Behind the Edit: ‘Euphoria’s’ Editorial Team Shares How They Crafted Season 2

By Sammy Approved
 4 days ago

Source: Eddy Chen / HBO

The Euphoria team compiled a featurette inside the editing of Season 2. The conversation moderated by the hit HBO drama series’ creator and writer Sam Levinson discusses how the brilliant editorial team helped shape the season.

Levinson is joined by his well-crafted team of editors. They all put together the below featurette looking inside the editing of Season 2. It talks about how a great show is based upon well written characters. Fans are invested in characters like Rue, the main character of Euphoria , who is portrayed by award-winning actress and producer Zendaya.

Zendaya leads an ensemble cast that also includes Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nina King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.

Euphoria’s editorial team is considered by Levinson as the “heart and soul” of the show.

When approaching the second season, Levinson asked, “How do we get it to feel like a memory?”

The editors begin discussing how they took on the challenge.

“We took it as a central challenge editorially to capture that ecstatic flow of fantasy and memory,” Supervising Editor Julio C. Perez IV shares about the team’s approach. “What would be a character reality?”

Levinson particularly takes pride in Episode 7. The editors mention how they wanted to have a “deeply collaborative and collective experience.” They also praise Levinson’s vision to give them the freedom to take all of the pieces and play around with them to craft the final product in this season.

One of the editors, Laura Zempel, adds, “It’s very unusual for a television show to function this way.”

Euphoria is a very unusual show, so we can imagine it doesn’t operate like your regular drama series.

All episodes are created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer.  Other executive producers include Drake, Future the Prince, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turn, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon and Jim Kleverweis. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

Check out the featurette below:

