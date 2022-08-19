Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Educate. Empower. Elevate.
Indiana Black Expo, Elkhart Chapter, is a voice & vehicle for the social and economic advancement of youth & families in Indiana. And they have a few exciting events you can take part in this weekend. Here with all the details is Indiana Black Expo President , Robert Taylor. For more information you can visit ElkhartIBE.com or find them on Facebook.
Times-Union Newspaper
LifeTouch Ministry Holds ‘Ungarage’ Sale
What brings over 500 people together on a very hot August morning?. How do you serve the people of the community with needed clothing and other items, over $2,000 worth of school supplies, lunches, haircuts, entertainment for their kids and gas and grocery cards?. Well, you offer everything for free....
Watch: Kalamazoo Native Catches Baby Falling from Fiery Building
When we are in a scenario where we're in danger we are operating in our flight or flight complex. This complex says that in scenarios where we are in danger, others are in danger, or danger presents itself that there will be three choices that every person makes. They will either stand there and fight to defend themselves and others, they will run to safety which is also known as taking flight, or they may go into shock and not move at all.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Will your kids qualify to eat for free at school this year?
Your children are likely back in school by now. Most of our area's school districts have started the new school year. Still, it is not too late to get some of that important paperwork turned in. That includes applying for Free and Reduced meals. Before covid, the National School Lunch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Historians across the Hoosier state are sounding the alarm for a local landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center in Mishawaka is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.” The brewery also made the list last year. The building...
andrews.edu
FREE Critter Carnival and Family Fun Day
The annual Eau Claire Pathfinder Critter Carnival will once again be held 2–6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Veterans Park in downtown Eau Claire. The event this year features a FREE inflated slide and bounce house as well as FREE carnival games including face painting, balloon darts and more. Corn dogs, popcorn, hot dogs, fresh corn on the cob, watermelon and more will be available for purchase along with fresh homemade bake sale items. Bring your family and enjoy the fun. Donations for the carnival games are accepted but not expected and support the Pathfinder Club’s fundraiser for the International Camporee.
Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff: Child drowns in private pond
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a child drowned Sunday afternoon in a private pond in Wakeshma Township.
wtvbam.com
Branch County E. coli case reported by MDHHS, one of 45 in the state
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Branch County has one of the 45 E. coli cases that have been reported in the State of Michigan according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Ten of the cases are in Kent County with six reported in Ottawa County. Other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Mishawaka Police reporting recent thefts of wallets from purses
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department says it has received several reports this month from victims of wallet thefts from their purses. Police say these thefts occurred at local stores. Police also say many of the victims were confronted by one or two people who distracted them or started a small conversation.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating thefts of wallets
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating several reports of victims' wallets being stolen from their purses and warning the public of what to do to keep it from happening to them. Victims told police that while in the store, they were confronted by one or two people...
abc57.com
Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
WNDU
Downtown South Bend’s largest annual event showcases visual, performing, and culinary arts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the streets of South Bend were filled with over 500 local artists, that showcased visual, performing, and culinary works of art. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Jefferson Street, St. Louis Boulevard, and Howard Park were filled with artists, stages, and intricate creations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater Chamber hosting ribbon cutting at Dickey’s
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony this Thursday at 12 noon for the Coldwater Dickey’s Barbecue Pit store at the corner of U.S. 12 and Michigan Avenue. You’re being invited to stop in, meet the new management...
Police warn Kosciusko County drivers of recent auto thefts
Police have tips for drivers to lower the chances of theft after a string of recent incidents around Kosciusko County have prompted an investigation.
Ascension Borgess names new president and CEO of Southwest Michigan region
KALAMAZOO, MI — Ascension Michigan recently announced that Dr. Thomas Rohs has taken over as the new president and CEO of the faith-based hospital network’s southwest region. In addition to overseeing Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital, Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
Day before parking lot death, 911 caller said driver was trying to hit people
News 8 has obtained new 911 audio that shows the moments when a driver nearly hit multiple people at a Battle Creek Meijer on Aug. 8.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking to identify individual in criminal mischief investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest who is wanted for questioning in a criminal mischief investigation. Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that took place in the downtown Elkhart area in August. If you have...
22 WSBT
Elkhart community reminds drivers to stop for school buses
We're just three weeks into the school year for some districts, and already bus drivers are having issues with other drivers. Police and the school district say it should be obvious; when you see stop signs and lights, you're supposed to stop for a school bus. But even as school...
panoramanow.com
Mill Pond Fest Announces Entertainment Schedule
The annual Mill Pond Fest will be held on August 27th – thru August 28th, 2022, at the Union Mills Conservation Club located at 100 Mill Pond Rd, Union Mills Indiana, 46382. There will be Live entertainment, beer garden, food, crafts, canoe rides, skeet shoot, car show, kids games and more. Kiddie tractor pull, golf shoot over the pond, cash raffle, walk/run, live music, Fireworks (Sat at dusk.) Come enjoy a hometown festival!
hometownnewsnow.com
Drunk Driving Blamed for NIPSCO Pole Crash
(La Porte, IN) - Police say alcohol was a factor in a utility pole being knocked over recently outside La Porte. Caleb Kirkham, 21, is charged with Operating While Intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident for striking a NIPSCO pole about 10 p.m. on August 15 on County Road 250 South just west of U.S. 35.
Comments / 0