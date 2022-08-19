ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KIMT

RPS Online school accepting student applications

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What started as a pandemic offshoot has now become a permanent option for Rochester learners. The district says right now K-12th grades are just shy of 350 students but more are expected to enroll. Lead Principal Brandon Macrafic says RPS Online recently entered into an agreement with...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota cities ask for special legislative session

(ABC 6 News) - The League of Minnesota Cities sent a letter to Governor Tim Walz and state lawmakers asking again for a special legislative session to pass spending bills. This echos the cries of local governments in southeast Minnesota. City council members in Austin and Albert Lea are speaking out about their own crumbling infrastructure.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rochester man creates TikTok to share his experience of leaving the Amish

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Eddie Swartzentruber was 17 years old when he left the Amish community where he grew up. He always knew he wanted to leave, but the escape wasn't something he had planned out. "I feel like if you would think it out for a long time, you probably wouldn't do it because there is so many doomsday scenarios," Swartzentruber said.  Instead, the 25-year-old business owner says his decision to act came in the matter of two days. He fled to to Harmony, Minnesota with nothing to his name, but with hope for a better future. "It is so super liberating....
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Lowertown's lasting legacy on the City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mayor Kim Norton declared the week of Aug. 21 as 'Spirit of Lowertown' in remembrance of the 1883 F5 tornado that destroyed the historic part of North Rochester. The History Center of Olmsted County's Executive Director Wayne Gannaway said Lowertown, which is identified as the neighborhood beyond Civic Center...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

New indoor skate park coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Skateboarders in Rochester will soon have another place they can do flips and tricks at. A new indoor skate park is coming to The Med City. It will be called "The Garden" and allow skaters to do some moves when it's cold out. Owners Laura and Adam Kramer...
ROCHESTER, MN
healthcaredive.com

Mayo Clinic’s Q2 operating income tumbles as labor costs climb

Mayo Clinic has become the latest nonprofit hospital to report weaker operating income in the second quarter as cost inflation, especially for labor, dented its second quarter results. The nonprofit’s net operating income fell 65.6% to $155 million compared to the prior year, the Rochester, Minnesota-based system said Thursday. Revenue...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester

Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Unpaid Bar Bill Leads to Recovery of Vehicle Stolen in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An unpaid bar tab led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen out of Rochester. The arrest warrant issued for 41-year-old Daniel Reamer accuses him of stealing a vehicle from a shopping complex in northwest Rochester on May 6. Prosecutors say Reamer then drove the vehicle to Pierce County in western Wisconsin.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

26 Amazing Movies That Were Filmed in the State of Minnesota

If you've ever been to Minneapolis or even visited the Mall of America, you have probably walked in the same spot as big-time celebrities! Actually, there are a bunch of towns, parks, cemeteries, lakes, and businesses in Minnesota that have been featured on the big screen. Below is a HUGE list of movies that have been made right here in Minnesota and all the spots where film crews and stars have been.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fillmore County Journal

Harmony resident disputes citation

The August 16 Harmony city council meeting opened with a public hearing on vacating a portion of 2nd Ave SW. Roxanne Johnson spoke on behalf of property owner Mavis Brunsvold. Brunsvold and all other property owners for the area in question have signed the petition to vacate and are in favor of it. The public hearing was closed.
HARMONY, MN
KIMT

Second Rochester washing machine thief is sentenced to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A second person is sentenced to prison for breaking into apartment buildings and robbing the washing machines. Stephanie Rae Bellanger, 30 of Shakopee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years and two months behind bars and ordered to pay $6,567.50 in restitution. She pleaded guilty to first-degree damage to property and two counts of second-degree burglary. 31 other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
ZUMBROTA, MN
KIMT

New information on Bradbury murder

We're learning more about Nathan Gilmore.. the Osage man accused of murdering Angela Bradbury in April of last year. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb did some digging into Gilmore's past with law enforcement.
OSAGE, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall

Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN

