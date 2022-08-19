ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 96.1

It’s Official: School Board Votes to Tear Down This Tyler, TX Middle School

Recently, the Tyler, TX Independent School District Board voted unanimously to demolish a middle school that opened in 1962. Back when I was in middle school, I succumbed to the urging of my father to attempt to play sports despite my innate understanding that I was perhaps better suited to theatre and dance classes. However, I did enjoy the game of basketball, generally. So I decided to give it a shot.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Reaction to Missouri's school library book ban

Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene. The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man barricaded himself in a home...
MISSOURI STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
MINEOLA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Society
City
Canton, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Canton, TX
Society
Local
Texas Education
Mix 93.1

The Long Overdue Rain is Welcomed in East Texas Just Not the Damage

The prayers and/or rain dances have worked with some much needed sky water falling on East Texas. It has been a while since we've seen this amount of rain which has lead to a pretty big drought in the area. The problem with not getting rain in a while is some unexpected damage that comes along with it. Such has been the case in Winona, Texas today as a small tornado caused some damage in town.
WINONA, TX
101.5 KNUE

Man Shares Video of Flooded First Monday Trade Days Area in Canton, TX

A Tyler Man shared a video on his Facebook page this morning that captured a flooded First Monday Trade Days area in Canton, Texas. Well, many East Texans have been hoping, willing, praying, and even considering doing rain dances over the past few weeks as people all over our areas have been desperate for rain.
KLTV

Chapel Hill hosts Gilmer in first GOTW of ‘22 season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Chapel Hill Bulldogs, ranked No.3 in the statewide polls for 4A DI, will play host to the No.2 team in 4A DII, the Gilmer Buckeyes, to open the 2022 high school season. Last year Gilmer lost in their second straight state title appearance, while Chapel Hill...
GILMER, TX
westcentralsbest.com

First Monday Canton Flooded

Canton, Tx - Many people all over Louisiana and Texas go to Canton, Tx to visit all one of the largest flea markets in the area. The original First Monday Trade Days was started in the 1850s on the streets of downtown Canton. It has grown into an over 12 acre, 500 plus vendor event every month. Today however, it is underwater. Days of rain in the area resulted in a couple of feet of water at the grounds. Photos like the ones above have been posted all over social media of the flooding in the area. As of now, the website still has the next event scheduled for September 1st through the 4th. No more details are available at this time. Local authorities are asking for people to slow down when driving in the area to avoid any further damage to the area.
CANTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet 18#K12
dallasexpress.com

Local School District Bus Overturns

A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
FORT WORTH, TX
KLTV

Winona ISD superintendent describes storm response

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Winona High School staff responded to a reported tornado today, keeping the kids safe. At Winona High School, Superintendent Damenion Miller says the staff acted quickly to keep people safe. “There was almost zero notice when one of our grounds workers was able to see a funnel cloud forming and alerted our emergency operations team, and they put the plan and protocol into effect.” He says damage is minor, although inspections are ongoing. At this time, he says the school won’t have any delays in classes for the coming days.
WINONA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
101.5 KNUE

Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam

Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
LINDALE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
AUSTIN, TX
KLTV

Kristine Guevara reports from Winona High School

Video shows the flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Day's. Video shows confirmed tornado moving through Winona. Viewer video shows the moment a confirmed tornado moved into Winona.. Updated: 4 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron about this month’s Parks And Recreation...
WINONA, TX
Reform Austin

Watch This Rare Video of Bobcats Playing at a Golf Course in Plano.

Bobcat is a wildcat species that is usually found throughout North Texas. Although bobcats are not an endangered species as other wildcats, it is incredibly weird to see one of them because of their secretive nature and their nocturnal activities. A man in Plano was able to take a video of a wild bobcat and her three kittens. The animals were playing in the backyard of a house in the Gleneagles Country Club.
PLANO, TX
KLTV

First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Vendors at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days are starting the cleanup process following flood damage. “My grandson called, and he was driving by out here and he said my camper was floating…I said what?”. Many vendors at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days got this...
CANTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy