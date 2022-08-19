ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson agrees to terms with Ravens

 4 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on a contract with Demarcus Robinson, the wide receiver’s agent told NFL Network on Friday.

Katz Brothers Sports announced the move for Robinson, who was released by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.

Robinson, 27, signed with the Raiders as a free agent in March after spending his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He had 25 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games last season. He had 145 receptions for 1,679 yards and 14 scores in 97 career games since being selected by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Robinson joins a wide receiver room that consists of Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche, among others.

–Field Level Media

