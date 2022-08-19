ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MSG Entertainment Seeking to Split Sports Networks From Las Vegas Sphere

By Brendan Coffey
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago

Madison Square Garden Entertainment is likely to split itself into two business: one that consists of the regional sports networks, Madison Square Garden itself and other venues , and another that holds the eagerly anticipated Las Vegas Sphere, according to a filing made by the company Friday evening.

The split isn’t a done deal yet. Publicly traded MSG Entertainment filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its board of directors has approved exploration of the split, indicating the action would be contingent on league approvals and indications the transaction would be a tax-free spin-off to shareholders. A sister company, Madison Square Garden Sports, owns the NBA’s Knicks and the NHL’s Rangers. Both companies are controlled by the Dolan family through their ownership of supervoting shares, and as such the family has the ability to make the split happen.

According to the filing, the existing MSG Entertainment business would hold the Sphere and any future MSG spheres to be developed; the majority interest in Tao Hospitality, which owns venues and restaurants in major cities around the world; as well as one-third of the ownership of the newly created entity. The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas in being built adjacent to the Venetian Casino and is said to be the largest sphere in the world, being built at a cost of $1.8 billion. Irish rock band U2 reportedly will open the venue when it makes its debut next year.

In addition to the MSG Networks and the “world’s most famous arena,” the spun-off company would hold MSG’s sports and entertainment bookings arm, Radio City Music Hall and the Rockettes, and other concert venues.

The transaction, if it occurs, would be yet another reorganization of MSG properties. Last year, MSG Entertainment merged with publicly traded Madison Square Garden Network in expectation of finding sports betting synergies.

A spokesperson for MSG Entertainment didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportico

Smoove Move: Caesars Cuts Ad Spend as Sportsbooks Suffer Growing Pains

Click here to read the full article. Amid an ongoing slowdown in the U.S. advertising market and fears that consumers are about to default to a sort of grimly ascetic recessionary belt-tightening mode, TV sales execs are keeping a close eye on the sports-betting category. While gambling dollars have served as a welcome panacea during a time of shrinking automotive spend, at least one top-tier online sportsbook is scaling back its TV investments. Speaking to investors earlier this week, Caesars Entertainment CEO Thomas Reeg said the casino conglomerate had slashed its marketing costs down to the bone. “We have pulled…hundreds of...
GAMBLING
Sportico

New York Rangers Net $33 Million for MSG With Stanley Cup Playoff Run

While the New York Rangers fell just short of their first Stanley Cup finals appearance since 2014 this past season, the Broadway Blueshirts’ corporate overlords scored big. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.  (NYSE: MSGS), the Rangers parent company, reported on Thursday that it reeled in $175 million in revenue during the fourth quarter, up $28 million from the same period last year. The Rangers played a large role in the jump, with playoff-related revenues increasing by $49.6 million as the club played 10 home games at Madison Square Garden (MSG). It’s quite the turnaround for the MSG sports arm, which reported...
NHL
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for August 12

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel Broncos New Owners Name President The Denver Broncos have named Damani Leech as team president. Leech joins the Broncos after serving as COO of NFL International for the last three seasons. He will lead the business operations of the Broncos and Stadium Management Company, which operates Empower Field at Mile High. Leech spent the previous eight years in leadership positions at the league office with a role in growing the game internationally as well as through business development and strategy initiatives. He joined the...
NFL
Sportico

NWSL Valuations Soar on Angel City’s $100 Million Wings

NWSL valuations have soared over the last several months. As recently as two years ago, teams paid somewhere between $2 million and $5 million, roughly speaking, to enter the women’s soccer league. This February, the Washington Spirit were valued at $35 million in Michele Kang’s takeover; shortly afterward, Gotham FC raised money at what Sportico first reported as a $40 million valuation from new owners including Kevin Durant, Sue Bird and Eli Manning. Newcomer Angel City, however, is in a league of its own. Before it made its NWSL debut, the club raised money in April 2021 at a valuation north of...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Sportico

Overtime Raises $100 Million Series D, Eyes More Sports Properties

Overtime recently raised $100 million in a series D funding round led by Liberty Media and Counterpoint Global, as the sports media brand—now with a valuation above $500 million—continues to develop its own properties. What started in 2016 as an app to capture basketball highlights as well as social channels on platforms like Instagram and YouTube today includes Overtime’s own pro basketball league for teenage talents (Overtime Elite), hosted in a 100,000-square foot Atlanta facility, and a seven-on-seven football competition co-owned by Cam Newton (OT7). More leagues are likely on the way. “You could almost look at Overtime as this brand and...
ECONOMY
Sportico

Serena Williams Announces Plans to Retire With $450 Million in Career Earnings

Tennis icon Serena Williams announced her plans to retire from tennis in a cover story she wrote for Vogue, which published online Tuesday morning. Williams cited the desire to give more attention to her investment firm, Serena Ventures, and to expand her family with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their daughter, Olympia, was born on Sept. 1, 2017. Her retirement marks the end of one of the most remarkable careers in sports. Her 23 Grand Slam singles titles are more than any other player—man or woman—during the Open Era. She won an additional 14 doubles titles at major tournaments with...
TENNIS
Sportico

Tiger and Rory Launch Media and Tech Firm TMRW Sports

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are starting a new tech-focused venture around sports, media and entertainment, TMRW Sports, pronounced “Tomorrow Sports.” Former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley is also a founder and will serve as CEO. “For the last few years off the course, I’ve been focused on helping to lead golf into its digital future,” McIlroy said in a press release. “Now, by joining forces with Tiger, Mike and other TMRW Sports partners, we can shape the way that media and technology improve the sports experience.” On Sunday, Golfweek reported the venture would bring the world’s top golfers together to compete...
NFL
Sportico

SlamBall Planning Its Big Return Amid a Hot Alternative Sports Market

Click here to read the full article. The 1989 movie Back to the Future Part II predicted the creation of both Zoom and SlamBall. During a video call taking place in the year 2015, the biography of the character Needles appears on the screen and indicates that one of the sports he plays is called “slamball.” In the early 2000s, founder Mason Gordon invented the sport of SlamBall without knowing that it was included in that film (he was fixated on the name “smashball” but the trademark wasn’t available). Now, nearly two decades after disagreements with television networks forced it off...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msg#Sports Betting#Genius Sports#Split Sports Networks#Nba#Knicks#Nhl#Rangers#The Venetian Casino#Irish
Sportico

PKA Kickboxing Venture Lands 7-Figure Investment From Jimmy Anderson

Click here to read the full article. PKA Worldwide is getting a kick in the right direction. Sacramento-based businessman Jimmy Anderson is making a significant investment into the parent company of the newly formed Professional Kickboxing Association (PKA). The investment is worth seven figures, according to a person familiar with the transaction. The capital injection provides PKA an expanded recruiting and contract budget, which it will deploy to acquire talent. “Our objective is to attract the top strikers on the planet and put them in a broadcast setting where they’ll be able to show the world their [skills],” PKA Worldwide CEO Joe...
MLB
Sportico

Blitzer, Wie West and EP Golf Close $5.5M Round for Sports AI Startup

Click here to read the full article. Sportsbox AI, a company that uses motion-capture technology to improve athletic performance, has closed a $5.5 million seed round from a group that includes golf pro Michelle Wie West and David Blitzer, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. The round was led by EP Golf Ventures, a new investment partnership between the PGA of America and Elysian Park, a firm backed by the owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Announced in July, EP Golf’s aims to invest in companies that are innovating the sport, particularly in the world of coaching, training,...
MLS
Sportico

Sporticast: Serena Says Goodbye, Big Ten Nears Billion-Dollar TV Deals

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a major retirement announcement. Serena Williams, the highest paid female athlete of all time, said this week that she would hang up her racket after the U.S. Open, which is due to start Aug. 29 in New York. Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles–more than any other man or woman in the Open Era–plus another 14 major double titles. Her legacy off the court is equally impressive. She’s made more than $450 million over her career,...
NFL
Sportico

XFL Seeking New Equity Investors, Retains PJT Partners for Search

Click here to read the full article. The upstart XFL is seeking new equity investors to join the football league coinciding with the launch of play in February. Investment bank PJT Partners has been retained to identify those potential partners. The XFL is owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital. The group bought the league out of bankruptcy from a Vince McMahon entity two years ago. The trio have been funding the league and are committed to continuing to fund the XFL’s startup efforts, according to a person familiar with the search for new investors,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Jake Paul ‘Growth Hack’ Helps Fuel $50M Raise for Micro-Bet Company

Betr, a micro-wagering and sports media company co-founded by social media star and professional boxer Jake Paul and Simplebet co-founder Joey Levy, recently closed on a $50 million funding round. Florida Funders led the company’s oversubscribed $30 million Series A. Aliya Capital Partners and Fuel Venture Capital led the $20 million Series A1. Several current and former athletes, including Ezekiel Elliott, Richard Sherman and Dez Bryant, participated alongside the venture funds. The valuation was not disclosed. Considering the macroeconomic environment, the precipitous decline in publicly traded gaming company valuations and Betr’s pre-revenue status, $50 million may sound like a big number to have...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Most Big-Ticket Sports Venues Play Host to Games, and Little Else

Since 1990 over $65 billion (in 2020 dollars) has been spent on stadium construction in North America’s “Big Five” sports leagues, with over $30 billion coming from taxpayer subsidies. After public interest in building expensive sport facilities died down for about a decade following the Great Recession in 2008, stadium proposals have come roaring back in 2022, with multiple billion-dollar plus venues on the drawing board across the country, from Buffalo to Oakland. Stadium proponents have made numerous arguments to attempt to counter the idea that taxpayer subsidies are merely a giveaway to millionaire players and billionaire owners. One of the...
NFL
Sportico

Stephen Curry—With Help From Daughter Riley Curry—Reveals the Curry 10

Click here to read the full article. Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry recently used social media to tease his next signature basketball shoe, and did so with the help of his daughter, Riley Curry, according to Footwear News. The baller shared a video on Aug. 5 via Instagram and Twitter gifting his daughter—who just turned 10 years old on July 19—a pair of the Curry 10. The reveal in the 30-second clip was quick, although the shoe can clearly be seen. The look in the video is predominantly black with hits of orange and yellow, and features the Curry Brand logo on...
NBA
Sportico

Shrinking Pay-TV Universe, Economy Can’t Stop Sports Rights From Climbing

Major League Soccer and Formula One both signed new media rights contracts over the last 90 days that are worth significantly more than their expiring pacts. The Big Ten Conference closed on a record deal that follows the trend, and Champions League is expecting the value of its rights to rise, too. The increases come at a time when the pay-TV universe is shrinking, inflation is stretching consumer wallets, and the threat of an economic recession that would temper advertising spends hangs overhead. Considering the headwinds, it’s reasonable to wonder when the so-called sports rights bubble will burst—or at least show...
NFL
Sportico

Register for INVEST IN SPORTS

Click here to read the full article. Join Sportico and industry leaders on October 19 in New York for a one-day summit covering the top opportunities in the $500 billion sports industry. Register here! More from Sportico.comHappy Birthday, Sportico! A Note From Our EditorWarriors Are Losing 70% of Revenue to COVID, Owner SaysUFC Going Digital in Brazil as Fight Pass Replaces Pay TV
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportico

Alt Raising Another $17 Million for Sports Card Investment Fund

Sports collectibles platform Alt seeks an infusion of $16.9 million in new funds to expand its sports card investment fund, according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Alt also runs a collectibles exchange and storage business, backed by early venture capital funding from a number of investors, including Alexis Ohanian, Kevin Durant and Darren Rovell. “For some context, the fund has raised ~$25M (the NAV of which is up quite a bit),” Alt founder Leore Avidar wrote in an email. “Not only is it the largest sports card/collectible fund but it’s outperformed the S&P and continues to have...
MARKETS
Sportico

Jake Paul Launching Sportsbook Aimed at ‘TikTok-ification of Sports Betting’

Click here to read the full article. Internet celebrity Jake Paul and Joey Levy, a co-founder of sports-gambling tech platform Simplebet, are launching a new sportsbook to take wagers on the smallest moments within games—what Paul calls the the “TikTok-ification of sports betting.” Miami-based Betr, formerly Instabet, recently closed a $50 million round featuring a number of prominent athletes, celebrities, sports owners and funds tied to franchises. They include NFL players Braxton Berrios, Dez Bryant, Ezekiel Elliot, DeSean Jackson, and Richard Sherman; rapper Travis Scott; and co-owners of the San Francisco 49ers (Mark Wan) and Miami Marlins (Roger Ehrenberg). The group plans...
NFL
Sportico

NFL, FIFA, UFC Streaming Services Part of Push to Own Fan Data

Recently, several sports leagues and federations have introduced new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming solutions or new markets for their streaming product. For example, FIFA rolled out FIFA+, the NFL debuted NFL+, LaLiga launched LaLiga Plus in China and just last week, Sportico reported UFC Fight Pass will become the exclusive home for all UFC events aired in Brazil come Jan. 1. Rights-owner-controlled over-the-top (OTT) services, as we recently wrote, can provide useful leverage in future media-rights negotiations. DTC streaming platforms can also expand the league’s audience, reach people in different parts of the world and drive engagement among existing fans. But at least...
NFL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy