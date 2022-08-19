Read full article on original website
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd consider Memphis Depay, Bayern near Chelsea star, Arsenal given Tielemans hope
In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are considering a shock move to bring back Memphis Depay to the club. The winger has agreed to leave Barcelona and looked set to join Juventus but United are now reportedly considering a €10m offer to add the 28-year-old to their ranks, according to Marca, giving him a second chance at Old Trafford after one season with the club in 2015-16. Arsenal retain hope of signing Youri Tielemans after Leicester lowered their asking price to £38m due to his contract situation with the Belgian’s current deal set to end this season,...
Yardbarker
Watch: Several laughing United fans clearly heard chanting ‘murderers’ and throwing cans at what they think is the LFC team bus in new footage
Manchester United fans can be sadly heard mocking Liverpool supporters with chants of ‘murderers’ in a new piece of footage shared on Twitter. A prior piece published by Empire of the Kop showed those involved in the protest against the Glazers pelting a coach that was suspected to be carrying Jurgen Klopp’s men with cans and projectiles.
