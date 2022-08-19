Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Several laughing United fans clearly heard chanting ‘murderers’ and throwing cans at what they think is the LFC team bus in new footage
Manchester United fans can be sadly heard mocking Liverpool supporters with chants of ‘murderers’ in a new piece of footage shared on Twitter. A prior piece published by Empire of the Kop showed those involved in the protest against the Glazers pelting a coach that was suspected to be carrying Jurgen Klopp’s men with cans and projectiles.
Farewell Jill Scott, England legend. And yes, it really did happen
An England international back in the days long before it became fashionable – and before it became fashionable for the mainstream media to ram her sport down the throats of male fans too stupid to realise they were under no obligation to watch it – Jill Scott has announced her retirement from the sport with the release of an emotive epistle that would bring floods of tears to a glass eye.
