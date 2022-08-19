Read full article on original website
Changes made to Montclair school district’s special education program
Last July, Montclair school district officials said they would be undertaking major, systemic changes to special education after an audit found racial disparities in how often children are classified as needing services, problems with communication and uneven experiences across the district’s schools. On Aug. 8, members of the special...
Helen Lu Receives Annual Woman’s Club Scholarship
The Woman’s Club of Berkeley Heights is delighted to announce that Helen Lu is the 67th recipient of our $1,000 scholarship. Helen, who recently graduated from Governor Livingston High School, began attending UCLA this fall. The Woman’s Club of Berkeley Heights held 3 fundraisers this past year. In addition...
Rotary Club of Westfield Donates Sandwiches to St. Joseph’s
The Rotary Club of Westfield members gathered on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, and made 320 sandwiches to help feed the hungry. This was a “hands-on” project at a regular club meeting led by Vice President Barbara Frantz. The Westfield Rotary Club Foundation donated the lunch meats, cheese, bread, gloves and sandwich bags. Rotarian Ray Kostyack delivered the sandwiches to the St Joseph’s Social Services Center in Elizabeth, where they feed 400 families each week. Additionally, Mr. Kostyack delivered produce donated by Redi Farms of Westfield.
N.J.’s largest school district still requiring masks as new school year approaches
With two weeks before classes resume, a requirement for Newark public school students and teachers to continue wearing masks at school to combat the spread of COVID-19 remains in place. However, officials in the state’s largest school district haven’t ruled out lifting the mask mandate for Newark’s nearly 38,000 students...
Cranford Celebrates Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held on Tuesday, August 2nd in front of the Township of Cranford’s municipal building. The free event was hosted by the Canford Police Department and featured giveaways, food, drinks, entertainment. National Night Out culminates annually on the...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
Fire Safety Tips for College Students
The City of Summit Fire Department is issuing a series of campus fire safety tips for college students to use during the school year. U.S. fire departments respond to an estimated annual average of 3,870 structure fires in dormitories, fraternities, sororities, and off-campus housing. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, from 2000 to 2015, 85 fires that resulted in 118 fatalities occurred on a college campus.
Fanwood Performance Series Starts September 10th
Regional favorites the Bryan Hansen Band will help kick off the fall season of the Fanwood Performance Series on Saturday night, September 10. Singer-songwriter-guitarist Patrick Collins will share the bill at the Patricia M. Kuran Cultural Arts Center, also known as the Old Carriage House, on Watson Road alongside Fanwood Borough Hall.
New Jersey Globe
The race for Rice’s Senate seat by the numbers
Newark makes up 40% of the Democratic county committee seats in the 28th legislatve district, which means Mayor Ras Baraka won’t have much say over who succeeds Ronald Rice (D-Newark) when the party chooses a new state senator next month. The power to pick Rice’s successor is mostly in...
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
morristowngreen.com
Three Fields in Mendham chosen for Mansion in May 2023
From the Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center:. SIGNATURE FUNDRAISER BENEFITS MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER. The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center (WAMMC) is pleased to announce its 20th Mansion in May Designer Showhouse and Gardens will be hosted at Three Fields in Mendham. Mansion in May is the...
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
newarkhappening.com
The Homecoming: Newark Native Shakur Stevenson to Defend Unified Junior Lightweight Title
NEWARK, N.J. (July 25, 2022) — Brick City’s boxing superstar, Shakur Stevenson, is the junior lightweight king. He’ll soon return home to defend his throne. Stevenson, the WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine champion, puts his hardware on the line against Brazilian standout Robson Conceição on Friday, Sept. 23, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis returns against an opponent to be named.
NYC construction union seeks 200 labor apprentices, here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City construction union will seek 200 labor apprentices starting in late September, the New York Department of Labor (DOL) announced Tuesday. The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Construction and General Building Laborers, Local Union 79, will conduct the recruitment effort between...
News 12
Squished! Jersey City middle school student discovers way to battle spotted lanternfly invasion
With invasive spotted lanternflies swarming again this summer, New Jersey residents are advised to stomp the harmful creatures on sight whenever they can. It's often easier said than done. Those things are quick. They seem to sense you coming and jump out of the way just before your foot comes down on top of them.
beckersspine.com
4 HSS surgeons among top 10 for hip, knee replacement in New York
Four orthopedic surgeons from Hospital for Special Surgery — Alexander McLawhorn, MD; Geoffrey Westrich, MD; Amar Ranawat, MD; and Peter Sculco, MD — are ranked among the top 10 physicians for hip and knee replacement in New York, based on patient volume and experience, according to rankings authority Dexur.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
A grand hotel once overlooked Montclair (History and Heritage)
The Hotel Montclair opened its doors on May 1, 1907, high above Montclair on Crestmont Road, offering panoramic views with 400 feet of frontage on the cliff overlooking the town. The gracious hotel, built in the California mission style, offered “every comfort and convenience to be had,” according to a...
newarkhappening.com
PRUDENTIAL CENTER TO HOST 2022 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS (VMAS)
NEW YORK, NY (Thursday, April 21) – MTV today announced the 2022 VMAs will air live and around the world in more than 170 countries on Sunday, August 28th. Returning to New Jersey’s famed Prudential Center, this year’s show will surprise and delight with show-stopping spectacles, epic performances, and a fan-filled audience to celebrate the biggest stars in music.
