A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
Alleged gang members charged in burglaries of metro Atlanta celebrity homes
ATLANTA — Police have arrested nearly two dozen gang members and their leader, who they say is responsible for a string of violent robberies and home invasions targeting the mansions of entertainment, sports and social media stars. The investigation started almost a year ago and includes 16 high-end homes...
5 Black-Owned Restaurants for end of the summer dining
5 Black-Owned Restaurants with Patios in Atlanta to Enjoy this Summer. The height of the summer season is here, and despite the heat – or maybe because of – people are ready to be outside enjoying brunch, drinks, and much more. This list will lead you to the exact vibe you’re looking for, while simultaneously supporting a black-owned business!
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
What’s Sunday School all about?
I was the guest preacher this past Sunday at Word of God Lutheran Church in Sharpsburg as their great young Pastor Jason was out of town. It was their “Rally Day,” the first day of Sunday School re-start for the coming school year. I took the opportunity to...
1 Person Killed, 2 Others Injured After Crash In DeKalb County (Atlanta, GA)
Official reports from DeKalb County authorities state that a fatal accident took place on Thursday sometime in the morning, closing all westbound lanes of the I-20. The incident is said to have specifically taken place close to SR 260/ Glenwood Avenue, reports said.
Shooting suspect on the loose after shooting woman in Cobb County overnight
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Marietta on Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to a call about a person shot on Virginia Place. Police said...
Man arrested in connection to Rainbow Crosswalk vandalism in midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A man has been arrested after barricading himself inside an apartment in midtown Atlanta. Police believe the man is the person responsible for the vandalism of the famous Rainbow Crosswalk. The rainbow crosswalks at 10th and Piedmont in Atlanta, are more than strips of color...
Nappy Roots Rapper Scales Shot, Robbed and Kidnapped at His Atlanta Brewery – Report
Scales, of the Kentucky rap group Nappy Roots, was reportedly shot, robbed and kidnapped in Atlanta. On Thursday (Aug. 18), local Atlanta news station 11Alive reported that Scales was the victim of the violent incident, which occurred at Nappy Roots' Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta off Northside Drive on Wednesday evening (Aug. 17). According to the report, the incident occurred as the business was closing around 11 p.m. Two suspects are said to have robbed a customer in the parking lot before entering the establishment and forcing Scales into his car at gunpoint.
Police: 4 shot inside Clayton County Walmart after man mishandles gun
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured at a Clayton County Walmart on Sunday when a man mishandled his gun inside the store, shooting himself and three others. Authorities confirmed to WSB that the incident occurred Sunday at 12:20 p.m. at the Walmart on Tara Boulevard in Lovejoy.
Family hands out fliers at Piedmont Park in search for missing Allahnia Lenoir
For 21 days, Jannette Jackson has searched for her 24-year-old daughter, Allahnia Lenoir. She was last seen walking into an apartment complex along Peachtree Street.
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
Toddler hospitalized when driver backed into them, Georgia State Patrol says
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a car backed into a 2-year-old child, sending them to a hospital. The child was rushed to Floyd Medical Center where they are considered stable. Georgia State Patrol said the crash report is not complete and didn't mention any charges.
‘I don’t know if my baby is breathing’ | A mother continues search for daughter
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A search for an Atlanta woman who has been reported missing since July 30 continues as her family has sent another desperate plea for the public’s help in locating the woman. It’s been incredibly difficult for the loved ones of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Several weeks...
Impatient food delivery driver waves pistol at Wendy’s drive-thru worker
It has become sadly customary today in America to hear reports of senseless threats and violence over the smallest things. An incident mirroring so many others occurred in Fayetteville on Aug. 15, when a food delivery driver pointed a gun at a fast food restaurant employee after complaining that she had to wait in line too long to pick up her order.
Midtown shooting suspect gets into tense exchange with judge during 1st appearance
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — New video showed a tense exchange with between a judge and the woman accused of killing two people and injuring a third person. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington watched the exchange during Raissa Kengne’s first appearance in court Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
I-85 shooting suspect was driving around with 10 firearms and more than 2,000 rounds of ammo, police say
A man arrested in connection with three interstate shootings in Alabama and Georgia had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his car, police said Thursday. The Auburn Police Department also said they so far have not found a motive for the “seemingly random...
