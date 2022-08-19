ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Isle temporarily closes giant slide over speed issues after video of screaming riders goes viral [WATCH]

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The re-opening of the giant slide on Belle Isle was short lived after a few riders got a little more than what they expected.

In a video from an unknown source that has since gone viral, riders can be seen screaming as they go speeding down the slide, bouncing high into the air on various bumps along the way.

Belle Isle officials took to Facebook on Friday afternoon to announce that they would be temporarily closing the slide to fix the issue.

“We are currently closed. We are going to be making some adjustments to the speed that we have seen users coming down today,” the post read. “Hopefully after our small adjustment we will be back up and running and the slide will be slower for more enjoyment.”

As previously reported, Friday was the first day the slide was set to be reopened to public.

Comments / 32

Sherrie Corbin
4d ago

The first time I ever rode the Giant Slide I busted my pinky finger and I am Never riding on it again. Those sacks and the metalslide combination needs to be tweek. Yet We want the Wee going down, we got to find a way to make it smooth, people don't cross over to each other, maybe making a way for slots to be single. Will continue thinking about it🤔

Reply(2)
8
TheBadApple
4d ago

Every time I rode the giant slide as a kid I got hurt, and so did my brothers, sisters, cousins as well as other kids. Hell even my kids got a beating on that thing! Lol I think that’s part of the fun of riding it.

Reply(3)
7
S. Williams
4d ago

Those little demons 😄. They polished and WAXED that slide and gave people a brand new pillow case to sit on, and hollered... START YOUR ENGINE'S, and the Grand Prix makes a unscheduled appearance back to the island. 😂

Reply(1)
7
