Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B To Direct New Offset Music Video With A "Very Sexy, Talented Artist"
One of hip-hop's favourite couples – Cardi B and Offset – are gearing up for yet another collaboration, from the sounds of things. While the mother of two has been hard at work on her follow-up to 2018's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, her husband has been steadily dropping off solo singles of his own as his fellow Migo members Quavo and Takeoff work on their dual projects.
hotnewhiphop.com
Soulja Boy Shares His Latest Single "Life Is Amazing"
Say what you will about Soulja Boy but he's never been one to shy away from experimenting with his sound. He's frequently adapted and evolved with the times which is why he remains a cultural figure today. Mind you, his music might not be popping off the way it once did but Soulja Boy can produce a hit. That you can not deny.
hotnewhiphop.com
AI-Controlled Rapper FN Meka's Creator Speaks Out On His Capitol Records-Signed Design
FN Meka – a musical artist who is powered using artificial intelligence – has been causing a stir online after he nabbed a coveted recording deal with Capitol Records. The rapper has amassed over 10M followers on TikTok, and already collaborated with Gunna on its first single, "Florida Water."
hotnewhiphop.com
Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" Causes Older Laptops To Crash Due To "Natural Resonant Frequencies"
It's pretty hard to deny the star power of R&B vocalist Janet Jackson, but did you know that one of her 1989 songs has allegedly been causing older laptops to crash? Earlier this month, Microsoft's principal software engineer, Raymond Chen, explained the phenomena in a blog post. "The song contained...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Reacts To Druski's Roast Of Explicit "D U Down" Dance
Kevin Gates has the internet in a frenzy, once again. During a recent date on the Big Lyfe tour, Kevin Gates provided fans with a visual companion to his single, "D U Down" in the form of a dance routine, one that he's been performing stage to stage in different cities. The rapper's performance led to plenty of reactions, largely due to the rapper's shamelessness in the imaginary dramatization of his moves in the bedroom.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Arrested After Blueface Fight, Blueface's Mom Reacts
The feuds and fistfights between L.A. rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock continue to escalate. Blueface recently took to Instagram to claim that Rock is now in police custody for their altercation in an Arizona lounge, occasionally stating "Free Rock!" throughout the clip. "We ain't never make the same...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Files Odd New Logo Trademark For Yeezy Brand
Kanye West is switching things up with his infamous Yeezy clothing line. Although the brand is known for its neutral tone look, Ye opted to file two trademarks for a random, blue design which consists of a solid blue circle encased by another blue circle with jagged edges. The award winning rapper and clothing designer initially filed a trademark back in July for a similar design, a colorless encased circle, but ultimately, he decided on the blue.
hotnewhiphop.com
Raz B Is "Disgusted" That Omarion Shared Tour Moment In Doc: "Traumatizing"
There have been plenty of music acts that have gone from touring the world together to not being able to be in the same room with one another. The ongoing tension between the members of B2K has played out like a soap opera, even making its way to reality television when Fizz dated the mother of Omarion's children, Apryl Jones. The drama unfolded on-screen and on social media as the former friends unleashed on one another, and things were reignited after Omarion's much-talked-about Verzuz performance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Released Biggie's "Who Shot Ya" To Fuel Tupac Feud, Ex-Bad Boy President Says
The feud between Tupac and Biggie remains a case study in hip-hop beefs. Over the course of their respective careers, they went from friends to enemies, who, unfortunately, took their grievances with one another to the grave. Biggie's "Who Shot Ya" was a massive catalyst in the East Coast-West Coast friction in the 90s but the song wasn't actually targeting Tupac. According to a former executive at Bad Boy, it was Diddy who exasperated the issues between the two with his marketing strategy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht
Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna Fans React To Her Fenty Beauty "Ketchup Or Makeup" Launch: "Everything But Music"
For her latest Fenty Beauty launch, Rihanna is taking things to a new level, asking consumers to dish out $25 in exchange for her limited edition palette with art collective MSCHF, consisting of just "six packets that each contain either ketchup or lip gloss." Rihanna in 2019 -- Frazer Harrison/Getty...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Shouts Out Tory Lanez, Boosie, & DaBaby On "They Fear Me"
Though he's best known for stirring the pot and causing trouble, Kodak Black's fans have noticed a maturity coming through in his lyrics as of late. With his most recent arrival – a surprise 4-track EP, Closure, which dropped this weekend – the 25-year-old continued this theme, particularly on "They Fear Me."
hotnewhiphop.com
Britney Spears Is "Embarrassed" Of Her Past, Cries Herself To Sleep
Just when Britney Spears was easing into life outside of the conservatorship that ruled her very existence for over a decade, the music icon was dealt another blow when her ex-husband attempted to paint her in a negative light. Spears has recently been taking to social media to air her family's dirty laundry after years of silence, and although it has made for some epic social media moments, it has also been a therapeutic release for the singer. However, recently Spears engaged in a spat with her ex-husband Kevin Federline who decided to post years-old videos of the singer arguing with her two sons.
hotnewhiphop.com
22Gz Locks In With SPMB Bills On "Why Would I Lack?"
Despite his legal troubles, 22Gz hasn't lost his grip on the game. The Brooklyn drill artist and Sniper Gang affiliate has kept his momentum high after the release of 2021's The Blixky Tape 2 with a slew of new releases. He dropped off the deluxe version of the project earlier this year and later linked up with Kodak Black for their joint effort, "Up N Stuck."
Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles Didn’t Get Bigger Salary Than Florence Pugh for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
If you haven’t heard of “Don’t Worry Darling,” you’ve probably read something about it. Olivia Wilde’s upcoming movie has become one of the most talked-about films of the year, especially considering it doesn’t even hit theaters for another month. Ever since “Don’t Worry Darling” was announced, the psychological thriller has attracted considerable attention in the tabloids and across social media with internet sleuths picking apart each and every detail of the film that stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. The latest gossip to come from the “Don’t Worry Darling” rumor mill claimed that Styles made more than three times Pugh’s salary on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Curren$y Clarifies His Aversion To Business Partnerships With Other Artists
These days, it's common to see artists collaborating outside of the studio. In Hip Hop alone there are artists who come together for branding or fashion deals, with rappers or influential figures making sure to keep business within the Rap arena—but everything that glitters isn't always gold. For every success story comes a controversy over a failed contract, and Curren$y doesn't want to be another artist who loses money.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dj Khaled Reveals Whether He Would Work With T-Pain Again
DJ Khaled and T-Pain made music history together over the years, dropping hit collaborations that became mainstays on the music charts. From "All I Do Is Win" to "I'm So Hood," there was a time when it was rare to turn on the radio without hearing a T-Pain and DJ Khaled record. But as with most great things, the Florida stars' relationship took a turn in 2013 when T-Pain spoke about Khaled and his relationship with Future during an interview.
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Speaks On Tupac As A Revolutionary: "My Spirit Is Bubbling"
Their friendship was one that was immortalized in the studio and in the various interviews that can still be recovered. In the decades that have followed Tupac Shakur's unexpected death, Snoop Dogg has memorialized his collaborator whenever possible, often speaking about Pac's revolutionary mindset. The slain rapper was an activist as well as a hitmaker, and many of his impassioned moments with the media have continued to motivate people looking for political change.
Comments / 0