Bulldozer used in Edison’s India Independence Day Parade seen as Islamophobic
There are calls for an apology from the Indian Business Association over a symbol some say is Islamophobic.
fox40jackson.com
NYC politician’s grandson rearrested by feds after girlfriend’s shooting amid fears he’d flee on private jet
The ex-convict grandson of a former New York City borough president is facing new federal charges Tuesday in connection to his 22-year-old girlfriend’s near-fatal shooting as part of prosecutors’ efforts to prevent the 33-year-old felon from fleeing the country. Steven Molinaro – grandson of former Staten Island Borough...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange African Heritage Organization elects new officers
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesday, July 13, the West Orange African Heritage Organization swore in its new officers at Codey Arena. The election was held a month previously on June 8. This was the 10th swearing-in of officers of the organization since its inception in 1999. The mission...
Mayor Adams: Biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas on Sunday
NEW YORK -- More buses full of migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, after being sent from Texas. Volunteers greeted at least 140 asylum seekers, including children, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were provided with food, clothing, and bilingual lawyers.READ MORE: Exclusive: NYC social services commissioner Gary Jenkins addresses struggles to help migrants being sent from Texas Mayor Eric Adams' office is calling it the biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.READ MORE: New York City schools preparing to enroll 1,000 migrant children who arrived on buses from Texas Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants here and to Washington D.C., to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies.
essexnewsdaily.com
Indian culture celebrated at flag-raising ceremony in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sisters Riya and Sachi Goel with the support of their mother, Pooja Goel, all of West Orange, organized the annual Indian flag-raising ceremony on the steps of Town Hall, which was held Monday, Aug. 15. The celebration commemorated the 75th anniversary of Indian independence from...
themontclairgirl.com
Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey
From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
New Jersey Globe
Timberlake pushes for Murphy to sign foreclosure equity bill
Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), alongside a number of mayors from predominantly Black cities, is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign her bill on foreclosure equity into law. The bill, which creates the “Community Wealth Preservation Program,” would make it easier to purchase property from sheriff’s sales of foreclosed...
NJCU will survive its financial emergency, but its expansion projects may not, experts say
As a cash-strapped New Jersey City University attempts to climb out of its financial emergency, sources and experts in the industry said shedding parts of its massive expansion plan are likely the best solution. Ambitious projects like the Fort Monmouth satellite campus in Oceanport and the $400 million University Place...
Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets
A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
Trenton, NJ police officer accused of plotting with gangster inmate
A Trenton police officer has been accused of hiding his gang connections and plotting with a Latin Kings member already in prison about an assault on a suspected informant. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Monday.
“Princess Amy” Needs to Resign
Amy DeGise remains defiantly recalcitrant. The calls for Amy DeGise to step down from her seat on Jersey City’s council have fallen on deaf ears. Instead of doing what is in the best interest of Jersey City, Amy DeGise arrogantly and stubbornly continues to hold on to her At-Large council seat.
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
African diplomat, accused of Manhattan rape, released because he has full immunity
A United Nations diplomat assigned to South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has avoided a possible rape charge because he has full diplomatic immunity.
Assailant Beat Victim With Metal Pipe, Glass Bottles In Newark: Police
Authorities in Newark are seeking a man wanted for beating a victim with a metal pipe and glass bottles last week. The man pictured above and two others beat the victim on the 100 block of Brunswick Street around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
MyChesCo
New York Man Gets 2 Years for Sprint Fraud
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Ian Keith Thompson, age 32, of New York, New York, was sentenced Wednesday to 24 months imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Thompson to pay $339,804 in restitution to Sprint.
How NJ makes it hard to recall a scandal-plagued politician like Jersey City's Amy DeGise
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise More than 6,000 people have signed an electronic signature calling for her to step down. If they wanted to force her hand, that wouldn't be nearly enough. [ more › ]
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Attorney General Sends Threatening Letter to Church Suggesting Their ‘ReAwaken America Tour’ Is ‘Extremist’ and ‘Racially Motivated’
A letter sent by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Cornerstone Church in Batavia, New York, threatened the church in advance of its hosting a ReAwaken America Tour event this past weekend, with investigation and prosecution of “acts of violence, intimidation, threats, or harassment” toward others based on “a belief or perception” of characteristics including “race,” “national origin,” “gender,” and “sexual orientation.”
