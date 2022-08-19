ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michelle Hall

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Jonesboro, GA
City
Fayetteville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Daily World

5 Black-Owned Restaurants for end of the summer dining

5 Black-Owned Restaurants with Patios in Atlanta to Enjoy this Summer. The height of the summer season is here, and despite the heat – or maybe because of – people are ready to be outside enjoying brunch, drinks, and much more. This list will lead you to the exact vibe you’re looking for, while simultaneously supporting a black-owned business!
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller

Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career.  For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

What’s Sunday School all about?

I was the guest preacher this past Sunday at Word of God Lutheran Church in Sharpsburg as their great young Pastor Jason was out of town. It was their “Rally Day,” the first day of Sunday School re-start for the coming school year. I took the opportunity to...
SHARPSBURG, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carol Lee#Ga#Crawford Connie Forte#The Coca Cola Company#A Memorial Service#Tara Baptist Church
105.5 The Fan

Nappy Roots Rapper Scales Shot, Robbed and Kidnapped at His Atlanta Brewery – Report

Scales, of the Kentucky rap group Nappy Roots, was reportedly shot, robbed and kidnapped in Atlanta. On Thursday (Aug. 18), local Atlanta news station 11Alive reported that Scales was the victim of the violent incident, which occurred at Nappy Roots' Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta off Northside Drive on Wednesday evening (Aug. 17). According to the report, the incident occurred as the business was closing around 11 p.m. Two suspects are said to have robbed a customer in the parking lot before entering the establishment and forcing Scales into his car at gunpoint.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says

Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Toddler hospitalized when driver backed into them, Georgia State Patrol says

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a car backed into a 2-year-old child, sending them to a hospital. The child was rushed to Floyd Medical Center where they are considered stable. Georgia State Patrol said the crash report is not complete and didn't mention any charges.
WACO, GA
The Citizen Online

Impatient food delivery driver waves pistol at Wendy’s drive-thru worker

It has become sadly customary today in America to hear reports of senseless threats and violence over the smallest things. An incident mirroring so many others occurred in Fayetteville on Aug. 15, when a food delivery driver pointed a gun at a fast food restaurant employee after complaining that she had to wait in line too long to pick up her order.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy