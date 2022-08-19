ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

fox40jackson.com

NYC politician’s grandson rearrested by feds after girlfriend’s shooting amid fears he’d flee on private jet

The ex-convict grandson of a former New York City borough president is facing new federal charges Tuesday in connection to his 22-year-old girlfriend’s near-fatal shooting as part of prosecutors’ efforts to prevent the 33-year-old felon from fleeing the country. Steven Molinaro – grandson of former Staten Island Borough...
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange African Heritage Organization elects new officers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesday, July 13, the West Orange African Heritage Organization swore in its new officers at Codey Arena. The election was held a month previously on June 8. This was the 10th swearing-in of officers of the organization since its inception in 1999. The mission...
CBS New York

Mayor Adams: Biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas on Sunday

NEW YORK -- More buses full of migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, after being sent from Texas. Volunteers greeted at least 140 asylum seekers, including children, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were provided with food, clothing, and bilingual lawyers.READ MORE: Exclusive: NYC social services commissioner Gary Jenkins addresses struggles to help migrants being sent from Texas  Mayor Eric Adams' office is calling it the biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.READ MORE: New York City schools preparing to enroll 1,000 migrant children who arrived on buses from Texas  Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants here and to Washington D.C., to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies.
essexnewsdaily.com

Indian culture celebrated at flag-raising ceremony in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sisters Riya and Sachi Goel with the support of their mother, Pooja Goel, all of West Orange, organized the annual Indian flag-raising ceremony on the steps of Town Hall, which was held Monday, Aug. 15. The celebration commemorated the 75th anniversary of Indian independence from...
themontclairgirl.com

Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey

From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
New Jersey Globe

Timberlake pushes for Murphy to sign foreclosure equity bill

Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), alongside a number of mayors from predominantly Black cities, is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign her bill on foreclosure equity into law. The bill, which creates the “Community Wealth Preservation Program,” would make it easier to purchase property from sheriff’s sales of foreclosed...
Gothamist

Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets

A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
New Jersey 101.5

We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
Hudson Reporter

“Princess Amy” Needs to Resign

Amy DeGise remains defiantly recalcitrant. The calls for Amy DeGise to step down from her seat on Jersey City’s council have fallen on deaf ears. Instead of doing what is in the best interest of Jersey City, Amy DeGise arrogantly and stubbornly continues to hold on to her At-Large council seat.
94.5 PST

Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ

Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
MyChesCo

New York Man Gets 2 Years for Sprint Fraud

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Ian Keith Thompson, age 32, of New York, New York, was sentenced Wednesday to 24 months imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Thompson to pay $339,804 in restitution to Sprint.
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
arizonasuntimes.com

New York Attorney General Sends Threatening Letter to Church Suggesting Their ‘ReAwaken America Tour’ Is ‘Extremist’ and ‘Racially Motivated’

A letter sent by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Cornerstone Church in Batavia, New York, threatened the church in advance of its hosting a ReAwaken America Tour event this past weekend, with investigation and prosecution of “acts of violence, intimidation, threats, or harassment” toward others based on “a belief or perception” of characteristics including “race,” “national origin,” “gender,” and “sexual orientation.”
