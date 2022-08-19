ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Tetê leads Lyon to 4-1 win over Troyes in French league

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LYON, France (AP) — Brazilian winger Tetê scored twice and set up another goal Friday to help Lyon defeat Troyes 4-1 for its second win from two French league games.

Corentin Tolisso and Alexandre Lacazette both started for Lyon, and the latter got the home team off to a flying start in the third minute when he took advantage of a botched backpass from Troyes defender Adil Rami. It was Lacazette’s second goal since his return from Arsenal.

Florian Tardieu equalized with a penalty in the 39th before Nicolas Tagliafico restored Lyon’s lead in the 47th. Both Tolisso and Tetê were involved in the buildup.

Tetê then scored two minutes later when he was well placed to head in a rebound and he wrapped up the win with his second goal in the 75th, when he eluded two defenders before cutting in to fire inside the right post.

Lyon won its opener against Ajaccio 2-1. Its game against Lorient last weekend was postponed because of the state of the pitch. Troyes has now lost all three games so far.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘McFred’ defined an era of Manchester United – but how should they be remembered?

There were two great defensive midfielders with Manchester United affiliations at Old Trafford on Monday. Roy Keane seemed surprised that the new recruit Casemiro came over to hug him. Maybe the Brazilian was raised on tales of the Irishman’s heroics against Juventus in 1999. Perhaps he just wanted to dodge the kind of vitriolic appraisals Keane has delivered about Harry Maguire from the television studio. But maybe United’s most iconic captain sensed a kindred spirit.Because until Casemiro arrived Keane could feel his legacy was not upheld. Arguably United’s last truly successful signing at the base of the midfield was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Robinson recalled by England for 2nd test against SAfrica

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England fast bowler Ollie Robinson will make his first test appearance since January after being called up Wednesday for the second match of the series against South Africa, having proved his fitness following a string of niggling injuries. Robinson will replace Matt Potts in England’s...
WORLD
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd consider Memphis Depay, Bayern near Chelsea star, Arsenal given Tielemans hope

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are considering a shock move to bring back Memphis Depay to the club. The winger has agreed to leave Barcelona and looked set to join Juventus but United are now reportedly considering a €10m offer to add the 28-year-old to their ranks, according to Marca, giving him a second chance at Old Trafford after one season with the club in 2015-16. Arsenal retain hope of signing Youri Tielemans after Leicester lowered their asking price to £38m due to his contract situation with the Belgian’s current deal set to end this season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Tailoring Men Since 1910 and Championing Football Since 1902, Zegna and Real Madrid Are Building a Unique Partnership: The Leading Italian Luxury Menswear House Dresses the Biggest Football Club in the World Because Every King Needs a Tailor

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Zegna and Real Madrid are proud to announce a unique partnership in which Zegna will become Real Madrid’s Official Luxury Travelwear Partner. The partnership is set to launch during the 2022/2023 season. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005187/en/ The football and basketball first squads, whenever the occasion calls for it, will wear the exclusive Zegna outfits.
FIFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy