon after the first anniversary of becoming just second director of Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village (HCV), Molly Otting-Carlson had a big day Thursday, Aug. 18. She met here with a senior officer of Main Street America and a co-star of the hit cable History show “American Pickers,” at a key location on HCV’s southern border.
977wmoi.com
OSF Business Development Specialist Teale Witherell Talks Changes Within OSF Locations
Location changes and restructuring within OSF HealthCare have been announced, including a new location for the OSF Prompt Care in Galesburg, says Business Development Specialist Teale Witherell:. “OSF Prompt Care that is currently located on the OSF St. Mary campus will be moving to 695 North Kellogg Street. The space...
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
KWQC
Police: 4 injured in Bettendorf crash Sunday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Four people were injured after a crash in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon, police said. The Bettendorf Police Department responded at 4:10 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive for a reported crash, according to a media release. A green Dodge Charger failed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wrong-way driver dies after SUV strikes barrier in I-280 construction zone
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A driver died early Sunday morning, Aug. 21 on Interstate 280 after striking a barrier in a construction zone. According to the Davenport Police Department, the SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on Iowa-bound I-280. At about 1:20 a.m., Sunday, the vehicle struck a barrier in the construction zone near Mile Marker 8.5 and caught fire.
Iowa Chiropractor Sentenced For Insurance Fraud
(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa chiropractor has been ordered to pay a 22-thousand dollar judgment after pleading guilty to insurance fraud. Forty-one-year-old Joshua David Blunt of Bettendorf admitted submitting false insurance claims for chiropractic care that was never provided. Blunt was arrested last year in Scott County. He has received a deferred judgment and been placed on two years of probation. The case was investigated by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
This Illinois City is Testing $500-a-Month Guaranteed Income Plan
Guaranteed income has been a controversial issue that has been discussed in many parts of America over the past couple years. One Illinois city is taking that concept and implementing a plan that would provide $500-a-month for residents. Their test for this plan has just begun. I saw this plan...
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial investigation shows a Saturn Vue was traveling in the wrong direction and struck a barrier...
ourquadcities.com
$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon
Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
Iowa-Based Teeshirt Shop Bringing Sass To New Davenport Store This Fall
A Des Moines-based teeshirt store that celebrates and roasts all things Iowa will open up a shop in Davenport this fall. RAYGUNshirts announced on Facebook that they will be opening up a location in downtown Davenport in November. While they're getting ready to go, they need your help on coming up with funny QC shirt ideas today (August 19).
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island junior high student makes threat, increased police presence
On Saturday, August 20, local police contacted the Rock Island-Milan School District Central Office about a concerning social media photo that was posted by a junior high student. The police deemed that the threat was not credible — “however we are having an increased police presence today,” school district spokeswoman...
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Little Leaguer Blames ESPN for Missed Strike Call
Little League umpiring isn’t perfect. However, when a late call in Saturday’s Iowa-Washington game didn’t go his team’s way, one player believed it wasn’t just the umpire pulling the strings. Davenport, Iowa, was up 6-3 and one out away from winning an elimination game against...
ourquadcities.com
Driver ticketed after vehicle strikes house early Saturday
A 26-year-old Davenport woman was ticketed after a vehicle struck a house on the 1500 block of West Locust Street early Saturday. The incident happened about 1:10 a.m., police said. Officers said no one was injured. A crime-scene technician took photos of the damage, which is on the lower part of the structure.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglars break in to Grand Ave. Dairy Queen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $5,000 was reportedly stolen in a burglary of a Galesburg fast food restaurant recently. Police responded to Dairy Queen, 1048 Grand Ave., at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, where a manager told them he had arrived to find a back door ajar. Inside, he found a cash register had been pried open, a locked office door had been kicked in, the office rummaged through, and a safe had been stolen.
Comments / 0