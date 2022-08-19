Marcell Ozuna apologizes for 'disappointing' team, family following DUI arrest

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves designated hitter/outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) early Friday morning.

According to reports, Ozuna was going "at least 90" miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone and when he was arrested, he told an officer "you know I'm fine" and "sorry, sorry I'm Ozuna from the Braves."

Earlier on Friday, following the arrest, the Braves released the following statement.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network, Ozuna has already met with general manager Alex Anthopoulos and manager Brian Snitzker.

The 31-year-old signed a four-year, $64M contract extension with Atlanta in February 2021 and less than four months later, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault during a domestic violence incident. Ozuna was suspended 20 games after charges were later withdrawn, but in September he was put on administrative leave due to the allegations and didn't play the rest of the season.