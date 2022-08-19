Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Rain, Rain, and More Rain
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The rainy pattern continues through Thursday before the front shifts south and drier air moves in later this week. TONIGHT: Skies remain cloudy with rain chances lingering. Temperatures will drop to a low near 69. WEDNESDAY: The stationary front located north of us will remain...
wcbi.com
More rounds of rain expected on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another day of wet weather is in store. TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Mild and humid. Low near 71°. Occasional showers are possible, but the heaviest rain will hold off until Tuesday. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, but a couple peaks of sunshine are possible. Cloud over...
wcbi.com
Rain chances and weak front keeps the 90s at bay
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Several opportunities for scattered storms over the next several days and a weak cold front Monday aid in keeping afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. Later in the week, drying conditions allow highs to climb into the upper 80s and potentially into the 90s for some.
wcbi.com
Flood watches issued as storms pile on the rain
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Showers and storms will continue to drench the region for the next few days. Highs stay in the low 80s during this time, while drying conditions starting Friday allow for afternoon temperatures to warm back into the 90s. TUESDAY: Storms concentrate mostly in the southern half...
wcbi.com
4-County Electric Power Association reported power outages Tuesday
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 300 electric customers were lights out this morning. 4-County Electric Power Association says the outage happened in the Mashulaville community of Noxubee County. It appears a tree fell on a power pole and broke it. Crews have also been battling the elements while...
wtva.com
More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
wcbi.com
HSFT Stop #58 — Tupelo
Tupelo, Miss. (WCBI) — Tupelo high school football is loaded with returning players. Head Coach Ty Hardin views these players as coaches on the field. “We aren’t young anymore,” Hardin said. “This senior class 12 of them started as sophomores, the junior class eight of them started as sophomores. We are a veteran team, returning a lot of guys, they kind of act like me more than the previous teams. We are excited about this group and their leadership.”
wcbi.com
HSFT Stop #57: West Point
West Point, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point made it to the championship again last year, but for the second year in a row the Green Wave fell one game short of the title and are determined to not let it happen again. “Our motto is finish,” coach Chris Chambless said. “It...
wcbi.com
Murder trial continues in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins today in a Columbus murder trial. Prosecutors called experts and investigators to the stand Tuesday. Jatavis Williams is charged with murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker in November 2020. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street...
wtva.com
Daycares having to turn away parents due to overcrowding, low staffing
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parents are having a hard time finding daycare facilities for their children. The main reason: not enough capacity. "Yes, it's overcrowding of daycare and not having enough adequate staffing," Lynne Black said. She owns the Lil Leap Academy Too in Tupelo. Finding and paying qualified staff...
wcbi.com
City leaders want next police chief to bring stability and staying power to Columbus Police Department
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin says the city has received over 20 applications so far for the city’s open position of chief of police. The mayor says they published the job opening Friday, just a few days after finalizing the 10-person search committee in charge of finding the best possible candidate.
wcbi.com
Jury selection began Monday in a Columbus murder trial
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began Monday morning in a Columbus murder trial. Jatavis Williams was indicted for murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue North on November 9, 2020. Investigators believe...
Mississippi man gets 45 years in death of 6-year-old boy
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Sunday to the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son. Joshua Lewis Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, was going to face the possibility of the death penalty in a capital murder trial that was set to begin […]
wcbi.com
Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
wtva.com
EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
Two arrested for murder in shooting at Mississippi music studio
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. Dantez Frith, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. Cameron Stewart, 19, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Both Frith and Stewart are from Pike County. “We want to thank...
wcbi.com
MSU QB Will Rogers named to Manning Award watch list
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was named to the Manning Award watch list Monday. The award — named in honor of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning — honors the country’s best quarterback. Rogers was a finalist for the award in 2021, but Alabama’s Bryce Young took home...
Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
wcbi.com
Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, School Resource Officers
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, school resource officers patrolling the hallways. It’s part of a partnership between the school district and the sheriff’s department, to make sure students and teachers are protected from any threat. Three School Resource Officers will...
California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills
A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. On Aug. 17, TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).
