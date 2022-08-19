Read full article on original website
‘Doctor’s offices are quite busy’: COVID-19 cases rise as children return to school
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in Savannah-Chatham County Schools haven’t been in school for 3 weeks yet and COVID cases are already in the hundreds. Pediatricians say now that school is back in session there are more children coming into these rooms at the doctor’s office with COVID.
LB3 Foundation celebrates life of Lawrence Bryan IV
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan family will ask the community to gather and remember their late son this weekend, as they once again hold an event to help kids in Savannah. Lawrence Bryan III started the LB3 Foundation to honor the memory of his son, who was killed in Savannah seven years ago this month.
Vaden Nissan helping students with membership fees for The Future Business Leaders of America program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An annual partnership that gives students the opportunity to get hands on experience is kicked off Monday. Vaden Nissan in Savannah is helping Islands high school students with their membership fees for The Future Business Leaders of America program. Six students got to tour Vaden’s facility...
Food insecurity public meeting happening Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday a group focused on fighting food insecurity in the Coastal Empire is asking for you to join the conversation and help come up with some solutions. Healthy Savannah is leading this initiative and their offices are located in the Coastal Health District building, but Tuesday...
Hometown Hero: Dr. David Byck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. David Byck was a giant in the local medical community, particularly at Memorial Health. This WTOC Hometown Hero’s legacy will live on at Memorial’s Mercer School of Medicine through state-of-the-art simulation labs named in his honor. “This gift helps our students to see...
Upgraded inpatient care unit opened at Evans Memorial Hospital
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Staff cut the ribbon on an upgraded inpatient care unit at Evans Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. Nurses are welcoming the $300,000 renovation as they say it will help them deliver better care more quickly to patients. “This has been a much-needed upgrade for a very...
Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage hosting ‘The Food We Celebrate’ exhibit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You know we love celebrating food on Morning Break, so this story seemed perfect. A new, traveling exhibit is coming to the Lowcountry this week - highlighting food in South Carolina and the stories behind those meals we love. The exhibit is called “The Food We...
Savannah Tech students sign 2 year apprenticeship program with Gulfstream Aviation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of Savannah Tech students signed a two year apprenticeship program with Gulfstream Aviation Monday. The eight students will receive on the job training while earning skills that leaders at Gulfstream say will help build their career at the company and beyond. ”Savannah Technical College...
Clear bag policy extended to middle school athletic events in Evans Co.
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - New security changes are coming to some Evans County school sporting events. The district announced an expanded clear bag policy for all middle and high school athletic games. School leaders say they understand this new policy might be an inconvenience to some, but they say safety is the goal.
Hometown Hero
A service that grew out of a need recognized at the height of the pandemic continues to help the homeless on Savannah’s Southside. The goal is to not just make walking as easy as putting one foot in front of the other. But to make it easy everywhere. Hometown...
Historic Savannah Foundation honors restoration W.W. Law home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ten years ago, a house over in the Kyler Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood underwent a major transformation. Tuesday, the Historic Savannah Foundation placed a historic marker on the home, where W.W. Law once lived. “Thank you so much for all the work that you have done sir for...
Beaufort Co. moving forward on project to improve lives of boaters
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort county is moving forward on a decade-long project they’re hoping to get underway soon. Beaufort County is 38% water with 26 boat landings just like this one here at the Broad River. They say they really want to get the future of these boat landings right and to do that they’re looking for as much public feedback as they can get.
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an endangered man last seen in Bluffton. Jack Tribble, 79, was last seen Tuesday afternoon at The Palmettos of Bluffton, an assisted living facility on Okatie Highway. Tribble was last seen leaving the facility on foot around 6 p.m.
2022 Beaufort Watermelon Crawl, Sip & Stroll
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is your chance to enjoy a day of watermelon themed goodies, shopping and dinning. That’s because the Downtown Beaufort Watermelon Crawl Sip & Stroll event returns!. President & CEO of the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association Ahslee Houck joined WTOC on Morning Break with...
Federal funding being distributed for small businesses in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. economy continues to see great job growth. Employers added 528,000 jobs last month according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unemployment rate is the lowest its been in over 50 years. Job wages are also increasing but they are still well behind the rise of inflation.
Mayor, Chatham Co. Police Chief addressing safety measures at Memorial Stadium
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some parents went on social media in the days following the incident at Memorial Stadium, saying they feared for their kids’ safety, and they won’t let them go back. The stadium is county property within city limits – and officials said there should and...
Historic building being renovated into new recovery center
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic building in the heart of Lyons is getting big renovations. It’s set to be the future home of a walk-in facility for people suffering from things like substance abuse and other mental health challenges. This historic building has been used by many in...
Beaufort Co. narrowing involvement in 278 bridge project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A near $300 million project in the Lowcountry took a turn this week that one area leader says he wasn’t warned of. The 278 bridge project is one of the largest undertakings in Beaufort County history, and Monday a county subcommittee drew a hard line in the sand with the town of Hilton Head.
State transportation leader gives update on Bryan Co. Megasite, I-16 interchange projects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Ann Purcell was just re-elected as the Secretary of the State Transportation Board of Georgia, and Tuesday, she made a presentation to the Rotary Club of Savannah South, detailing projects that GDOT is working on in the area. With all the new development going...
City of Savannah announces accessory dwelling unit survey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah wants your feedback about possible revision of standards for accessory dwelling units also known as carriage homes. Current zoning ordinances includes lot coverage, setback, and lot size requirements. The city says the survey will help them understand your preferences for the homes...
