Marcell Ozuna apologizes for 'disappointing' team, family following DUI arrest

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves designated hitter/outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) early Friday morning.

According to reports, Ozuna was going "at least 90" miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone and when he was arrested, he told an officer "you know I'm fine" and "sorry, sorry I'm Ozuna from the Braves."

Earlier on Friday, following the arrest, the Braves released the following statement.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network, Ozuna has already met with general manager Alex Anthopoulos and manager Brian Snitzker.

The 31-year-old signed a four-year, $64M contract extension with Atlanta in February 2021 and less than four months later, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault during a domestic violence incident. Ozuna was suspended 20 games after charges were later withdrawn, but in September he was put on administrative leave due to the allegations and didn't play the rest of the season.

Yardbarker

Marcell Ozuna gets trolled by Braves radio announcer

Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point. Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
Yardbarker

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole furious after teammate Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch

Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
FanSided

Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire

After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
Yardbarker

Alek Manoah calls out Gerrit Cole over on-field incident

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah was quite dismissive of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole after things became tense between the two teams Sunday. In the fifth inning of New York’s 4-2 win over Toronto, Manoah hit Aaron Judge with a pitch. Judge seemed to believe there was some intent behind the pitch, as did Cole, who took a few steps onto the field and looked ready to confront Manoah.
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols Blasts Career Home Run Number 693

The solo home run that gave the Cardinals the 1-0 lead versus the Cubs was number 693 in Pujols’ illustrious career. With just 41 games remaining in a season that Pujols has insisted will be his last, the three-time National League MVP is sprinting full speed ahead to the finish line.
Yardbarker

RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'

Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Udonis Haslem Once Revealed That He And Jimmy Butler Didn't Sleep In Their Beds During The Bubble To Stay Focused And Show Leadership: "I'm Sleeping On The Couch Right Now, Dog, With A Room Full of Chunky Soup."

Udonis Haslem was by far the longest-tenured player with the same team still active in the league last season as he was in the midst of his 19th season with the Miami Heat, and the two sides aren't parting ways just yet. There were doubts regarding Haslem returning for a 20th season, but he revealed on Sunday that he is coming back.
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves designate Ryan Goins for assignment

The Braves announced Monday morning that infielder Ryan Goins has been designated for assignment. His removal from the roster clears a path for infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza, who has been activated from the 10-day injured list. Goins, 34, had his contract selected to the Major League roster last week and was...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

