Forsyth County advocacy group teaching adults how to keep kids safe around gunsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine Lookenott
Fun in FoCo: A classic play takes center stage, concerts for U2 and Eagles fans and more this weekendJohn Thompson
Repairs for Cumming Aquatic Center roof among items approved at Cumming City Council meetingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Here’s how Forsyth County Schools is making up for bus driver shortageJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Georgia creek full of soybeans and killing fish, riverkeeper says
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia creek is full of soybeans and now dead fish are washing up and state regulators have issued a warning. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Hall County at Flat Creek where officials believe soybeans ended up in the water after a train derailment.
Gridlock Guy: Traffic pacing has gotten out of hand
Imagine humming along I-285 and then grinding to a sudden halt. The slow zone comes out of thin air and lasts…and lasts…and lasts. Barely creeping along, vehicles finally reach the front of the slow zone and start to move at a better pace. What caused it? Where’s the carnage? Some cones are set up for a mile or so in one or two lanes and hardly anyone is even working in them.
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia gasoline prices keep falling, in keeping with the national trend
Georgia gasoline prices have continued to fall on low demand, now standing at $3.435 by AAA’s estimate at the time of publication of this article. The price of regular unleaded gasoline in Cobb County remained higher than the statewide average at $3.587, but comparable to other counties in the core of metro Atlanta.
Boil water advisory issued for parts of FoCo after water main leakage
Boiling water amidst a boil water advisory(Photo/Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County officials have issued a boil water advisory on Monday, August 22 for sections of the County after a water main leak. Here’s who could be affected and what a boil water advisory means for them.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
After year-long pause, toll lane project back on track for GA 400
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — It has been a year since the Georgia Department of Transportation rejected a bid for the Georgia 400 toll project, but now it is back on track. The project calls for two toll lanes in each direction on GA 400, from the North Springs MARTA station in north Fulton County to McGinnis Ferry Rd.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County objects to annexation for industrial development
COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners voted Aug. 16 to file an objection to a city of Covington annexation for the purpose of developing a massive industrial warehouse/manufacturing/e-commerce project. The county was notified July 11 by the city that it intended to annex 55.8 acres of the site, part of...
Battery recycling firm to bring jobs to Stephens Co
A battery recycling company based in South Korea is making plans for northeast Georgia: $37 million will be invested in Toccoa for a facility that is projected to create more than 100 new jobs in Stephens County. “SungEel is a company at the cutting edge of sustainable technology, and we...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Helen GA Restaurants On The River
Helen, Georgia, is known for its Bavarian-style building architecture, beautiful natural attractions, and many shops selling specialty food. It has been a mainstay on the tourist map since its founding. Many of its landmark buildings have been carefully preserved and restored to their original beauty, so you can look at...
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
Locals ready to see one of FoCo’s biggest outdoor attractions return to form
Section of the Big Creek Greenway(Photo/Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Website) (Forsyth County, GA) Having days filled with work, errands, and everything in between, many folks turn to nature to unplug from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. As the Big Creek Greenway undergoes repairs, some Forsyth County residents are more than ready for the popular trail to return to its full form.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
Hiking the Toccoa River Swinging Bridge Near Blue Ridge GA
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Adventures in the great outdoors almost always offer a reward of some sort. Maybe it’s a waterfall, or a scenic mountain overlook. Maybe it’s a cool cave, spotting some interesting wildlife, or a...
fox5atlanta.com
Lucky Hawkins disappearance: Few signs of Georgia father one year later
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Tuesday marks one year since a Georgia father of three vanished without a trace. Lucky Hawkins' family says they last heard from him Aug. 22, 2021, days before he was supposed to check out of a Union City motel. They told FOX 5 Atlanta they think he was abducted.
beckersasc.com
Georgia physician pays $100K to settle allegations he issued prescriptions with a suspended license
Keith Jeffords, MD, has agreed to pay $100,000 and refrain from applying for a Drug Enforcement Administration registration for five years to resolve allegations that he issued prescriptions for controlled substances while his medical license was suspended, the U.S. Justice Department said Aug. 22. Dr. Jeffords, who operates a plastic...
Gwinnett County city closer to lifting ban on opening liquor stores
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One Gwinnett County city still bans liquor stores from opening but it is one step closer to changing that. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was live in Grayson during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Thursday. If residents want liquor, they have to...
Report: Corporate landlords flooded Atlanta area with eviction filings despite CDC pandemic moratorium
ATLANTA — A congressional report examining evictions during the pandemic highlights how larger, corporate landlords were responsible for a staggering proportion of evictions that occurred in metro Atlanta despite a CDC moratorium that was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic. The report was issued last month by the...
accesswdun.com
Atlanta Highway reopens after structure fire is extinguished
All lanes on 3526 Atlanta Highway have reopened after a structure fire had closed the highway between Osborn Road and Crest High Drive for several hours Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 7:12 a.m. and found a fully involved fire in a commercial building. Firefighters used a ladder truck to identify the best advantage point for aerial master stream operations.
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Air-Conditioning is Not a Luxury in Many Georgia Prisons
To keep our cool in this record hot summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air-conditioned spaces. But many people in Georgia prisons don’t have that option. Meanwhile, the federal Department of Justice is still investigating Georgia prisons, trying to get to the root of persistent violence there. As GPB’s Grant Blankenship explains, they might take a look at the heat.
