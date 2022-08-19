Read full article on original website
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Another day with more controversy, uncertainty in Shreveport mayoral candidate's race
SHREVEPORT, La. – It’s become a “she said, he said” and “will he or won’t he” saga involving a Shreveport mayoral candidate. Monday, a Shreveport woman obtained a temporary restraining order against candidate Melvin Slack Jr., accusing him of a physical attack and sexual harassment. Then reports surface by day’s end he’s pulling out of the race.
KTAL
Forum: Shreveport mayoral candidates address LGBTQ issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Eight of the 10 candidates running for Shreveport mayor on Sunday participated in a mayoral forum sponsored by P.A.C.E. (People Acting for Change and Equality), a local organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. Only Darryl Ware and state Sen. Greg Tarver were absent at...
KSLA
Melvin Slack says he’ll remain in mayoral race for now despite reports otherwise
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The campaign manager for one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates has resigned. The candidate in question also says he still intends to run for office despite reports to the contrary. Melvin Slack Jr. told KSLA Tuesday morning (Aug. 23) that he will still be running for...
KTBS
Arklatex Politics: Shreveport Mayoral Forum
SHREVEPORT, La. - Another Shreveport Mayoral forum was held on Sunday, sponsored by PACE; the questions were geared toward the LGBTQ community. Political analyst Scott Hughes offered this takeaway on the event. "I thought, if you were watching-the two stars tonight were probably LeVette Fuller and Mayor Perkins. They both...
westcentralsbest.com
New airports director nominated amid turbulence from current leader
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The fourth new director of the city's airports under Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration could be on the way. That's as the current interim director is giving signals that she's suing after getting passed over. The candidate who is nominated to take over is Larry Blackwell, Jr. He...
KTAL
Retired Shreveport firefighters oppose changes to health insurance plan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton is among those pushing the Shreveport City Council to reconsider proposed changes to firefighters’ health care coverage. The former chief, along with several other retired firefighters, addressed the council during Monday’s work session. Although speaking against the proposed...
KTBS
Separation law lifted for Shreveport liquor sales
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Stores that sell liquor in this city will no longer need a separate entrance and a wall between its liquor sales and those of other items, such as snacks and tobacco. The Shreveport City Council unanimously repealed the city's separation law on liquor sales -- the only...
KSLA
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A temporary restraining order has been issued against one of the candidates running for mayor of Shreveport. On Monday, Aug. 22, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Melvin Slack Jr. In documents obtained by KSLA from the First Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish, the victim claims Slack put her in a chokehold, among other things.
KTBS
What's Happening: Aug. 26-28
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. The 2nd Annual Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival will be held August 26-28 at Festival Plaza in Shreveport. The Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival celebrates three days of enjoyment featuring amazing Southern Cuisine, live music, a vendors' village, judged soul food cooking competitions, numerous awards for culinary excellence, various contests, and safe fun for all ages.
KSLA
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
KTBS
New Caddo Parish 'village' to provide permanent homes for the homeless
BETHANY, La. - Tiny homes are a solution a local nonprofit is working toward to provide a more permanent solution for the homeless community of Shreveport. It is called Settled Inn Village and sits on about 48 acres. There's some existing mobile homes with tenants already there. Settled Inn Village...
postsouth.com
Southern Rail Commission coming to Shreveport as passenger rail gains momentum in Louisiana
Louisiana's potential passenger rail expansions across the Interstate 20 corridor and connecting Baton Rouge to New Orleans are gaining steam and will grab the Deep South spotlight when the Southern Rail Commission meets in Shreveport next month. "It gives us a chance to showcase Shreveport and advance our strategy and...
Shreveport Mayor Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling in His Favor
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a briefing on the steps of the Caddo Courthouse to o which will let him run for re-election this fall. He also posted a brief message on his social media page expresses his sentiments. Perkins made some brief remarks outside the Caddo Courthouse and told...
KSLA
Family reacts to fresh push to solve missing persons case with Shreveport connections
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a decades-old mystery that still has no resolution. The Shreveport family of a missing woman is cautiously optimistic as South Louisiana officials take another look into the disappearance of Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary. More than three decades have passed since anyone...
KTBS
Recess granted in double murder trial; defendant tests positive for COVID
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The repeatedly delayed trial of a Shreveport man accused of murdering a couple who gave him a ride home from the mall has hit another snag – this time after the defendant tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of trial. Dewayne Willie Watkins’ trial...
Cash for Vaccines is Back in Shreveport
If you haven't yet gotten the jab... the Caddo Parish Commission, The Pines Road Area Business Association, Inc. (PRABA), LA Department of Health and LSU Health have gotten together to hold a COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:00am - 2:00pm, at Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene, 6825 Pines Road, Shreveport, 71129.
KTBS
Pepito XO opens downtown
SHREVEPORT, La.-- Pepito Munoz is back with a new restaurant in downtown Shreveport featuring a new partnership with Artspace and boasting a new menu. The popular chef cut ties with a different management group back in January. He says right away he started working on this current partnership. Monday, Munoz...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana shares ‘poison napkin’ warning
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
Crane vehicle for Louisiana tree service tips, smashes into Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. — No one was hurt last weekend when a crane vehicle for a Louisiana tree service tipped, smashing into a Shreveport home and damaging power lines as the work truck toppled onto its back, authorities said. According to KSLA and KTBS, the incident happened about 9 a.m....
It’s Gumbo Weather, Don’t Forget the 14 Rules of Southern Cooking
It's finally gumbo weather here in Louisiana! Let's hunker down with some comfort food, but don't go forgetting the 'rules' when it comes to southern cooking!. Shreveport-Bossier City has experienced a record 26 days of 100° plus temperatures this summer making 2022 one of our hottest years yet. Thankfully,...
