ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellton, FL

Alabama man finally wins $1 million prize after playing Florida Lottery for 34 years

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dL9UQ_0hNygbvY00

(WFLA) — An Alabama man is a new millionaire after purchasing a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan won a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game after purchasing a ticket at Fortune Liquors in Campbellton, Florida.

Tennessee couple reunites with ‘hero’ who pulled them from burning car

Fotopoulos said he has been playing the Lottery since 1988.

“I’ve been playing the Florida Lottery since it began,” he said. “I just had a feeling about the 500X THE CASH game. I still can’t believe it!”

The man received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Fortune Liquors will also receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game also features a top prize of $25 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Florida Primary 2022: Results and Updates

(WKRG) — Florida voters head to the polls on Aug. 23 for the 2022 primaries. Among state-wide races, Democrats will decide who faces the well-funded incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. We’re also tracking local elections, including contests for Pensacola mayor and three contentious Okaloosa County School Board seats. Four candidates are vying for Pensacola […]
FLORIDA STATE
drivinvibin.com

5 Cool Places in Alabama

You’re doing yourself a favor if you create a list of cool places to visit for your future travels. However, don’t overlook a trip to Alabama. Many travelers find themselves surprised at how much the state offers. There’s so much to see and do that it’ll be hard...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Campbellton, FL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Dothan, AL
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Dothan, AL
Lifestyle
CBS 42

Body of missing swimmer found in Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Child labor, faked death, NIL deals: Down in Alabama

More accusations of child labor have surfaced, and once again it involves a company that supplies auto parts to Alabama Hyundai. Dr. Pepper and Hooters reach NIL deals with players in the state. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — This ribeye is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

An experienced chef, a well-seasoned pit and hand-cut steaks come together in the Shoals area of Alabama to create a delicious combination. George’s Steak Pit in Sheffield is a white-tablecloth restaurant with a standout menu. But the name of the restaurant makes it clear what the highlight is. Chef...
SHEFFIELD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Police officer killed in wreck in south Alabama

UPDATE (11:09 p.m.) State representative Shane Stringer posted a message on his Facebook page identifying the police officer killed as a Mount Vernon Police officer. He also went on to say he is praying for the Mount Vernon community during this time of loss. UPDATE (10:16 p.m.): Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock confirmed that a police […]
MOUNT VERNON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Cullman Tribune

Ivey: Workforce at record high; Alabama maintains 2.6% unemployment rate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov  Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate remained unchanged from June’s rate of 2.6%, well below July 2021’s rate of 3.4%. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307 in June and 77,076 in July 2021. “Alabama’s historically low unemployment rate keeps holding strong, all while we continue breaking other new records. Today, I consider one of the best numbers to be that we, once again, have more people working than ever before,” said Ivey. “We will not relent on our efforts. We will continue working hard to support businesses as they seek more employees, while also...
apr.org

Documentary highlights life of carnivorous plants in Alabama

The journalist credited with finding the slave ship Clotilda has a new documentary on a very different subject. Ben Raines highlights our state’s natural diversity including meat eating plants. The program is called Carnivorous Kingdom. It’s a look at Alabama’s pitcher plant bogs. It was filmed over three years throughout the state.
Washington Examiner

Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community

A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Foreign suspects traffic over 300 pounds of marijuana from Dothan, authorities say

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Chinese immigrants were arrested and accused of multiple crimes including trafficking drugs in three states, with Dothan being the pickup location. Chinese immigrants, Xin Lei Chen, 33, and Yanchao Huang, 39, both of Flushing, New York, were arrested in Panama City, Fl, after a joint action by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Burea of Investigation(FBI).
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
MOBILE, AL
wdhn.com

Visit Dothan CEO’s sentencing hearing could take place in September

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The sentencing hearing for the current Visit Dothan CEO is inching closer in Iowa. Aaron McCreight has pleaded guilty in court to federal bank fraud charges to the U.S. Northern District Court in Iowa. After McCreight was involved in fraud that lost the Newbo Evolve...
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy