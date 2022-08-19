Read full article on original website
Police investigate killing of 5-year-old girl in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking into the death of a 5-year-old girl from Capitol Heights whom someone killed. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5100 block of Cumberland St. on Aug. 18, 2022 after they received a report of an unconscious child. […]
Wbaltv.com
Police investigate killing of 5-year-old child in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Detectives are investigating the death of a child in Capitol Heights as a homicide, Prince George's County police said. County police said Capitol Heights police officers were called Thursday to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street for an unresponsive child. Police said Pradeline Delinois, 5,...
WUSA
1 dead in Suitland double shooting, Prince George's Co. police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A shooting in Prince George's County has left one man dead and another in the hospital, police said. Officers were called to Silver Hill Road near Silver Park Drive in Suitland around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene they found two men shot multiple times. Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police said one of the men has died from his injuries. The other man remains in the hospital. The severity of his injuries and his current condition is not known at this time.
New Information Released By Police In Prince George's County On Suspect Wanted For Murder
A man charged with the murder of a DC man is on the run, and police are asking for the public's help in locating him, authorities say. Randy McFail, 32, is accused of killing Robert Earl Price, 22, earlier this month in Capitol Heights, Prince George's County police say. Price...
Police: 5-year-old Maryland girl’s death ruled a homicide
The death of a 5-year-old girl last week has been ruled a homicide, police in Maryland announced Tuesday.
WJLA
Father arrested for Nov. shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD announced an arrest Tuesday in the November, 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast, D.C. Officers found Wheeler with a gunshot wound in the River Heights Condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chester St. in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. The child was taken to a hospital and died there.
Bowie Teen ID'd In Fatal Prince George's County Shooting
The teenage victim in a fatal Prince George's County shooting has been identified, authorities say. Myles Prentice, 19, was shot in the 200 block of Harry S. Truman Drive on Friday, Aug. 19 around 9:45 p.m., according to Prince George's County police. Detectives found Prentice suffering from gunshot wounds in...
Police ID Pedestrian Killed By Driver In Prince George's County Crash
The pedestrian killed in an Oxon Hill collision has been identified as a Waldorf man, authorities say. Noshua Vann, 38, was struck in the 6100 block of St. Barnabas Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 according to Prince George's County Police. Vann was pronounced dead at the scene and...
Two men shot in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At 4:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of Silverhill Road in Prince George’s County two men were shot. Police are still investigating the shootings, both men were hit in the upper body and transported to hospital. Their current condition is unknown, DC News Now will be following […]
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Prince George's County (DEVELOPING)
Two men were found shot inside of a building in Prince George's County shortly before sunrise, authorities say. Police located the victims inside of the building in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road shortly after 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to Prince George's County police. Both men were...
fox5dc.com
1 dead in double shooting in Suitland; police search for suspects
SUITLAND, Md. - Authorities are investigating after they a man was shot and killed and another was injured Tuesday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 4:35 a.m. on the 4000 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Officials say one of the men died at the...
NBC Washington
Man, Woman Killed in Prince George's County Shootings
A man and a woman were killed in separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday. Authorities were first called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road in the Walker Mill area at around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a man shot at the BP Gas Station in that block.
Human remains found in wood line near National Harbor in Oxon Hill
OXON HILL, Md. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found near National Harbor in Oxon Hill Monday morning, according to authorities. The Maryland National-Capital Park Police, Prince George's County Division said officers received a call around 11 a.m. for a report of a decomposed body. Officers...
Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Suspect Caught on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Sixth District of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
WTOP
Police say man charged in Reston rape may be serial offender
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested the man who they say broke into a Reston woman’s apartment Sunday night and raped her, calling him a “predator” who targeted his victim and saying he may be responsible for other crimes. Anthony D. Agee, 22, has been charged...
Repeat Offender Busted After Hardware Store Theft In Temple Hills, Police Say
A Temple Hills man has been charged in connection to the strong-armed robbery of a hardware store employee in Montgomery County, authorities say. Terry Claude Tompkins, 41, is accused of robbing the employee at the Ace Hardware store on the 800 block of Wayne Avenue around 4 p.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Montgomery County police.
Murder Suspect At Large After Fatal Anne Arundel County Shooting: Police
A young Severn man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Naim Rashid Addison, 20, was shot while driving a tan 2008 Honda Civic in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court around 8:40 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Virginia Man Busted By Undercover Agent In Montgomery County Posing As Teen Girl: Police
A Virginia man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after he was caught trying to meet up with an underage girl in Maryland, authorities say. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, had thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl on social media, but in reality, was actually having a conversation with a Montgomery County detective posing as the child, Montgomery County police say.
NBC Washington
Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash
A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck. The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass. Two wheels fell...
Concerns Mounting For Mother, 8-Month-Old Child Missing For Days In Montgomery County
Alerts have been issued in Maryland for a missing mother and her 8-month-old child, who have not been seen in several days, officials said. Danielle Vines, 26, and her 8-month-old child Christian Wilson were reported missing in Montgomery County and were last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in Prince George’s Count,y according to police.
