wtoc.com
District attorney, Savannah mayor have mixed reactions to city’s decision to hire federal prosecutor
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah’s decision to hire a federal prosecutor to help cut down on crime in the community has gotten mixed reaction from Chatham County’s district attorney. Shalena Cook Jones, the district attorney, voiced concerns in a Facebook Live conversation with two Savannah...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson asking for early voting changes
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A call to make voting more accessible to residents of Chatham County. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says he’s going to take a list of requests to the Chatham County Board of Registrars meeting Wednesday, asking for them to consider offering things like Sunday early voting opportunities and more early voting locations.
wtoc.com
City of Savannah announces accessory dwelling unit survey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah wants your feedback about possible revision of standards for accessory dwelling units also known as carriage homes. Current zoning ordinances includes lot coverage, setback, and lot size requirements. The city says the survey will help them understand your preferences for the homes...
wtoc.com
Mayor, Chatham Co. Police Chief addressing safety measures at Memorial Stadium
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some parents went on social media in the days following the incident at Memorial Stadium, saying they feared for their kids’ safety, and they won’t let them go back. The stadium is county property within city limits – and officials said there should and...
wtoc.com
Wilmington Island residents concerned about short-term vacation rentals
WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - As Tybee Island continues to sort out how to manage short term vacation rentals in the city, other islands are seeing the same kind of debate over residents who have lived there for a long time and new investors looking to capitalize on desirable locations.
eatitandlikeit.com
Restaurant Week returns to Ardsley Station
For years it has been the most popular ticket in food all over Savannah. An opportunity for restaurants to stray from their regular menus a little at a fixed price plus a chance for people who love to go out to eat to do so without being fearful of breaking the bank.
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. narrowing involvement in 278 bridge project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A near $300 million project in the Lowcountry took a turn this week that one area leader says he wasn’t warned of. The 278 bridge project is one of the largest undertakings in Beaufort County history, and Monday a county subcommittee drew a hard line in the sand with the town of Hilton Head.
wtoc.com
Fla. homicide suspect arrested in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A Florida homicide suspect is in jail after being arrested in Pooler. The Pooler Police Department responded to First Baptist Church on Highway 80 last Tuesday for reports of a suspicious man. While being questioned, police say James Green became erratic and tried to drive away.
wtoc.com
State transportation leader gives update on Bryan Co. Megasite, I-16 interchange projects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Ann Purcell was just re-elected as the Secretary of the State Transportation Board of Georgia, and Tuesday, she made a presentation to the Rotary Club of Savannah South, detailing projects that GDOT is working on in the area. With all the new development going...
wtoc.com
Toombs County insurance agent charged with another count of fraud
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire John King announced a new charge Tuesday against a former Vidalia insurance agent. Kerri Monroe, 48, has been charged with one additional count of reporting and disposition of premiums. This is in addition to previous charges of five counts...
wtoc.com
Savannah residents react to shooting on Alabama Ave
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A neighborhood gathering rocked by gunshots. “I was moving to the groove and I heard some shots like, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ and I’m thinking it’s fire crackers and then it just kept repeating,” Reunion Planner Omar Akbar said. A shooting...
wtoc.com
Jury selection continues in Statesboro murder trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Jury selection continues in Statesboro in the murder trial of Marc Wilson. He’s accused of a shooting his attorneys claim was in self-defense. Attorneys on both sides continued to question potential jurors about their life experiences and their opinions on a host of subjects. Wilson...
wtoc.com
Federal funding being distributed for small businesses in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. economy continues to see great job growth. Employers added 528,000 jobs last month according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unemployment rate is the lowest its been in over 50 years. Job wages are also increasing but they are still well behind the rise of inflation.
live5news.com
Parker’s Corporation seeks separate trial in wrongful death suit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers for Parker’s Corporation are asking for a separate trial in a wrongful death lawsuit. Mallory Beach died in 2019 in a boating crash in Beaufort County. Beach’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit that named. Murdaugh’s son Paul, was driving the boat at...
wtoc.com
2022 Beaufort Watermelon Crawl, Sip & Stroll
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is your chance to enjoy a day of watermelon themed goodies, shopping and dinning. That’s because the Downtown Beaufort Watermelon Crawl Sip & Stroll event returns!. President & CEO of the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association Ahslee Houck joined WTOC on Morning Break with...
Beaufort County committee approves plan to expand part of Highway 278 corridor without Town approval
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Highway 278 corridor expansion project may end up in two parts. That’s after a Beaufort County committee approved a resolution to start the building process now, without the approval of the Town of Hilton Head. The Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously to narrow the scope of the $290 million […]
West Chatham residents speak out against potential rezoning of 630-acre project
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – West Chatham County residents are voicing their concerns about the potential rezoning of land next to their neighborhood. Off John Carter Road in Bloomingdale sits 630 acres of undeveloped land. It’s owned by the Savannah Economic Development Authority and officials said they intend for it to be a manufacturing park. Residents […]
WJCL
Authorities search for Hilton Head Wendy's worker wanted for restaurant shooting
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Beaufort County have identified the man they say opened fire at a Wendy's on Hilton Head Island. According to the BCSO, Fernando Montano, 19, was working at the fast food restaurant Friday around 10:45 p.m. when he...
eatitandlikeit.com
Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room to close for the month of September
Restaurant openings and closings don’t generally get reported around here. It happens regularly. Especially in the last couple of years. But when one of Savannah’s most popular restaurants announces they will be shutting their doors for just over a month, then word tends to spread pretty quickly. Mrs....
Beaufort Co. to hold electronics recycling event Saturday
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host an electronics recycling event Saturday. According to Beaufort County officials, an electronics waste collection event will be held at two Beaufort County locations to recycle old electronics on Saturday. The following electronics will be accepted: Personal computers Laptops CRT monitors […]
