Just when Britney Spears was easing into life outside of the conservatorship that ruled her very existence for over a decade, the music icon was dealt another blow when her ex-husband attempted to paint her in a negative light. Spears has recently been taking to social media to air her family's dirty laundry after years of silence, and although it has made for some epic social media moments, it has also been a therapeutic release for the singer. However, recently Spears engaged in a spat with her ex-husband Kevin Federline who decided to post years-old videos of the singer arguing with her two sons.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO