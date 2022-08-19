Read full article on original website
KIMT
RPS Online school accepting student applications
ROCHESTER, Minn. - What started as a pandemic offshoot has now become a permanent option for Rochester learners. The district says right now K-12th grades are just shy of 350 students but more are expected to enroll. Lead Principal Brandon Macrafic says RPS Online recently entered into an agreement with...
KIMT
Minnesota schools and nationwide dealing with staffing shortages, RPS need for bus drivers
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Schools nationwide are dealing with shortages of teachers and staff at unprecedented levels as an ongoing effect brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Education Association estimates 300,000 openings for teachers and educational support positions available across the country. Schools are being impacted by bus service...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota cities ask for special legislative session
(ABC 6 News) - The League of Minnesota Cities sent a letter to Governor Tim Walz and state lawmakers asking again for a special legislative session to pass spending bills. This echos the cries of local governments in southeast Minnesota. City council members in Austin and Albert Lea are speaking out about their own crumbling infrastructure.
Rochester man creates TikTok to share his experience of leaving the Amish
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Eddie Swartzentruber was 17 years old when he left the Amish community where he grew up. He always knew he wanted to leave, but the escape wasn't something he had planned out. "I feel like if you would think it out for a long time, you probably wouldn't do it because there is so many doomsday scenarios," Swartzentruber said. Instead, the 25-year-old business owner says his decision to act came in the matter of two days. He fled to to Harmony, Minnesota with nothing to his name, but with hope for a better future. "It is so super liberating....
KIMT
Lowertown's lasting legacy on the City of Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mayor Kim Norton declared the week of Aug. 21 as 'Spirit of Lowertown' in remembrance of the 1883 F5 tornado that destroyed the historic part of North Rochester. The History Center of Olmsted County's Executive Director Wayne Gannaway said Lowertown, which is identified as the neighborhood beyond Civic Center...
The anniversary of the EF-5 tornado that spawned the Mayo Clinic
Destruction from the 1886 tornado in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota – Credit: Brown & Riley, Minnesota Historical Society, Wikipedia public domain. Minnesota sits on the northern edge of some of the planet’s most intense and volatile weather. Tornadoes are the realization of all of nature’s fury coming together in one spot.
KIMT
New indoor skate park coming to Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.- Skateboarders in Rochester will soon have another place they can do flips and tricks at. A new indoor skate park is coming to The Med City. It will be called "The Garden" and allow skaters to do some moves when it's cold out. Owners Laura and Adam Kramer...
KIMT
Bid to demolish 2 downtown Albert Lea buildings comes in over $700K
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea City Council voted in July to move forward with the emergency abatement of two buildings after part of the building at 332 S. Broadway started collapsing at the end of June. With the sole bid coming in substantially higher than estimated to demolish the...
healthcaredive.com
Mayo Clinic’s Q2 operating income tumbles as labor costs climb
Mayo Clinic has become the latest nonprofit hospital to report weaker operating income in the second quarter as cost inflation, especially for labor, dented its second quarter results. The nonprofit’s net operating income fell 65.6% to $155 million compared to the prior year, the Rochester, Minnesota-based system said Thursday. Revenue...
KIMT
Project Hero's cyclists in the 'Great Lakes Challenge' stop in Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn.-Around 40 cyclists from the United States and Germany that are apart of Project Hero, a non profit that helps veterans and first responders recover from injuries and PTSD, stopped in Pine Island before continuing on to Madison, Wis. on Tuesday. Project Hero's Peter Bylsma said the 'Great...
Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester
Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
Downtown Rochester Transit System Will Not Charge For Rides
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council could take action Monday evening on an agreement that will provide for free rides on the planned LINK Bus Rapid Transit system. The 20-year agreement with Mayo Clinic lays out the hours of operation and the frequency of service for the...
Unpaid Bar Bill Leads to Recovery of Vehicle Stolen in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An unpaid bar tab led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen out of Rochester. The arrest warrant issued for 41-year-old Daniel Reamer accuses him of stealing a vehicle from a shopping complex in northwest Rochester on May 6. Prosecutors say Reamer then drove the vehicle to Pierce County in western Wisconsin.
26 Amazing Movies That Were Filmed in the State of Minnesota
If you've ever been to Minneapolis or even visited the Mall of America, you have probably walked in the same spot as big-time celebrities! Actually, there are a bunch of towns, parks, cemeteries, lakes, and businesses in Minnesota that have been featured on the big screen. Below is a HUGE list of movies that have been made right here in Minnesota and all the spots where film crews and stars have been.
Fillmore County Journal
Harmony resident disputes citation
The August 16 Harmony city council meeting opened with a public hearing on vacating a portion of 2nd Ave SW. Roxanne Johnson spoke on behalf of property owner Mavis Brunsvold. Brunsvold and all other property owners for the area in question have signed the petition to vacate and are in favor of it. The public hearing was closed.
KIMT
Second Rochester washing machine thief is sentenced to prison
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A second person is sentenced to prison for breaking into apartment buildings and robbing the washing machines. Stephanie Rae Bellanger, 30 of Shakopee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years and two months behind bars and ordered to pay $6,567.50 in restitution. She pleaded guilty to first-degree damage to property and two counts of second-degree burglary. 31 other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
KIMT
New information on Bradbury murder
We're learning more about Nathan Gilmore.. the Osage man accused of murdering Angela Bradbury in April of last year. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb did some digging into Gilmore's past with law enforcement.
Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall
Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
