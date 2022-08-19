ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guyton, GA

wtoc.com

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson asking for early voting changes

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A call to make voting more accessible to residents of Chatham County. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says he’s going to take a list of requests to the Chatham County Board of Registrars meeting Wednesday, asking for them to consider offering things like Sunday early voting opportunities and more early voting locations.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Savannah announces accessory dwelling unit survey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah wants your feedback about possible revision of standards for accessory dwelling units also known as carriage homes. Current zoning ordinances includes lot coverage, setback, and lot size requirements. The city says the survey will help them understand your preferences for the homes...
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Restaurant Week returns to Ardsley Station

For years it has been the most popular ticket in food all over Savannah. An opportunity for restaurants to stray from their regular menus a little at a fixed price plus a chance for people who love to go out to eat to do so without being fearful of breaking the bank.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. narrowing involvement in 278 bridge project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A near $300 million project in the Lowcountry took a turn this week that one area leader says he wasn’t warned of. The 278 bridge project is one of the largest undertakings in Beaufort County history, and Monday a county subcommittee drew a hard line in the sand with the town of Hilton Head.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Fla. homicide suspect arrested in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A Florida homicide suspect is in jail after being arrested in Pooler. The Pooler Police Department responded to First Baptist Church on Highway 80 last Tuesday for reports of a suspicious man. While being questioned, police say James Green became erratic and tried to drive away.
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Toombs County insurance agent charged with another count of fraud

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire John King announced a new charge Tuesday against a former Vidalia insurance agent. Kerri Monroe, 48, has been charged with one additional count of reporting and disposition of premiums. This is in addition to previous charges of five counts...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah residents react to shooting on Alabama Ave

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A neighborhood gathering rocked by gunshots. “I was moving to the groove and I heard some shots like, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ and I’m thinking it’s fire crackers and then it just kept repeating,” Reunion Planner Omar Akbar said. A shooting...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Jury selection continues in Statesboro murder trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Jury selection continues in Statesboro in the murder trial of Marc Wilson. He’s accused of a shooting his attorneys claim was in self-defense. Attorneys on both sides continued to question potential jurors about their life experiences and their opinions on a host of subjects. Wilson...
live5news.com

Parker’s Corporation seeks separate trial in wrongful death suit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers for Parker’s Corporation are asking for a separate trial in a wrongful death lawsuit. Mallory Beach died in 2019 in a boating crash in Beaufort County. Beach’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit that named. Murdaugh’s son Paul, was driving the boat at...
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

2022 Beaufort Watermelon Crawl, Sip & Stroll

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is your chance to enjoy a day of watermelon themed goodies, shopping and dinning. That’s because the Downtown Beaufort Watermelon Crawl Sip & Stroll event returns!. President & CEO of the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association Ahslee Houck joined WTOC on Morning Break with...
BEAUFORT, SC
eatitandlikeit.com

Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room to close for the month of September

Restaurant openings and closings don’t generally get reported around here. It happens regularly. Especially in the last couple of years. But when one of Savannah’s most popular restaurants announces they will be shutting their doors for just over a month, then word tends to spread pretty quickly. Mrs....
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Beaufort Co. to hold electronics recycling event Saturday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host an electronics recycling event Saturday.  According to Beaufort County officials, an electronics waste collection event will be held at two Beaufort County locations to recycle old electronics on Saturday. The following electronics will be accepted:  Personal computers  Laptops  CRT monitors  […]

