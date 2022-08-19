ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

NYSP: 2 dead following crash on I-90 in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — New York State Police say two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash on I-90. Investigators say the crash happened Sunday just before 6 p.m. at the Slusser Road overpass in the town of Pembroke. According to state troopers, Thomas Cartmel, 64, of Crossville, Alabama, and...
Couple addresses accusations of racist party at their Rochester home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester couple who hosted a party says there was nothing racist about the event held at their East Avenue mansion this past July. Allegations of an event mocking Juneteenth, and other racist overtones, are part of a city firefighter's notice of claim against the department and the city of Rochester.
Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
Republican Joe Sempolinski wins special election to succeed Tom Reed

Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski has won the special election for New York's current 23rd Congressional District, defeating Democrat Max Della Pia, chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Committee, The Associated Press projects. Sempolinski will serve out the remainder of former Rep. Tom Reed's term. Reed had already planned...
