whvoradio.com
PACS Set To Receive $460K Federal Grant For Fleet Vehicles
More than $3 million in federal funding is coming to some of Kentucky’s rural public transit agencies. Announced Tuesday by Governor Andy Beshear, seven groups and their respective projects will be lifted courtesy of the Commonwealth’s Better Transportation Program — which allows communities to apply for grant funds that were provided by the country’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Texas man drowns in western Kentucky lake
An investigation is underway after a man drowned in western Kentucky.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville/Christian County YMCA Nabs $100K USDA Grant
On July 25, Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble inked a community development grant with officials from the US Department of Agriculture — bringing $100,000 to the Hopkinsville/Christian County YMCA. During Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, magistrates unanimously approved that action retroactively, in what should be a well-embraced lift for the...
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Native Joining Murray State Animal Science Faculty
Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture is welcoming two new faculty members to the animal science department. Assistant Dean Dr. Brian Parr says the new faculty will be working in the pre-veterinary program and the animal science department. Dr. Parr says both are great additions to the faculty...
Wave 3
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. after suspicious activity at the Midway was reported. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they saw the chaos unfold in real-time. “It was...
whvoradio.com
Museums Of Hopkinsville Preparing For Busy Fall
Tickets are selling fast for the upcoming Motown with the Museum event. Museums of Historic Hopkinsville Christian County Executive Director Alissa Keller says the event on September 17 will bring back the 60s. This year the event will be at the War Memorial Building featuring Motown Sounds of Touch. She...
whvoradio.com
Lottery Games For Special Events Lead To Education
With fall sports season here, Kentucky Lottery President Mary Harville says you can enjoy playing the lottery while watching your favorite sporting events. Harville says there are two lottery games that make a great fit for your sports watching parties and events. With the fall sports season comes the kickoff...
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
whvoradio.com
Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Dawson Springs Road Rollover Crash
A Georgia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Lucas Orr was northbound when he lost control of his SUV causing it to run off the road and overturn. Orr was taken by ambulance...
wnky.com
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
whvoradio.com
KCTCS Announces 71,000-Plus Enrolled Statewide
Officials from the Kentucky Community and Technical College System have announced that more than 71,000 students are expected across its 16 college campuses this fall. Furthermore, there is an expectation that nearly 96,000 students will enroll in either an associate program designed to transfer to a four-year university, or into one of 111 technical programs offered through KCTCS.
KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested
DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A man and woman were injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV and a car were turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard southbound from Clinic Drive when they collided. The driver and passenger of the car were taken...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Native Serving On The USS The Sullivans
A Cadiz native is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans. Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Cox, a native of Cadiz and a 2014 graduate of Trigg County High School, serves in the U.S. Navy and works on the ship’s mechanical systems as a machinist’s mate responsible for working in auxiliaries, which includes refrigeration systems, air conditioning, and hydraulics.
whvoradio.com
Regional Gas Prices Drop Two Cents
Petroleum prices in west central Kentucky are nearly two cents lower on average this week, according to AAA’s weekly gas report. During the week of August 15, the area’s average price was $3.396. That’s down to $3.381, while the national average for a gallon of gas fell a nickel to $3.90.
Wanted man flees from police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders. Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts. If you […]
whvoradio.com
Seasonal Temps Expected this Week
This week could produce some of the most seasonal weather of the summer as temperatures make one more push toward 90 degrees. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell said temperatures are expected to be near to slightly above normal through the week with the humidity increasing. With thousands of people expected...
Update: 1 Person Critically Injured from Motorcycle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a motorcycle accident occurred on Friday night in Clarksville. The officials stated that the accident took place on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
