The Latest Evidence the Celtics aren't Trading Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is arguably the most well-rounded scorer in NBA history. He's a former league MVP, a four-time scoring champion, and an all-time great player.

However, he turns 34 in September, has a history of foot injuries, and tore his Achilles three years ago. He's also a flight risk that, if the Nets ultimately trade him, might only stay with his next team for two-to-three seasons. After spending his first year in Brooklyn recovering from that torn Achilles, he only played for the Nets for two seasons before asking out as his four-year contract extension kicked in.

The NBA is also the league where stars change teams most frequently. Combine all that with the Celtics, as currently constructed, being a championship contender, one that some, such as FanDuel Sportsbook , view as the betting favorite to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

While trading for Durant might lead to a parade down Boylston Street, the risks involved, the reality of how the NBA works, and how well-positioned Boston already is, suggest this is a wager the franchise is better off not making.

Furthermore, Brown, who turns 26 in October, is entering his prime. He and Jayson Tatum have led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals in three of their five years together. Last year, they came within two wins of an NBA title that would have prevented these rumors from gaining traction.

A team's top players often split up faster than anticipated in the NBA, and Brown is in line for a significant raise when his contract expires after the 2023-24 campaign. If, in one of these next two seasons, Brown, a six-year veteran, makes an All-NBA team, takes home the MVP, or earns Defensive Player of the Year, he'll become eligible for a five-year, $273 million veteran supermax extension. Unless that happens this season, expect him to play out his deal.

Brown could then decide to leave Boston to become the top option somewhere else, and he could qualify for a five-year deal with a new team for a starting salary of $40 million in 2024-25.

However, considering the success Tatum and Brown are having together before entering their primes and that winning tends to help one's case for All-Star Game appearances and All-NBA honors, he may feel he's already in the best situation.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

And while Brown qualifying for the veteran supermax extension, which only the Celtics can offer him, would be expensive, this author gets the sense that if he meets any of the criteria necessary to become eligible for it, Boston will sign him at that price. After all, what's on the horizon is NBA stars making about $70 million a season.

Becoming further removed from the initial financial hits of the pandemic, new television contracts kicking in, and the profits that come from leaning into the gambling industry, among other factors, make it more palatable to pay Brown the veteran supermax extension, if he qualifies for it.

Even if he doesn't, the Celtics hopes of re-signing him don't hinge on him meeting one of those thresholds. With Brown, the organization can confidently believe they'll remain in championship contention long term. Trading him for Durant would mean figuring out how to again build a contender around Tatum in short order.

It's another reason not to make this gamble. And while pairing Tatum and Durant isn't a prospect a team would quickly pass up, the franchise's concerted effort to feature Brown in many of their social media promotions about this season's schedule suggests they're prepared to do so.

While it's a fluid situation, and prominently showing Brown in most of Boston's social media posts about its schedule won't stand in the way of acquiring Durant if the Celtics want to do so, one would think those posts came after reaching a verdict on this matter.

