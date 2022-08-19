Read full article on original website
DC Comics reveals ‘The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special’ armband
DC Comics has revealed via their community message board the black armband featuring The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary logo that is included in the premium polybag variant. The armband is a tribute to the black armband released 30 years ago, allowing readers can wear the new armband in solidarity...
DC Preview: Tales of The Human Target #1
Building on the most critically acclaimed series of the year, Tom King and four of comics’ top artists tell the tales of what happened before Chance drank Luthor’s poison. Chance teams up with fan-favorite members of the JLI in four connecting mysteries that lead them to that fateful day when one them will kill the Human Target.
DC Comics First Look: Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1
DC Comics has revealed Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 is set for release on November 22nd. Written by Josh Trujillo, with art by Adrian Gutierrez, the six-issue series finds Jaime trying to decide what comes next for him—while juggling a new villain tearing up El Paso and his friends and family pressuring him about his future. Now, Jaime must figure out why messages from the Teach are bombarding his scarab, Khaji Da and what’s drawing the Reach back to Earth… with help from some familiar faces.
DC Preview: Robin #17
Heartbreak! Lord Death Man reveals the truth about Flatline! Can Robin forgive her?! Since leaving Gotham, Damian has grown and trained to be a hero, but now that story comes to an end as he’s pulled into a shocking new storyline that will test his role as Robin and his place in the DCU!
Marvel Preview: Fantastic Four #46
Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real. Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found. It’s time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards. But is it time to welcome her into the family? It’s a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four. Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis.
Marvel Preview: Defenders: Beyond #2
The adventure begins—in the path of the Beyonder? When Loki, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia and Tigra land rather unexpectedly in the Second Cosmos, they find their lives in the hands of its cosmic overseers—unless Loki can figure out the right trick to save them all. Written by:...
Image Comics Preview: Hell to Pay #1
Announced in December 2020, Charles Soule and Will Sliney’s new action-adventure Hell to Pay #1 is coming this November!. “Hell to Pay is a combination of a lot of things I love and one thing I don’t: supernatural adventure, treasure hunt stories, and the harsh consequences of late-stage capitalism! I think there’s a lot to say about money—everyone on earth is affected by cash in one way or another. Looking at it through a demonic lens is a fun way to play with the concept,” said Soule last December.
This new Netflix series is basically a live-action Toy Story
Netflix executive Don Halcombe describes himself as a lifelong toy collector. His personal trove, in fact, includes thousands of modern and vintage toys, “worn from all the adventures I took them on as a kid.” It’s a fact about him that helps explains why the new Netflix series Lost Ollie — a limited series debuting on Wednesday about a toy searching across the countryside for the boy who lost him — was one of the first projects Halcombe bought when he came over to the streamer.
Marvel Preview: Avengers Forever #8
THE FISTS OF THE UNWORTHY THOR! Meet the most broken Thor in the Multiverse. One who watched Asgard burn, watched Midgard be defiled and was helpless to stop it, as he’s a Thor who cannot lift his own hammer. In desperation, Thor will turn to another of the Earth’s great powers, becoming a pupil of the Thunderer of mystical K’un-Lun, the guardian of the immortal Iron Fist.
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1
AIPT had your exclusive look at the cover art for Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1, and today we have a first look at the interior pages. Written by Tini Howard with art by Leila Del Duca, you can purchase it in comic book shops on September 13th. The one-shot explores Wonder Woman’s time trapped by Pariah, where she’s given the chance to live in a world that matches Wonder Woman’s every dream and desire.
DC Preview: Batman: White Knight Presents – Red Hood #2
After being reluctantly recruited to bring justice to the East Backport neighborhood of Gotham, Jason Todd is back in the hero business! With an all-too-eager sidekick, Gan, by his side, he’s on the road to becoming one of the good guys again. And after all the damage Bruce Wayne did to his childhood, he’s hell-bent on creating the ultimate Robin, no matter the cost. But when the new dynamic duo’s first challenger comes calling, will they be up to the task? Shriek is ready to turn up the stereo and blow our heroes away!
AIPT Comics Podcast Episode 185: Comics love the ’90s and Curt Pires talks political thriller ‘New America’
Nathan and Dave are back to recap the week in comics keeping you up to date and connected. This week our special guest is writer Curt Pires to talk about the new Comixology Originals series New America. We discuss its political element, how it was originally conceived with artist Luca Casalanguida and its thriller underpinnings.
Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of August 17, 2022
It’s Friday, and you know what that means: it’s time for Fantastic Five, where we here at AIPT give props to the best comics of the week! This week has a little bit of everything: some indies, some Big Two, some #1s, and some milestones. Let’s check ’em out!
DC Comics sheds new light on ‘Batman/Spawn: The Classic Collection’
DC Comics has announced a month of 90s delights, including new Wildstorm and WildC.A.T.s comic series, special variant covers, reprints of classic comics, and more. The 90s celebration includes the new Batman and Spawn crossover collection Batman/Spawn: The Classic Collection. The classic collection includes a reprinting of Batman/Spawn: War Devil...
November 2022 Image Comics solicitations: Plenty of sci-fi and superheroes
I HATE FAIRYLAND #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH. NOVEMBER 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99. Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel’s Rocket & Groot) bring back the hit comic I HATE FAIRYLAND for an all-new ONGOING SERIES!
DC Comics announces ‘Waller vs. Wildstorm’ DC Black Label series
DC Comics has announced a month of 90s delights, including new Wildstorm and WildC.A.T.s comic series, special variant covers, reprints of classic comics, and more. That includes a four-issue DC Black Label series Waller vs. Wildstorm. Set for release on November 15th, Spencer Ackerman and Evan Narcisse team up with ERic Battle on the series.
