ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Another day with more controversy, uncertainty in Shreveport mayoral candidate's race

SHREVEPORT, La. – It’s become a “she said, he said” and “will he or won’t he” saga involving a Shreveport mayoral candidate. Monday, a Shreveport woman obtained a temporary restraining order against candidate Melvin Slack Jr., accusing him of a physical attack and sexual harassment. Then reports surface by day’s end he’s pulling out of the race.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Forum: Shreveport mayoral candidates address LGBTQ issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Eight of the 10 candidates running for Shreveport mayor on Sunday participated in a mayoral forum sponsored by P.A.C.E. (People Acting for Change and Equality), a local organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. Only Darryl Ware and state Sen. Greg Tarver were absent at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Arklatex Politics: Shreveport Mayoral Forum

SHREVEPORT, La. - Another Shreveport Mayoral forum was held on Sunday, sponsored by PACE; the questions were geared toward the LGBTQ community. Political analyst Scott Hughes offered this takeaway on the event. "I thought, if you were watching-the two stars tonight were probably LeVette Fuller and Mayor Perkins. They both...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
Shreveport, LA
Elections
Local
Louisiana Elections
westcentralsbest.com

New airports director nominated amid turbulence from current leader

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The fourth new director of the city's airports under Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration could be on the way. That's as the current interim director is giving signals that she's suing after getting passed over. The candidate who is nominated to take over is Larry Blackwell, Jr. He...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Retired Shreveport firefighters oppose changes to health insurance plan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton is among those pushing the Shreveport City Council to reconsider proposed changes to firefighters’ health care coverage. The former chief, along with several other retired firefighters, addressed the council during Monday’s work session. Although speaking against the proposed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Separation law lifted for Shreveport liquor sales

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Stores that sell liquor in this city will no longer need a separate entrance and a wall between its liquor sales and those of other items, such as snacks and tobacco. The Shreveport City Council unanimously repealed the city's separation law on liquor sales -- the only...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A temporary restraining order has been issued against one of the candidates running for mayor of Shreveport. On Monday, Aug. 22, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Melvin Slack Jr. In documents obtained by KSLA from the First Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish, the victim claims Slack put her in a chokehold, among other things.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#People Acting For Change#Lsu S University Theater#Ktbs 3 News#Democrat
KTBS

What's Happening: Aug. 26-28

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. The 2nd Annual Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival will be held August 26-28 at Festival Plaza in Shreveport. The Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival celebrates three days of enjoyment featuring amazing Southern Cuisine, live music, a vendors' village, judged soul food cooking competitions, numerous awards for culinary excellence, various contests, and safe fun for all ages.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
News Radio 710 KEEL

Cash for Vaccines is Back in Shreveport

If you haven't yet gotten the jab... the Caddo Parish Commission, The Pines Road Area Business Association, Inc. (PRABA), LA Department of Health and LSU Health have gotten together to hold a COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:00am - 2:00pm, at Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene, 6825 Pines Road, Shreveport, 71129.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pepito XO opens downtown

SHREVEPORT, La.-- Pepito Munoz is back with a new restaurant in downtown Shreveport featuring a new partnership with Artspace and boasting a new menu. The popular chef cut ties with a different management group back in January. He says right away he started working on this current partnership. Monday, Munoz...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy