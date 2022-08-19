Seattle Youth Employment Program (SYEP) Intern Anh Sy Explores The Creative Advantage Summer Online Arts

About The Creative Advantage Online Arts (CAOA):

The Creative Advantage Online Arts videos were created as a swift pivot in response to COVID-19, with goals to support students and families during school closures, as well as to support teaching artists who had been contracted to lead school day residencies. CAOA includes videos of diverse teaching styles and artistic disciplines as teaching artists share tutorials on breakdancing, paper crafts, African dance and drumming, and more.

We asked our SYEP intern, Anh, to engage in some of the CAOA videos, make art, and share what she learned in the process. Take a peek at her reflections below!

Overall, I realized that when I watched these videos, I usually focused and really listened to what the instructors or teaching artists were talking about and trying to show. Sometimes, I watched the videos and also followed the instructions along with them at the same time. Watching these videos, following instructions, and doing the same thing as the artists in the videos gave me a feeling that I was learning virtually or even was in the same learning space/room as the artists.

Poetry – “Remember…” with Shelby Handler

This video helped me define myself — let me know who I am, who I want to become, and what type of person I want to be. When I grow up, will I be tall or short? Will I be wise enough to accept every immediate incident that’s unexpected? Will I be able to resolve every problem wisely? Where did I get my strange shape of nose and mind? Will I be a doctor — help people and my community to improve their health and my family’s health? Or will I be an engineer — spend the whole day with a computer? Or will I be working in an office? What type of person will I become? Who will I become? I am a person that is always confused and curious about the world. I will be myself so that even whatever would happen to my life that I can’t know, and even don’t expect, I will still be calm to face it.

Paper Lanterns with Amaranta Sandys

This was fun and entertaining! I enjoyed doing this art project by following Amaranta Sandys’ instructions. I made a lantern as a form of joy and decoration that will bring more light and color to my house.

Anh’s Paper Lanterns

Observational Imagination Drawing with Maria Valdovinos

I enjoyed learning new ways of drawing by using my observation and imagination to create a new type of artwork.

Paper Butterflies with Maria Valdovinos

It reminded me of one of the origami lessons I learned in my home country as a subject — making paper butterflies — and also one of the motivations that inspired me to create art and work in the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture.

Anh’s Paper Butterfly

African Dance + Drum – Che Che Koolay with Sumayya E. Diop

I enjoyed learning a new music style from Western Africa with Sumayya — this is a kind of song that sings about a person, about someone in your family, or a friend, etc., with very simple lyrics, melody, and dance.

Drawing an Isometric Grid with Amina Quraishi

I enjoyed learning a new art style with Amina — a different type of drawing with patterns. By using triangles and an Isometric grid, I can create many different shapes and artworks on a piece of paper. It could be a 2D artwork of a pattern or a 3D simple project on a piece of paper.

Anh’s Isometric Grid

Paper Pinwheels with Amaranta Sandys

I enjoyed making art! I had a toy and it reminded me of another of my childhood memories, pinwheels!

Anh’s Pinwheel Made from Paper and a Pencil

Papel Picado with Maria Valdovinos

I had a fun and satisfying time making paper blossoms and creating art with Maria! Through this video lesson and creative process, I also learned about the structure of flowers, and wanted to create artworks in different ways. Although I didn’t have enough materials to do all the blossoms that Maria instructed in the video, I still enjoyed the process of it.

Anh’s Paper Flower

Portraiture Using Color with Janet Fagan

I enjoyed creating my own portrait project. Although I was not very satisfied with the result, it was worth it to spend some time learning and exploring new things and using pieces of colors to portray myself on paper.

Anh’s Portrait Created From Colorful Pieces of Paper

Tools and Tricks for Drawing Portraits with Janet Fagan

I finally learned how to draw and sketch a portrait of myself, which I thought is the hardest part of drawing art. So amazing!

Anh’ Self-Portrait

Percussion with Aaron Walker-Loud (Challenge 2)

Drum or Percussion is another style of art and music, and I got to know about different rudiment patterns, rhythms, and the “feel” (straight and swing). It broadened my perspective and knowledge about drumming and music!