Gainesville, GA

WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Traffic pacing has gotten out of hand

Imagine humming along I-285 and then grinding to a sudden halt. The slow zone comes out of thin air and lasts…and lasts…and lasts. Barely creeping along, vehicles finally reach the front of the slow zone and start to move at a better pace. What caused it? Where’s the carnage? Some cones are set up for a mile or so in one or two lanes and hardly anyone is even working in them.
ATLANTA, GA
Michelle Hall

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia gasoline prices keep falling, in keeping with the national trend

Georgia gasoline prices have continued to fall on low demand, now standing at $3.435 by AAA’s estimate at the time of publication of this article. The price of regular unleaded gasoline in Cobb County remained higher than the statewide average at $3.587, but comparable to other counties in the core of metro Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Gainesville, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says

Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County objects to annexation for industrial development

COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners voted Aug. 16 to file an objection to a city of Covington annexation for the purpose of developing a massive industrial warehouse/manufacturing/e-commerce project. The county was notified July 11 by the city that it intended to annex 55.8 acres of the site, part of...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Battery recycling firm to bring jobs to Stephens Co

A battery recycling company based in South Korea is making plans for northeast Georgia: $37 million will be invested in Toccoa for a facility that is projected to create more than 100 new jobs in Stephens County. “SungEel is a company at the cutting edge of sustainable technology, and we...
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Helen GA Restaurants On The River

Helen, Georgia, is known for its Bavarian-style building architecture, beautiful natural attractions, and many shops selling specialty food. It has been a mainstay on the tourist map since its founding. Many of its landmark buildings have been carefully preserved and restored to their original beauty, so you can look at...
HELEN, GA
WGAU

Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Ben Lacina

Locals ready to see one of FoCo’s biggest outdoor attractions return to form

Section of the Big Creek Greenway(Photo/Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Website) (Forsyth County, GA) Having days filled with work, errands, and everything in between, many folks turn to nature to unplug from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. As the Big Creek Greenway undergoes repairs, some Forsyth County residents are more than ready for the popular trail to return to its full form.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Hiking the Toccoa River Swinging Bridge Near Blue Ridge GA

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Adventures in the great outdoors almost always offer a reward of some sort. Maybe it’s a waterfall, or a scenic mountain overlook. Maybe it’s a cool cave, spotting some interesting wildlife, or a...
BLUE RIDGE, GA
accesswdun.com

Atlanta Highway reopens after structure fire is extinguished

All lanes on 3526 Atlanta Highway have reopened after a structure fire had closed the highway between Osborn Road and Crest High Drive for several hours Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 7:12 a.m. and found a fully involved fire in a commercial building. Firefighters used a ladder truck to identify the best advantage point for aerial master stream operations.
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Air-Conditioning is Not a Luxury in Many Georgia Prisons

To keep our cool in this record hot summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air-conditioned spaces. But many people in Georgia prisons don’t have that option. Meanwhile, the federal Department of Justice is still investigating Georgia prisons, trying to get to the root of persistent violence there. As GPB’s Grant Blankenship explains, they might take a look at the heat.
GEORGIA STATE

