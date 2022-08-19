ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living

Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
SMALL BUSINESS
In Touch Weekly

Proud Homeowners! See Inside of Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s New Home: Photos

Proud homeowners! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her husband, Derick Dillard, recently moved into a new home in Arkansas. The couple previously announced that they had put their Lowell, Arkansas, home on the market. In an April 19 post on their Dillard Family blog, Jill and Derick shared that they were “joining the masses of people who are currently navigating this crazy real estate market.”
LOWELL, AR
In Touch Weekly

Home Sweet Home? Tour ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Kody, Robyn, Meri and Janelle Brown’s Coyote Pass Property

It’s been four years since Sister Wives star Kody Brown made the decision to uproot his polygamous family from their four homes on a cul-de-sac in Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona. The main idea was to find a forever home base for Kody and his four wives at the time — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. The family was faced with several obstacles as soon as they settled down in Arizona, though.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy