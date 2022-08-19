Read full article on original website
Juveniles expecting to transfer to Angola will wait a little longer
BATON ROUGE - Twenty-five juveniles locked up at the Bridge City Center for Youth will stay put a little longer. Tuesday, the Governor's office told a judge they will wait until Sept. 15 to transfer them to Angola. The fight to keep the young criminals in a juvenile detention center and away from a state prison continues.
Material Witness Warrant Issued for Key Witness in Louisiana Murder Trial, Authorities Seeking Help from the Public
Material Witness Warrant Issued for Key Witness in Louisiana Murder Trial, Authorities Seeking Help from the Public. Shreveport Police, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department and the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that they are seeking public assistance in finding a key witness in a 2018 double murder trial. A material witness warrant has been issued for Eric Dorch, 42, with no bond. More warrants may be issued in this case.
Louisiana jail transitions to electronic mail for inmates
NAKAMOTO: Former sheriff's son implicated in massive drug bust, loses law enforcement job but avoids arrest
POINTE COUPEE - Sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit Tuesday that the son of former Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres was implicated in one of the largest drug busts in the parish's history — but he's avoided arrest so far. Last week, State Police touted the bust that...
‘I have no sympathy’: Wife of shot carjacking victim wants Bridge City youth inmates transferred now
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wife of the man allegedly shot and carjacked last month by an escapee from the Bridge City Center for Youth said the lax oversight of inmates at the facility has torn her family apart. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the upcoming transfer of violent juvenile...
Mayor Cantrell's supporters question her appearance at teen carjacker's sentencing
NEW ORLEANS — Five days after Mayor Cantrell sparked a firestorm of criticism over her court appearance in support of the family of a juvenile carjacker, she is still ducking questions about the lingering controversy. When a WWL-TV reporter asked Cantrell about the matter Tuesday at an unrelated public...
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson a no-show in criminal court
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The attorney for a murder suspect wants Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson to be found in contempt of court. He took his claim to a courtroom on Friday morning, but the sheriff didn’t show up. The sheriff’s office has explained she was not mandated...
TEXAS MAN SENTENCED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ON NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that GERONIMO FLORES, age 30, of Abilene, Texas, was sentenced on August 18, 2022 to serve 54 months imprisonment, to be followed by three-years of supervised release on each count, to run concurrently. He is also obligated to pay a mandatory $100.00 special assessment fee for each count. FLORES was found guilty as charged of two felony offenses after a three-day federal jury trial. The jury found FLORES guilty of domestic violence by strangulation and suffocation in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 113(a)(8) and 7(8) and interstate domestic violence in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2261(a)(1), 2261(b) (5), and 7(8).
Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust
Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 22, 2022, that detectives from the Street Crimes Unit aided Probation and Parole agents with a compliance check at a residence in the 12,000 block of Coursey Blvd.
‘Horrified by this brazen act,’ NOLA Public Schools expresses concern after student waving gun tries to enter bus
The incident happened at the corner of Gallier Drive and Mirabeau Street, as the student were on their way home at about 2:30, says the NOPD and Kate Mehok CEO of Crescent City School
After Mayor Cantrell supported carjacking suspect in court, victims want answers
NEW ORLEANS — The survivor of a carjacking said she hasn't been contacted by the Mayor to explain why she was at the sentencing hearing of her attacker. Eyewitness News introduced you to Madison Bergeron last week. She reacted to the silence from City Hall, after Mayor Cantrell was seen in court supporting a juvenile suspect's family.
New Orleans cruise passenger gets federal prison for domestic violence at sea
A man on cruise ship out of New Orleans is going to federal prison for more than four years for trying to strangle his girlfriend during a domestic violence incident aboard a cruise ship at sea.
St. John Parish man sentenced to 11 years following Dollar General armed robbery
Edgard, LA – August 15, 2022 – Judge Nghana Lewis sentenced Antone Henderson, age 24 of Reserve, to eleven (11) years at hard labor, with the Department of Corrections on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. The charge arose from a June 5, 2018, armed robbery, which occurred at the Dollar General located at 3499 West Airline Highway in Reserve, Louisiana.
Confusion, upset over Cantrell's appearance in court in support of teen carjacker's family
NEW ORLEANS — Reactions ranging from bewilderment to outrage continued to boil over Monday to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s appearance last week in juvenile court to support a 14-year-old carjacker and his family. Cantrell surprised juvenile court officials and the district attorney’s office with her unannounced court appearance Thursday...
Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify two subjects who were recorded in the image above and the video below taking packages from a residence in Prairieville, Louisiana.
Sidney Torres IV paid $106k to employees after denying overtime in violation of labor laws
Sidney Torres IV has paid back wages to 105 employees of his IV Waste garbage-collection company after he improperly denied them bonuses and overtime while failing to accurately log some of their hours, federal officials said Tuesday. Torres paid his employees flat daily rates even when they worked more than...
Mother and daughter accused of aggravated assault after girl threatens school bus with gun
A mother and her 12-year-old daughter were arrested Friday after the girl, an elementary school student in New Orleans, held a handgun and banged it against a school bus after she had been beaten by other students on the vehicle, according to police report and videos of the incident circulating on social media.
Lawsuit filed against Gov. Edwards to stop transfer of Bridge City inmates to Angola Prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A team of lawyers are suing Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Justice, and the Office of Juvenile Justice to stop the transfer of juvenile inmates to Angola Prison. In July, the governor announced plans to relocate some of the violent juvenile offenders from Bridge City Center for […]
