Belle Isle temporarily closes giant slide over speed issues after video of screaming riders goes viral [WATCH]

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The re-opening of the giant slide on Belle Isle was short lived after a few riders got a little more than what they expected.

In a video from an unknown source that has since gone viral, riders can be seen screaming as they go speeding down the slide, bouncing high into the air on various bumps along the way.

Belle Isle officials took to Facebook on Friday afternoon to announce that they would be temporarily closing the slide to fix the issue.

“We are currently closed. We are going to be making some adjustments to the speed that we have seen users coming down today,” the post read. “Hopefully after our small adjustment we will be back up and running and the slide will be slower for more enjoyment.”

As previously reported, Friday was the first day the slide was set to be reopened to public.