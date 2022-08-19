Read full article on original website
Police chiefs back N.J. prosecutor in squabble with cops over new rule
Police chiefs in Passaic County are backing embattled prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes in her clash with rank-and-file cops who have called for her to resign. In an open letter issued on Monday, the Passaic County Police Chiefs Association said it stood “in solidarity and full support” of Valdes, who angered the unions with a policy adopted in January that requires cops to report to the prosecutor’s office any time they are involved in a motor vehicle accident that causes serious injuries in Passaic County. The chiefs called on the county PBA conference to rescind its recent “No Confidence” vote in Valdes, a holdover appointee seeking her third term.
Renna Media
Linden Celebrates Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held on Tuesday, August 2nd from 5 – 7 p.m. in front of Linden City Hall. The free event was hosted by the Linden Police Department and featured giveaways, food, drinks, entertainment. National Night Out culminates annually...
HOMICIDES: Garfield, Paterson Men In Their 20s Slain In Separate Shootings
Two men – one from Garfield, the other from Paterson – were shot and killed in the Silk City within 5½ hours of one another. Off-duty officers heard shots, came running and found a crime scene but no victim at 51 Colonial Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.
Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark
A 33-year-old man was wanted in a Newark shooting last month, authorities said. Seth Muhammad is wanted in the Wednesday, July 27 incident in which a man was shot, 10 shell casing were found, and properties were damaged on West End Avenue near Pine Grove Terrace around 9:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
MyChesCo
A Minor Girl Was the Target of Murder-for-Hire Plot
NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man was indicted for his role in a murder-for-hire scheme to kill a minor girl, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Armando Conceicao, 57, is charged Tuesday, August 16th, in a two-count indictment with conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with the intent that a murder for hire be committed.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of trespassing at Saint Clare’s hospital
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, ,NJ (Morris County) – Police arrested a 30-year-old Pennsylvania man who was accused of trespassing in Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville Township on Friday. On August 19, police responded to Saint Claire’s Hospital on a report of an unwanted person, police said. Upon arrival, officers...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kennedy Boulevard crash
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a rush-hour crash Tuesday morning on Kennedy Boulevard in the Jersey City Heights neighborhood. The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near Charles Street. It is unclear if the crash was a single-vehicle incident or involved multiple vehicles. Jersey City police and firefighters who...
Elderly Driver Carjacked In Maplewood Wawa Parking Lot: Police
An elderly driver was carjacked in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store, authorities say. A 72-year-old man was walking to his car after leaving the location on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood when he was approached by a man who demanded his keys around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, police said.
New Jersey Globe
The race for Rice’s Senate seat by the numbers
Newark makes up 40% of the Democratic county committee seats in the 28th legislatve district, which means Mayor Ras Baraka won’t have much say over who succeeds Ronald Rice (D-Newark) when the party chooses a new state senator next month. The power to pick Rice’s successor is mostly in...
New Jersey Man Who Punched Perp Breaking into His Car Charged for Manslaughter
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man who saw a man breaking into his...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken mourning the loss of longtime community advocate Kyelia Colon
The City of Hoboken is mourning the loss of longtime community advocate Kyelia Colon, who was found dead in a Jersey City motel early Friday morning. Jersey City police have released few details as of Monday evening, simply stating they are investigating a woman found unresponsive at the Skyway Motel (who they are still working on identifying), located at 380 Tonnelle Ave., Facebook tributes have been coming in since Saturday evening.
Fleeing Driver Crashes At Route 208 Entrance: Passaic County Sheriff
A reckless driver led Passaic County sheriff's officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash at a Route 208 on-ramp. Officers spotted the Audi sedan with New York plates being driven recklessly "without regard to any other vehicles or pedestrian on or near the road" in the area of Route 20 and Maple Avenue in Paterson shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.
thepressgroup.net
Mayor’s wife, town marshal square off at the church
MONTVALE—This week 125 years ago, Montvale’s first lady faced down the town marshal. He threatened to take her church organ; she threatened to shoot him. Here is that story. The former St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (the Old Stone Church) at the corner of Grand Avenue and Woodland Road...
themontclairgirl.com
Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey
From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
Gas station employee critical after being attacked with baseball bat, police say
A Jersey City gas station employee was hospitalized in critical condition Monday following a weekend assault by a man with a baseball bat, authorities said. The man has been arrested, they said. The incident happened early Sunday morning when officers were called to 14th Street station and found the employee...
Dog Attacked By Bear In Morris County Backyard, Police Say
Police have issued a warning to Morris County residents after a dog was attacked by a bear in a local backyard. Officers were called to a home on Scott Street in Butler the day after the Saturday, August 20 attack, police said. A friend of the dog’s owner had apparently...
Jersey Shore Vacationers Robbed at Rental Home in Sea Girt
Sea Girt, NJ (MCPO Press Release) – A Morris County resident who burglarized a beachfront...
3 Hospitalized Following Triple Car Morris County Crash
Three people were hurt in a triple car crash in Morris County, authorities said. The Dover Fire Department responded to the crash on Richards Avenue on Sunday, August 21, the squad said. Crew members worked to contain a fluid leak while assisting EMS members at the scene, DFD said. Three...
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
Detectives In Bergen Seize Enough Fentanyl To Kill 1.5 Million Users
Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives seized three kilos of deadly fentanyl – enough to produce nearly 1.5 million potentially fatal doses -- while arresting three men during a traffic stop in Teaneck. Charged with conspiracy and possessing 6½ pounds of the drug with the intent to distribute it are...
