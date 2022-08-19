Police calls
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
800 block of West Elm Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of destruction of property Wednesday.
600 block of West Spring Street, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Wednesday.
800 block of Albert Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person Wednesday.
400 block of Albert Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence with the suspect present Wednesday.
800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Wednesday.
2400 block of Heathway Lane, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Wednesday.
700 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated early Thursday.
100 block of Haller Street, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress Thursday.
300 block of East High Street, Lima — Officers responded to an accident resulting in injury Thursday.
2100 block of Virginia Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress Thursday.
South Metcalf Street and West Market Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person Thursday.
Calumet Avenue and Linden Street, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress Thursday.
2100 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Officers responded to an accident resulting in property damage Thursday.
East Second Street and Highland Avenue, Lima — A report of a theft was investigated Thursday.
East Market Street and North Union Street, Lima — Officers responded to an accident resulting in property damage Thursday.
800 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A report of a theft was investigated Thursday.
1700 block of Mound Road, Lima — Officers responded to an accident resulting in property damage Thursday.
600 block of South West Street, Lima — A report of a theft was investigated late Thursday.
600 block of Flanders Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence late Thursday.
800 block of Delphos Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress early Friday.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
1500 block of Findlay Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight complaint Wednesday.
1700 block of Patricia Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Wednesday.
West Bluelick Road and North West Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated driver Wednesday.
4200 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight complaint Thursday.
800 block of South Mumaugh Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of menacing Thursday.
2800 block of Racers Way, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated person Thursday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.
