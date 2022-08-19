Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Seahawks somehow managing to make QB situation even worse
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expressed his belief that Geno Smith and Drew Lock are both No. 1 quarterbacks. The Seattle Seahawks are one of the teams that has quarterback questions entering the 2022 regular season. After trading star Russell Westbrook to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks received Drew Lock in return. Lock would then compete with veteran Geno Smith for the Week 1 starting job.
Len Dawson dies as NFL, Kansas City Chiefs legend
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87 after entering hospice care in recent days. On the verge of another regular season kicking off, the National Football League learned of the loss of one of its legends with the news that former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson had passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday.
Edelman entertains with new podcast: Games with Names
Former Patriots player, Julian Edelman, entertains with new podcast: Games with Names. The New England Patriots’ legendary wide receiver is trying his hand in the entertainment industry with his new podcast Games with Names. Edelman is joining comedian Sam Morril to discuss the greatest games of all time. Amongst all the sports talk, the two hosts bring life, entertainment and a little bit of chaos to the podcast.
NFL・
Alabama Football: The SEC’s most and least talented rosters
On Tuesday, the Coaches Pre-Season All-SEC teams were announced. As expected by Alabama Crimson Tide fans, Alabama Football dominated the selections. The coaches made 93 player selections among a First, Second and Third team. With four players chosen for multiple positions, the total number of players selected was 89. The SEC West teams had 50 of the 89 players, to just 39 for the SEC East teams.
Vikings trade for a QB, which is bad news for Kellen Mond
The Minnesota Vikings have traded for quarterback Nick Mullens, previously of the Las Vegas Raiders. This isn’t great news for current backup Kellen Mond. Mond was selected with the 67th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which at the time was seen as a warning sign for longtime Minnesota starter Kirk Cousins.
Predicting Poku: Entering his Third Season Pokusevski Could Greatly Improve his Stock
Aleksej Pokusevski’s career has been up and down but he has the chance to take a step forward this season.
