TechCrunch
YC-backed Zywa, a neobank for Gen Z, raises $3M to expand across MENA
Goodwater Capital, Dubai Future District Fund, Rebel Fund, Trampoline Venture Partners, Zemu VC, a number of prominent European family offices and strategic angel investors participated in the latest round. Zywa was founded by Alok Kumar (CEO) and Nuha Hashem (CTO) in 2021, inspired by their lived experiences in the gulf...
TechCrunch
What’s a crypto exchange worth?
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week Alex was back with Grace and our new producer to kick off the week. Now that we are through earnings season, things are a little quieter on the forecast front, but that didn’t mean that we were short on material:
TechCrunch
Will M&A bring relief to media startups amid a public-market hangover?
The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. The argument against funding media companies isn’t hard to grok — simply compare the aggregate value of all media-based businesses that have received venture backing against, say, the value of just one of America’s Big Five tech concerns.
TechCrunch
Y Combinator alumni raise $80 million for DAO to back crypto startups
Orange DAO just raised $80 million in funding, mainly from two strategic investors: layer-one blockchains Algorand and Near, general partner Ben Huh told TechCrunch in an interview. “They wanted to support our mission of bringing more entrepreneurs into web3. For them, working with us and getting exposure in front of...
TechCrunch
Rookout raises $16M Series B to scale its developer-first observability platform
The promise of Rookout is to give engineers more data about how their code runs in production. That, the company argues, sets it apart from more traditional monitoring tools that tend to focus more on the infrastructure and helping SREs do their job and not the live code and business logic that developers care about.
TechCrunch
Mural raised $5.6M to help brands deploy DAO treasuries
Mural, a crypto firm focused on decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) infrastructure, has raised $5.6 million in seed funding, the company’s co-founders Sinclair Toffa and Kevin Alvarez-Fung exclusively told TechCrunch. This was the company’s first outside capital raise through investors like Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Ventures, Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group,...
TechCrunch
Surviving the SaaS tsunami: Optimize your tech stack to reduce risk and free up cash flow
The resiliency and adaptability of any company that survived the pandemic is admirable. But the hard truth is that many of those very companies face a “pay-the-price” moment as the cost of their decisions and actions over the past 18 to 24 months come due. That said, few...
TechCrunch
A conversation with Andreessen Horowitz’s fintech leads
Last month, Andreessen Horowitz — one of venture capital’s largest and most prominent players — announced that its “headquarters will be in the cloud” going forward. Founded in 2009 in Menlo Park, California, the firm — also known as a16z — has for years been a symbol of Silicon Valley investing.
TechCrunch
Dutchie launches new cannabis point of sale platform with its own dual-screen register
With Dutchie POS and Dutchie Pay, the cannabis tech company is now offering cannabis operators one of the most comprehensive platforms to manage dispensaries. The new point of sale system serves the budtender and customer alike. The budtender’s view is customizable and features front-of-house functions to improve customer interactions while still handling inventory management and reporting regulatory compliance information.
TechCrunch
4 ways founders can amplify revenue during hard times
It’s so simple and effective that it makes you wonder why no one thought of it before. This example can serve as adequate inspiration for businesses, especially as the markets show no signs of recovery: How can companies, hoping to retain revenue during the recession, do something similar?. Companies...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Collectible trading card marketplace TCGplayer sells to eBay for $295M
Have you remembered to drink water today? You can’t live off coffee and Red Bull alone. Look after yourself, you good-looking but dehydrated startup nerds. We care about you, and we want you to thrive!. Okay, with that out of the way, let’s dive into the news! — Christine...
TechCrunch
Ramp will now let businesses flexibly finance bills
The latter appears to be true in Ramp’s case. The corporate spend startup launched its bill pay feature in October of 2021, building upon its corporate card business and accounting software product. Within half a year of going to market, according to co-founder and CEO Eric Glyman, Ramp went...
TechCrunch
Indian crypto entrepreneur’s blockchain venture seeks seed funding at $200 million valuation
Shetty is raising $20 million to $30 million in a seed financing round for his blockchain startup Shardeum, sources said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are ongoing and private. The funding round proposes to value the startup at about $200 million, the sources added. The Spartan Group, Struck Crypto, Big...
TechCrunch
Qloo raises cash to expand its AI-driven recommendation API
Some marketers argue these protections have made it harder to suggest or predict which products customers might want. But Alex Elias says it doesn’t have to be this way. He’s the founder of Qloo, a platform that uses AI to help brands analyze customer preference data to provide recommendations, including recommendations for entertainment and physical goods.
TechCrunch
Meet the ex-Amazon satellite engineers wanting to disrupt hardware workflow
“You’d be shocked at how archaic the tools are,” Lucy Hoag, co-founder of Violet Labs, said. She wasn’t referring to the sophistication of the tools, but the way in which the hardware production toolset is balkanized across both teams and tasks. It’s a problem, common across the industry, that she and her co-founder Caitlin Curtis say leads to major inefficiencies.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Former Apple employee pleads guilty to stealing autonomous vehicle design details
Goood [time of day] dear [name]. You know what we’re psyched about? The agenda for TC Disrupt just dropped, and it’s going to be an absolute corker of an event. Aaaah. Check out what’s happening on our four (Count ’em! Four!) stages, and check out the incredible lineup of speakers. Then get your tickets and book your flights — it’s gonna be awesome. See you there! — Christine and Haje.
