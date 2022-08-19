Police calls

LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

800 block of West Elm Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of destruction of property Wednesday.

600 block of West Spring Street, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Wednesday.

800 block of Albert Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person Wednesday.

400 block of Albert Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence with the suspect present Wednesday.

800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Wednesday.

2400 block of Heathway Lane, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Wednesday.

700 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated early Thursday.

100 block of Haller Street, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress Thursday.

300 block of East High Street, Lima — Officers responded to an accident resulting in injury Thursday.

2100 block of Virginia Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress Thursday.

South Metcalf Street and West Market Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person Thursday.

Calumet Avenue and Linden Street, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress Thursday.

2100 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Officers responded to an accident resulting in property damage Thursday.

East Second Street and Highland Avenue, Lima — A report of a theft was investigated Thursday.

East Market Street and North Union Street, Lima — Officers responded to an accident resulting in property damage Thursday.

800 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A report of a theft was investigated Thursday.

1700 block of Mound Road, Lima — Officers responded to an accident resulting in property damage Thursday.

600 block of South West Street, Lima — A report of a theft was investigated late Thursday.

600 block of Flanders Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence late Thursday.

800 block of Delphos Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress early Friday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

1500 block of Findlay Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight complaint Wednesday.

1700 block of Patricia Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Wednesday.

West Bluelick Road and North West Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated driver Wednesday.

4200 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight complaint Thursday.

800 block of South Mumaugh Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of menacing Thursday.

2800 block of Racers Way, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated person Thursday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.