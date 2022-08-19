ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, IN

22 WSBT

Educate. Empower. Elevate.

Indiana Black Expo, Elkhart Chapter, is a voice & vehicle for the social and economic advancement of youth & families in Indiana. And they have a few exciting events you can take part in this weekend. Here with all the details is Indiana Black Expo President , Robert Taylor. For more information you can visit ElkhartIBE.com or find them on Facebook.
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

LifeTouch Ministry Holds ‘Ungarage’ Sale

What brings over 500 people together on a very hot August morning?. How do you serve the people of the community with needed clothing and other items, over $2,000 worth of school supplies, lunches, haircuts, entertainment for their kids and gas and grocery cards?. Well, you offer everything for free....
WARSAW, IN
103.3 WKFR

Watch: Kalamazoo Native Catches Baby Falling from Fiery Building

When we are in a scenario where we're in danger we are operating in our flight or flight complex. This complex says that in scenarios where we are in danger, others are in danger, or danger presents itself that there will be three choices that every person makes. They will either stand there and fight to defend themselves and others, they will run to safety which is also known as taking flight, or they may go into shock and not move at all.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Middlebury, IN
andrews.edu

FREE Critter Carnival and Family Fun Day

The annual Eau Claire Pathfinder Critter Carnival will once again be held 2–6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Veterans Park in downtown Eau Claire. The event this year features a FREE inflated slide and bounce house as well as FREE carnival games including face painting, balloon darts and more. Corn dogs, popcorn, hot dogs, fresh corn on the cob, watermelon and more will be available for purchase along with fresh homemade bake sale items. Bring your family and enjoy the fun. Donations for the carnival games are accepted but not expected and support the Pathfinder Club’s fundraiser for the International Camporee.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
#The Pantry#Charity#Middlebury Food Pantry
WNDU

Mishawaka Police reporting recent thefts of wallets from purses

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department says it has received several reports this month from victims of wallet thefts from their purses. Police say these thefts occurred at local stores. Police also say many of the victims were confronted by one or two people who distracted them or started a small conversation.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police investigating thefts of wallets

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating several reports of victims' wallets being stolen from their purses and warning the public of what to do to keep it from happening to them. Victims told police that while in the store, they were confronted by one or two people...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school

PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
PLYMOUTH, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart community reminds drivers to stop for school buses

We're just three weeks into the school year for some districts, and already bus drivers are having issues with other drivers. Police and the school district say it should be obvious; when you see stop signs and lights, you're supposed to stop for a school bus. But even as school...
ELKHART, IN
panoramanow.com

Mill Pond Fest Announces Entertainment Schedule

The annual Mill Pond Fest will be held on August 27th – thru August 28th, 2022, at the Union Mills Conservation Club located at 100 Mill Pond Rd, Union Mills Indiana, 46382. There will be Live entertainment, beer garden, food, crafts, canoe rides, skeet shoot, car show, kids games and more. Kiddie tractor pull, golf shoot over the pond, cash raffle, walk/run, live music, Fireworks (Sat at dusk.) Come enjoy a hometown festival!
UNION MILLS, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Drunk Driving Blamed for NIPSCO Pole Crash

(La Porte, IN) - Police say alcohol was a factor in a utility pole being knocked over recently outside La Porte. Caleb Kirkham, 21, is charged with Operating While Intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident for striking a NIPSCO pole about 10 p.m. on August 15 on County Road 250 South just west of U.S. 35.
LA PORTE, IN

