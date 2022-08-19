ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Laura Muir retains European title while Dina Asher-Smith settles for 200m silver

By Phil Casey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gE6IP_0hNyhDP500

Great Britain’s Laura Muir won her fourth medal of an “insane” summer with gold in the 1,500 metres in the European Championships as Zharnel Hughes also tasted victory in Munich.

Muir, who won bronze in the World Championships and gold and bronze in the Commonwealth Games, powered to a commanding win to retain the title she claimed four years ago in Berlin.

Hughes was also an impressive winner of the men’s 200m ahead of team-mate Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, but Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for silver in the women’s event behind Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji.

Muir was happy to sit at the back of the field in the early stages before cruising into the lead with two laps to go and the 29-year-old Scot then kicked for home with just over 400m remaining.

Ireland’s Ciara Mageean dug deep to keep Muir in her sights but the Olympic silver medallist was too strong and crossed the line in 4:01.08, with Mageean 1.48 seconds behind.

Poland’s Sofia Ennaoui took the bronze ahead of Britain’s Katie Snowden, with Ellie Baker finishing eighth.

Speaking about the packed schedule of championships this year, Muir told the BBC: “It looked hard on paper but actually doing it in person - never again!

“It was an amazing opportunity and a very unique one that we’d never get three champs in a year, let alone five weeks in the summer. It was just insane but I was like ‘You know what, I want to give it a go’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PScmp_0hNyhDP500

“My aim was to medal in all three, which I’ve done but to win the Commonwealths and to win here, I’m so happy.

“This was the hardest one. On paper it looked the easiest, one event, only two rounds, so physically it was the easiest of the three but it was so tough mentally. It was the most difficult race I think I’ve ever run.”

Hughes added gold in the 200m to his silver from the 100m after clocking a season’s best of 20.07s, with Charlie Dobson threatening to make it a British one-two-three before being edged out by Italy’s Filippo Tortu.

“I’m so happy,” Hughes said. “My coach and I spoke about this earlier in the season and we just stretched out our programme in order to stay healthy.

“Mostly the European Championships for us was more of a mental game than physical because we knew we were fit. We just had to make sure my mental strength was on par and I think I did a great job on that.”

Asher-Smith, who has endured a difficult season with injuries, ran quicker in the final than in her semi-final but could not catch Kambundji, who took gold in a time of 22.32s.

“Obviously I came here to win so I’m not super happy, but at the end Mujinga put together a better race - she’s been improving for ages so congratulations,” said Asher-Smith, whose team-mate Jodie Williams finished fourth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37d0e4_0hNyhDP500

“I really thought I was in a bit better shape than that but at the same time I came second so that is what it is.”

Lawrence Okoye won bronze in the discus with his first-round throw of 67.14m, with Sweden’s Simon Pettersson just two centimetres behind in fourth.

Okoye, who spent several years away from athletics as he pursued a career in the NFL, was in tears after becoming Britain’s first European medallist in the men’s discus.

“It’s been a tough year for me in a lot of ways and to do what I did today just means the world to me,” Okoye said. “To medal in this field after some of the things I’ve been experiencing, I just couldn’t hold it back.

“Everyone knows I’ve had a big throw in me for a long time and hopefully this is the start of big things for me.”

Earlier in the day, Olympic champion Tom Pidcock overcame an early crash to win gold in the mountain bike cross-country.

“It was a pretty hard race,” Pidcock said. “I kind of made it hard for myself because on this course with that speed, riding out front by myself makes it all that much harder.

“I crashed on the first corner - at least it was dry. If it wasn’t it would have been an even bigger crash but thankfully it wasn’t too bad and I managed to get back to the front.

“There’s still a couple of world championships to go (this year) so I’m not finished yet.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Champions League draw comes as Super League court case hangs over European game

As officials of Europe’s great clubs gather in Istanbul for the Champions League draw, it will be the first time many have been together in the same room since before Covid. There will be some tension, and sizing up. The biggest issues by far will be football politics, rather than any old-fashioned trepidation about who they might face in the draw. That is because of a discussion that is now beyond old-fashioned, which is that the competition’s group stage is boring and predictable. It is such a fait accompli it is set to be finished altogether, since this is the...
UEFA
The Independent

Former rugby captain ‘buzzing’ for coffee to help Doddie Weir’s MND charity

Former Scotland rugby captain John Barclay has said he was “buzzing” to try a new coffee helping to raise cash for the charity set up by Doddie Weir as he battles motor neurone disease.Devon-based coffee firm Rugga Coffee created the new blend to raise cash for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, set up by Weir after he was diagnosed with the incurable disease.And to help launch it, Barclay, who was capped 76 times for Scotland, served up coffees in Edinburgh.John Barclay turned from back row to barista for us recently to promote our exciting new product, Doddie'5 Blend Coffee ☕ Watch...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Angel Di Maria’s wife reveals Manchester United nightmare: ‘In England the food is disgusting’

Angel Di Maria’s wife has opened up on her ordeal of living in England during the forward’s brief spell at Manchester United, complaining about the food, the weather and the people that made the experience “horrible”. Argentina international Di Maria signed a five-year deal at Manchester United when the Premier League club broke their transfer record to buy him from Real Madrid for almost £60m in 2014. But the transfer was a disaster, with Di Maria being sold to Paris Saint-Germain the following season for a loss, and the star’s wife Jorgelina Cardoso revealed the pair had reservations about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is England vs South Africa on TV today? Channel, start time and how to watch second cricket Test online

England and South Africa resume their battle at Old Trafford on Thursday as the hosts look to make amends for a disappointing defeat at Lord’s last week.South Africa dismantled the English batting line-up twice as they won the first Test of the three-match series by an innings and 11 runs.A fierce bowling attack led by Kasigo Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen shone as England faltered to their first Test defeat under new leadership duo Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.Stokes was defiant after the match, insisting his team’s attacking tactics can still be successful, and the pressure is now on...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Pettersson
Person
Asher
Person
Zharnel Hughes
Person
Jodie Williams
Person
Lawrence Okoye
Person
Laura Muir
The Independent

Miss England finalist makes history as pageant’s first makeup free contestant

A politics student has reached the Miss England final after becoming the first make-up free contestant to take part in the pageant in its 94-year history.Melisa Raouf, 20, from Battersea in London, said she wants to promote inner beauty and challenge the beauty ideals perpetuated on social media.Following her bare-faced appearance at the semi-final of the competition on Monday (22 August), Raouf will compete against 40 other women to be crowned Miss England in October.Organisers of the event previously introduced a makeup free modelling round to the competition, but say it is the first time anyone has chosen to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

806K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy