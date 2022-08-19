Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Officially Revealed: Photos
With the year beginning to wind down, it has become extremely clear that Jordan Brand still has a lot to offer all of its fans out there. The brand has come through with some incredible sneakers this year, and even more, are supposedly on the horizon. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold," which just got hit with some official images from Nike.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid "Alternate Bred" Coming Soon: Photos
Over the years, Jumpman has blessed us with some truly amazing shoes. The Air Jordan 1 is a sneaker that every sneakerhead should own in their wardrobe, regardless of colorway. This is a silhouette that has gotten plenty of variations, including the Air Jordan 1 Mid, which contains some amazing offerings at a lower, more affordable price.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West's Adidas Slide Set To Drop In "Flax" Colorway: Photos
Kanye West has come through with some pretty interesting footwear over the years. One of his most prized creations has been the Adidas Yeezy Slide, which has gained quite a bit of popularity in recent years. As far as Yeezys go, it is a pretty inexpensive piece of clothing, and overall, the design is intriguing enough for you to at least want one pair for your collection.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Files Odd New Logo Trademark For Yeezy Brand
Kanye West is switching things up with his infamous Yeezy clothing line. Although the brand is known for its neutral tone look, Ye opted to file two trademarks for a random, blue design which consists of a solid blue circle encased by another blue circle with jagged edges. The award winning rapper and clothing designer initially filed a trademark back in July for a similar design, a colorless encased circle, but ultimately, he decided on the blue.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Grey”
Ye’s publicized criticisms of the Three Stripes have led many to believe that his departure is just around the corner. adidas Yeezy has showed no signs of slowing down, however, as new releases, such as the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Grey,” are continuing to surface. The...
NBA Players Favorite Shoes to Wear Off the Court
Detailing the most popular lifestyle sneakers worn by NBA players when they are not competing in a game.
NBA・
Remy Ma Oozes Retro Vibes In FUBU Overalls At A 90s Themed Birthday Party
Now THIS is how you do overalls.
