Tupelo, Miss. (WCBI) — Tupelo high school football is loaded with returning players. Head Coach Ty Hardin views these players as coaches on the field. “We aren’t young anymore,” Hardin said. “This senior class 12 of them started as sophomores, the junior class eight of them started as sophomores. We are a veteran team, returning a lot of guys, they kind of act like me more than the previous teams. We are excited about this group and their leadership.”

TUPELO, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO