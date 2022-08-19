Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Today we’re reporting a total of 581 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 1,163 additional recoveries for Aug. 13-19. Today’s report includes 531 current cases and 50 older cases newly reported to the health district.

Sadly, we report one additional death today:

A male, age range 61-70, passed away June 16. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

Please note, one case was removed from total positive cases after it was identified as a false positive.

To date, 742,877 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Galveston County’s COVID-19 community level is HIGH. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

Wear a mask indoors in public.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

Talk to your doctor about additional precautions if you are at a high risk for severe illness.

For more information, visit gchd.org/coronavirus.