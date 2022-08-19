ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Businesses need disaster recovery plan

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
 4 days ago
FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, photo shows the inside of a computer. Even small businesses are at risk of data loss, and all businesses should have a plan for cyber threats. AP Photo

SHELBY COUNTY – The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce hosted a cybersecurity forum featuring speakers who offered advice for businesses in the area.

Jonathan Sparks with Expedient Technology Solutions shared that in 2018, Small Business Indicators reported that 68% of small business do not have a written disaster recovery plan even though roughly that same number will experience data loss at some point. He explains, “Technology can fail. We’re all human and mistakes happen. Mother nature has her own plans for us. The last thing is cybersecurity threats are on the rise. In 2019, 58% of cyber crimes targeted small businesses and world wide predicted losses are set to exceed $10.5 trillion by 2025.”

Sparks recommended that businesses use the 3-2-1-1-0 rule. The rule is that you have 3 different types of data: one production and two backup, on 2 different types of media with 1 offsite backup, 1 offline or immutable – when data is written, it cannot be changed, with 0 errors after back up data verification.

One of the more important facets of a disaster recovery plan is to test the backups on a regular basis. Testing will find holes in the plan. A true disaster recovery plan should be written in a manner that anyone could implement the plan. In a true disaster situation, you will not know who is running things and what technical knowledge they will have and how they are reacting to the situation emotionally.

At a minimum a disaster recovery plan should be updated once a year but the plan should be a living document. The disaster recovery plan should be changed continually to match the changes in the business.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409

The Lima News

Paulding-Putnam Electric Cooperative dontes funds

LIMA — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently donated $1,000 to the Lima Symphony Orchestra to send local students to the Young People’s Concert as part of the cooperative’s Operation Round Up Program that donated $12,925 to 12 local charities and community projects. About 80% of its members...
LIMA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Credit Union gives stimulus checks to employees to offset inflation

DAYTON, Ohio — There was an 8.5% price increase for things like gas and food from July 2021 to 2022, according to latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index. And while it’s down .5% from June, it’s still making it harder to afford essential items.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled

LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
LIMA, OH
#Disaster Recovery#Cyber Crimes#Small Business Indicators
