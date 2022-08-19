ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helen Lu Receives Annual Woman’s Club Scholarship

The Woman’s Club of Berkeley Heights is delighted to announce that Helen Lu is the 67th recipient of our $1,000 scholarship. Helen, who recently graduated from Governor Livingston High School, began attending UCLA this fall. The Woman’s Club of Berkeley Heights held 3 fundraisers this past year. In addition...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
Renna Media

Rotary Club of Westfield Donates Sandwiches to St. Joseph’s

The Rotary Club of Westfield members gathered on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, and made 320 sandwiches to help feed the hungry. This was a “hands-on” project at a regular club meeting led by Vice President Barbara Frantz. The Westfield Rotary Club Foundation donated the lunch meats, cheese, bread, gloves and sandwich bags. Rotarian Ray Kostyack delivered the sandwiches to the St Joseph’s Social Services Center in Elizabeth, where they feed 400 families each week. Additionally, Mr. Kostyack delivered produce donated by Redi Farms of Westfield.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Renna Media

Cranford Celebrates Annual National Night Out

National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held on Tuesday, August 2nd in front of the Township of Cranford’s municipal building. The free event was hosted by the Canford Police Department and featured giveaways, food, drinks, entertainment. National Night Out culminates annually on the...
CRANFORD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Renna Media

Fire Safety Tips for College Students

The City of Summit Fire Department is issuing a series of campus fire safety tips for college students to use during the school year. U.S. fire departments respond to an estimated annual average of 3,870 structure fires in dormitories, fraternities, sororities, and off-campus housing. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, from 2000 to 2015, 85 fires that resulted in 118 fatalities occurred on a college campus.
SUMMIT, NJ
Renna Media

Fanwood Performance Series Starts September 10th

Regional favorites the Bryan Hansen Band will help kick off the fall season of the Fanwood Performance Series on Saturday night, September 10. Singer-songwriter-guitarist Patrick Collins will share the bill at the Patricia M. Kuran Cultural Arts Center, also known as the Old Carriage House, on Watson Road alongside Fanwood Borough Hall.
FANWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Globe

The race for Rice’s Senate seat by the numbers

Newark makes up 40% of the Democratic county committee seats in the 28th legislatve district, which means Mayor Ras Baraka won’t have much say over who succeeds Ronald Rice (D-Newark) when the party chooses a new state senator next month. The power to pick Rice’s successor is mostly in...
New Jersey 101.5

‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot

Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
WESTFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield

If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
WESTFIELD, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Three Fields in Mendham chosen for Mansion in May 2023

From the Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center:. SIGNATURE FUNDRAISER BENEFITS MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER. The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center (WAMMC) is pleased to announce its 20th Mansion in May Designer Showhouse and Gardens will be hosted at Three Fields in Mendham. Mansion in May is the...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Travel Maven

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PRINCETON, NJ
newarkhappening.com

The Homecoming: Newark Native Shakur Stevenson to Defend Unified Junior Lightweight Title

NEWARK, N.J. (July 25, 2022) — Brick City’s boxing superstar, Shakur Stevenson, is the junior lightweight king. He’ll soon return home to defend his throne. Stevenson, the WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine champion, puts his hardware on the line against Brazilian standout Robson Conceição on Friday, Sept. 23, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis returns against an opponent to be named.
NEWARK, NJ
beckersspine.com

4 HSS surgeons among top 10 for hip, knee replacement in New York

Four orthopedic surgeons from Hospital for Special Surgery — Alexander McLawhorn, MD; Geoffrey Westrich, MD; Amar Ranawat, MD; and Peter Sculco, MD — are ranked among the top 10 physicians for hip and knee replacement in New York, based on patient volume and experience, according to rankings authority Dexur.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newarkhappening.com

PRUDENTIAL CENTER TO HOST 2022 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS (VMAS)

NEW YORK, NY (Thursday, April 21) – MTV today announced the 2022 VMAs will air live and around the world in more than 170 countries on Sunday, August 28th. Returning to New Jersey’s famed Prudential Center, this year’s show will surprise and delight with show-stopping spectacles, epic performances, and a fan-filled audience to celebrate the biggest stars in music.
NEWARK, NJ

