Yardbarker
Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut
Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
Yardbarker
Braves make roster move ahead of their series against Pirates
Given the Braves chose to start Ozuna yesterday, I’m not surprised at all that they elected to designate Ryan Goins for assignment instead. A DUI isn’t something players should be released over, but when there is a pattern of unacceptable behavior combined with his below-average production, there’s no reason Ozuna should still be on the 26-man roster, let alone starting. Hopefully, his days are numbered in Atlanta. I don’t see how he could possibly remain on the roster when Ozzie Albies returns.
