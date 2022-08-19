ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Youth Employment Program (SYEP) Intern Anh Sy Explores The Creative Advantage Summer Online Arts

By April Jingco
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago

About The Creative Advantage Online Arts (CAOA):

The Creative Advantage Online Arts videos were created as a swift pivot in response to COVID-19, with goals to support students and families during school closures, as well as to support teaching artists who had been contracted to lead school day residencies. CAOA includes videos of diverse teaching styles and artistic disciplines as teaching artists share tutorials on breakdancing, paper crafts, African dance and drumming, and more.

We asked our SYEP intern, Anh, to engage in some of the CAOA videos, make art, and share what she learned in the process. Take a peek at her reflections below!

Overall, I realized that when I watched these videos, I usually focused and really listened to what the instructors or teaching artists were talking about and trying to show. Sometimes, I watched the videos and also followed the instructions along with them at the same time. Watching these videos, following instructions, and doing the same thing as the artists in the videos gave me a feeling that I was learning virtually or even was in the same learning space/room as the artists.

Poetry – “Remember…” with Shelby Handler

This video helped me define myself — let me know who I am, who I want to become, and what type of person I want to be. When I grow up, will I be tall or short? Will I be wise enough to accept every immediate incident that’s unexpected? Will I be able to resolve every problem wisely? Where did I get my strange shape of nose and mind? Will I be a doctor — help people and my community to improve their health and my family’s health? Or will I be an engineer — spend the whole day with a computer? Or will I be working in an office? What type of person will I become? Who will I become? I am a person that is always confused and curious about the world. I will be myself so that even whatever would happen to my life that I can’t know, and even don’t expect, I will still be calm to face it.

Paper Lanterns with Amaranta Sandys

This was fun and entertaining! I enjoyed doing this art project by following Amaranta Sandys’ instructions. I made a lantern as a form of joy and decoration that will bring more light and color to my house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2iPr_0hNyfUf800
Anh’s Paper Lanterns

Observational Imagination Drawing with Maria Valdovinos

I enjoyed learning new ways of drawing by using my observation and imagination to create a new type of artwork.

Paper Butterflies with Maria Valdovinos

It reminded me of one of the origami lessons I learned in my home country as a subject — making paper butterflies — and also one of the motivations that inspired me to create art and work in the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252jg8_0hNyfUf800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dUr8_0hNyfUf800
Anh’s Paper Butterfly

African Dance + Drum – Che Che Koolay with Sumayya E. Diop

I enjoyed learning a new music style from Western Africa with Sumayya — this is a kind of song that sings about a person, about someone in your family, or a friend, etc., with very simple lyrics, melody, and dance.

Drawing an Isometric Grid with Amina Quraishi

I enjoyed learning a new art style with Amina — a different type of drawing with patterns. By using triangles and an Isometric grid, I can create many different shapes and artworks on a piece of paper. It could be a 2D artwork of a pattern or a 3D simple project on a piece of paper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYRnK_0hNyfUf800
Anh’s Isometric Grid

Paper Pinwheels with Amaranta Sandys

I enjoyed making art! I had a toy and it reminded me of another of my childhood memories, pinwheels!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12h9i3_0hNyfUf800
Anh’s Pinwheel Made from Paper and a Pencil

Papel Picado with Maria Valdovinos

I had a fun and satisfying time making paper blossoms and creating art with Maria! Through this video lesson and creative process, I also learned about the structure of flowers, and wanted to create artworks in different ways. Although I didn’t have enough materials to do all the blossoms that Maria instructed in the video, I still enjoyed the process of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsUK3_0hNyfUf800
Anh’s Paper Flower

Portraiture Using Color with Janet Fagan

I enjoyed creating my own portrait project. Although I was not very satisfied with the result, it was worth it to spend some time learning and exploring new things and using pieces of colors to portray myself on paper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrRC5_0hNyfUf800
Anh’s Portrait Created From Colorful Pieces of Paper

Tools and Tricks for Drawing Portraits with Janet Fagan

I finally learned how to draw and sketch a portrait of myself, which I thought is the hardest part of drawing art. So amazing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18BDxE_0hNyfUf800
Anh’ Self-Portrait

Percussion with Aaron Walker-Loud (Challenge 2)

Drum or Percussion is another style of art and music, and I got to know about different rudiment patterns, rhythms, and the “feel” (straight and swing). It broadened my perspective and knowledge about drumming and music!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

A Recap on The AMP’s Ribbon of Light Dedication

On June 30, The AMP (Aids Memorial Pathway) celebrated the installation of the final piece of the project — Horatio Hung-Yan Law’s Ribbon of Light at Cal Anderson Park. This piece marks the final artwork installation of The AMP, which started in 2015. The dedication event featured remarks and participation from Horatio Hung-Yan Law, Gay […]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle’s Food Equity Fund invests $2.8 million in 22 community-initiated projects

The City of Seattle has awarded $2,800,000 to support community-led projects through the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ (DON) Food Equity Fund. Twenty-two community groups will receive awards ranging from $75,000 to $150,000 to advance projects that increase equitable access and opportunities to grow, learn about, and/or eat healthy, affordable, and culturally relevant foods. The projects are varied and include the creation of new food pantries, establishment of community meal programs, expansion of farm stands and community gardening programs, youth-led food distribution, intergenerational nutrition workshops, and more.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

International Arts Competition Comes to Washington with Art Battle Seattle | Aug 19

SEATTLE – Seattle Center’s Armory Food & Event Hall will turn into an art battlefield Friday, August 19 at 8 p.m. as it hosts Art Battle Seattle, a local installment of an international event that gathers artists and audience members alike to partake in an active night of artistry, refreshments and competition. This 21+ event is brought to you in partnership with Jack Daniel’s and Seattle Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
Seattle, Washington

Tsutakawa Memorial Gates Public Celebration: September 14

Come Salute the Return of the Arboretum’s Iconic, Sculptural Entry Gates, Stolen and Destroyed at the Start of the Pandemic. Seattle, WA—You are invited to attend a free public celebration at Washington Park Arboretum for the installation of the refabricated Tsutakawa Memorial Gates. Please join us at the Graham Visitors Center (2300 Arboretum Drive East, Seattle, WA 98112) from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, for an afternoon of fun and festivities. Enjoy live music, taiko drumming, food trucks, and more.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Transportation Update 2022-23

We look forward to welcoming students in grades 1 – 12 to school on Wednesday, September 7 and kindergarten and preschool students on Monday, September 12!. Families with students who are eligible for transportation services will have their routes mailed to their home address by August 31. As shared...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Named a 2022 ‘Digital Inclusion Trailblazer’

Seattle Meets All Six Criteria to Be Named ‘Trailblazer’ for the Sixth Time. On Monday, August 22, Seattle was named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA). The city made the list for the sixth time due to its leadership in digital equity. Seattle is one of 32 government agencies to receive this honor.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Vaccination Event August 27

Families, get students caught up on all required vaccines before the first day of school!. In partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital and Odessa Brown Clinic, SPS is offing a vaccine clinic to offer all vaccines required for K-12 school entry, including Tdap, DTaP, MMR, hepatitis B, varicella, and polio. In addition, free COVID-19, HPV, and meningococcal vaccines will be available for children up to age 18.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intern#Art World#African#Shelby Handler#Wis
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Statement on Council Passage of the Comprehensive Police Recruitment and Retention Plan

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell released the following statement after the City Council passed the Comprehensive Police Recruitment and Retention Plan:. “This is a positive step in the right direction as we seek to make Seattle a safe place for every neighbor and rebuild and restore the Seattle Police Department in line with our highest values, priorities, and aspirations. This challenge created over years cannot be solved overnight, but this plan will help move us forward.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

ON CALL TECHNICAL SUPPORT; RFP #SCL-15125

The Customer Energy Solutions Division at Seattle City Light (SCL) is seeking Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) to retain Consultants, on an On-Call basis, to provide research, planning, technical, and programmatic-related support for a broad range of customer-facing programs and services. We are seeking Consultants to support the following broad Areas of Service:
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Markham McIntyre Joins Mayor Harrell Administration as Official Director of the City of Seattle Office of Economic Development

Today, Markham McIntyre was sworn in as the official Director of the Office of Economic Development (OED). Additionally, Preeti Shridhar joins OED as the new Deputy Director after more than 15 years of public service and leadership with the City of Renton. McIntyre and Shridhar will lead OED to advance Mayor Bruce Harrell’s One Seattle economic recovery and justice agenda that will build a more inclusive economy in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Laurelhurst Community Center

Laurelhurst Community Center is located at the top of a steep hill in the midst of the Laurelhurst residential neighborhood, offering great views of Lake Washington and in close proximity to Children's Hospital, University Village, Magnuson Park and the University of Washington. The setting is the beautiful Laurelhurst Park, which includes a large play area, baseball fields, soccer fields, tennis courts and walking path around the park.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Announces Final Administrative Rules for the City of Seattle’s Independent Contractor Protections (ICP) Ordinance

Seattle, WA – (August 15, 2022) The Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announces final administrative rules for the City of Seattle’s Independent Contractor Protections (ICP) Ordinance, Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 14.34 and a rule that amends Chapter 140 Practice and Procedures for Labor Standards Enforcement. The final...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Back to School Event and Giveaway!

The Seattle Office for Civil Rights is proud to support a back-to-school event alongside our community partners and the Department of Education & Early Learning for the community of Skyway. When: Saturday, August 27. Time: 11am – 3pm. Where: 12620 Renton Ave S. Seattle, WA 98178 (the parking lot...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan Posts Q2 Data Updates

The City’s One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan and public-facing dashboard posted its second quarter data updates, with new information on tent and RV encampments, shelter and housing projects, and public safety incidents with connections to homelessness. It is available at seattle.gov/homelessness. Launched in May by Mayor Bruce Harrell, the...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Alki Community Center

This community center is currently open for pre-registered child care only. Alki Community Center is located two blocks south of one of Seattle's most popular destinations: Alki Beach in West Seattle. Built 1954, the small brick building is connected to Alki Elementary School and adjacent to Alki Playground, which is...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

TRANSPORTATION OUTREACH ON-CALL; SDOT 22-018

PROEJCT: SDOT 22-018 TRANSPORTATION OUTREACH ON-CALL. The City of Seattle, through Seattle Department of Transportation, requests Statements of Qualifications from qualified firms for SDOT 22-018 Transportation Outreach On-Call. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is seeking outreach and communications services to support identified capital projects that are in planning, design,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Herbold statement on passage of hiring incentives for police officers

Seattle, WA – Councilmember Lisa Herbold (District 1, West Seattle) released the following statement following the Council passing CB 120389:. “Cities across the country face police officer attrition,” said Councilmember Herbold. “These hiring incentives will allow SPD to use funds already in its budget to compete for well-qualified officers and achieve our hiring goals. We know this alone will not be enough. Moving forward, our top priority must be lightening the load on officers and creating new, more effective ways of responding to calls that do not require an armed police response. We can’t keep asking officers to direct traffic and help people in mental health crises when we don’t have enough officers to investigate sexual assaults or respond to 911 calls. Being a first responder is a difficult job. We shouldn’t make it an impossible job.”
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Continues Heat Response Improvements

With more hot weather on the way, July event recap shows City’s continued efforts to improve heat response. Seattle experienced yet another record-breaking heat wave in July, with six straight days above 90 degrees. The City of Seattle responded and coordinated with partner agencies to help ensure residents could beat the heat.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City Attorney’s Office Report Shows Median Time to File Criminal Referrals Reduced to Only Three Days

Under City Attorney Ann Davison’s Leadership, City Attorney’s Office is Making Significant Strides to Improve Justice for Victims. Today, City Attorney Ann Davison released the Second Quarter 2022 report, highlighting the significant strides that the City Attorney’s Office has made towards improving justice for victims. The 50-page report, which includes data far beyond the information requested by Council ordinance, shows that, following the implementation of the Close-in-Time filing policy, the Criminal Division has reduced the median time to make a filing decision in criminal cases to 3 days. From 2017 – 2021, it took on average 129 days – over four months – for the City Attorney’s Office to make a filing decision. This is a 98% reduction compared to the median decision time from the previous five years.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy