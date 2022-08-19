KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- Taylor Witt is hoping for a refund from U.S. Bank or Zelle after he said he fell for a very sophisticated scam. Witt emailed KMBC 9 Investigates for help after he said someone stole $2,500 from his U.S. Bank account through a fake Zelle refund scam.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO