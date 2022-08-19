Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian hit by logging truck in Oconee County, SCHP says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that involved a pedestrian who was hit by a logging truck in Oconee County. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Cassidy Bridge Road near Amber Breann Drive in Mountain Rest, according...
FOX Carolina
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation
Deputies are searching for this break-in suspect. Do you recognize them. Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat in Henderson County. Officials evacuated the Henderson County courthouse after a bomb threat on Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Simpsonville Police Department said a suspect was arrested after running from a traffic...
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Suspect driving stolen forklift leads Simpsonville officers on chase
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said a drunk driver operating a stolen forklift led officers on a slow chase through Simpsonville on Saturday night. Officers said they initially responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on Grandview Drive after the suspect allegedly drove off with a forklift parked...
FOX Carolina
Man sentenced for 2019 home invasion in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Clinton man was sentenced to prison on Monday in connection with an armed home invasion. Anthony Wolfe and Rodrick Anderson stormed inside a Laurens County home in September 2019 where they robbed a victim at gunpoint. The pair also pointed a gun at the victim’s son who showed up at the house during the incident.
WYFF4.com
I-385 crash with injuries bogs down Tuesday evening commute
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on a Greenville County interstate Tuesday evening had traffic backed up for miles. The crash happened just after 4:45 p.m. on I-385 near Harrison Bridge Road, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Details surrounding the crash have not...
ACSO says disturbance call ends in apparent suicide
A disturbance call in the Upstate ended in the death of a suspect. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a civil disturbance at an address on Fields Avenue in Anderson.
WYFF4.com
Man being evicted found dead after barricading himself in camper in Anderson County, officials say
ANDERSON, S.C. — A man was found dead inside a camper in Anderson County after authorities say he barricaded himself inside during an eviction, officials say. This happened Tuesday morning on Welborn Street and Fields Avenue off Highway 24 in Anderson County. An Anderson County Sheriff's Office official said...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail
RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
Man found dead inside vehicle at Upstate landmark
An Upstate man that was found dead inside a vehicle at a local landmark has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 49 year old Scott Tyler Forster of Greer was found dead inside a car at Paris Mountain State Park.
WYFF4.com
Gas leak in Spartanburg County shuts down highway
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: Officials said the gas was turned off at 3:15 p.m. and Reidville Road was reopened. A gas leak in Spartanburg County has shut down part of a busy highway. The leak happened at Reidville Road and Ray Hill Road and the road is...
Veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, shoots self in Anderson Co.
Investigators said a veteran who was being evicted from a property set a building and camper on fire before shooting himself in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
VIDEO: More than 40 dogs seized from Upstate home
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as dozens of dogs were seized from a home on Tuesday. Deputies and Anderson County PAWS were at a home on Highway 221 North in Enoree where dogs were being taken away in crates. A spokesperson...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of victim killed in weekend crash on Augusta Road
The coroner on Monday released the name of the victim killed in a deadly crash over the weekend. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said Nathaniel Matthew Selman, 46, of Piedmont, was killed in a collision Sunday afternoon. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash involving Selman's motorcycle...
More than 40 dogs seized from Laurens Co. property
More than 40 dogs were seized from a property in Laurens County over the past two days, the sheriff's office said.
golaurens.com
Tip to Laurens County Crimestoppers leads to 2 arrests
A man and woman were arrested last month after an anonymous tip came in through Laurens County Crimestoppers. A tipster informed Crimestoppers of two individuals who were in possession of a stolen vehicle. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed the vehicle, confirmed the information given and then arrested and charged the individuals.
2 inmates die from overdose in South Carolina detention center
Two inmates died from a fentanyl overdose in the Greenville County Detention Center.
FOX Carolina
Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the Coroner's Office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Augusta Road near Piedmont Golf Course Road. Troopers said a car was trying to make a...
FOX Carolina
Group gathers to protest in custody death of Laurens Co. man
LAURENS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones and activists gathered outside the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon to protest the death of Jarvis Evans, an Upstate man who died inside the detention center last July. Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021...
Coroner's report says inmate deaths drug related
The investigation into the deaths of two inmates at an Upstate jail earlier this year, is now complete. 36 year old Allen Lindsay Zack and 45 year old, Randy Eugene Broome both died May 12th at the Greenville County Detention Center.
