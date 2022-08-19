Elmira College ranked as one of top 338 schools

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College has been ranked as one of the country’s top 338 schools, according to 2023 rankings from the Princeton Review.

The colleges and universities were not ranked in any specific order, but Elmira College was one of many schools labeled”Featured” in the list. The entry included statistics from Elmira College’s tuition, test scores, campus life and academics.

In the announcement from the school, one student said that Elmira College’s professors “are dead-set on providing their students with quality information.

Elmira College also made the list as one of the top 655 schools from the Princeton Review, falling into the northeastern zone.

“Elmira College enables every student to find their own way – on campus and beyond – by bringing together a liberal arts education with professional programs,” said Elmira College President Dr. Charles Lindsay. “Recognition by the Princeton Review and other publications is tangible evidence that Elmira is fulfilling its mission to offer students an engaging, immersive, and supportive student-centered education.”

