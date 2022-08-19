ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police calls

By J Swygart
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

800 block of West Elm Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of destruction of property Wednesday.

600 block of West Spring Street, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Wednesday.

800 block of Albert Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person Wednesday.

400 block of Albert Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence with the suspect present Wednesday.

800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Wednesday.

2400 block of Heathway Lane, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Wednesday.

700 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated early Thursday.

100 block of Haller Street, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress Thursday.

300 block of East High Street, Lima — Officers responded to an accident resulting in injury Thursday.

2100 block of Virginia Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress Thursday.

South Metcalf Street and West Market Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person Thursday.

Calumet Avenue and Linden Street, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress Thursday.

2100 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Officers responded to an accident resulting in property damage Thursday.

East Second Street and Highland Avenue, Lima — A report of a theft was investigated Thursday.

East Market Street and North Union Street, Lima — Officers responded to an accident resulting in property damage Thursday.

800 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A report of a theft was investigated Thursday.

1700 block of Mound Road, Lima — Officers responded to an accident resulting in property damage Thursday.

600 block of South West Street, Lima — A report of a theft was investigated late Thursday.

600 block of Flanders Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence late Thursday.

800 block of Delphos Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress early Friday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

1500 block of Findlay Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight complaint Wednesday.

1700 block of Patricia Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Wednesday.

West Bluelick Road and North West Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated driver Wednesday.

4200 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight complaint Thursday.

800 block of South Mumaugh Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of menacing Thursday.

2800 block of Racers Way, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated person Thursday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

The Lima News

Arrest pending after large amount of fentanyl found in Kenton

KENTON — A routine traffic stop late last week in Kenton resulted in the seizure of more than 25 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to a report from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy from that office conducted the traffic stop around 6 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Columbus Street and North Cherry Street in Kenton. The suspected fentanyl was found to be in the possession of the 39-year-old male driver, whose name was not released. He was taken into custody and transported to the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion.
KENTON, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County court

LIMA — The following people have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges returned against them by a recent session of the grand jury. Benjamin Hardy, 40, homeless, was arraigned on one count of vandalism to a police cruiser, a fifth-degree felony. A reduction sought by Hardy to his $100,000 bond was denied by Judge Jeffrey Reed.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Diamond Osborne, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of felonious assault. She was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the case. Keyown Pryor, 28, of Lima,...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Sheriff dispels rumors of fentanyl-laced money on fairgrounds

LIMA — Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia has issued a statement in response to online rumors of U.S. currency laced with fentanyl being circulated at the local fairgrounds. “It has come to my attention that there is a social media rumor claiming there has been fentanyl- laced currency found at the Allen County Fair,” Treglia said. “Local residents, concerned citizens and now even national media outlets have called us questioning this story. I want to be abundantly clear that this is a rumor and has absolutely no truth to it.”
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled

LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Council: Schulte a huge part of Lima

LIMA — City Council met Monday evening to memorialize Robert Schulte, a member of the Delphos and Lima community. Council also approved multiple ordinances regarding replacing Lima’s gazebo, approving the finance director’s salary and entering into a contract with Infinite Protection LTD. According to the resolution, Robert...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Hardin County's numbers rise

LIMA — Unemployment rates for the area ran from the lowest rate in Mercer County of 2.7% to the highest rate of 5.0% in Hardin County. Allen, Putnam, and Hancock counties remained the same. Van Wert, Mercer, Auglaize and Logan counties moved the percentage downward while Hardin County was the only one in the area to increase.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Housing Authority: Strategic planning underway

LIMA — The Allen Metropolitan Housing Authority Board members met Tuesday afternoon to discuss a strategic plan as they prepare for change. Executive Director Anna Schnippel is set to retire next summer and hopes to make the transition of leaving the organization with a clear plan moving forward. According...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Third-generation Navy enlistee from Ada rising through the ranks

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — A Hardin County native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One. The unit’s TAMCO (Take Charge And Move Out) mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
ADA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
