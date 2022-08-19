Read full article on original website
It takes a village to support a student — communities supplying students and teachers
Cardboard boxes are stacked in piles across the gym, filled with a rainbow of folders and spiral notebooks. Volunteers in matching black t-shirts work in an assembly line to place boxes of pencils, crayons and glue sticks into backpacks. All the while, kind words and laughter reverberate throughout the gym, making the work go just a bit faster.
What’s next for Florida’s anti-‘woke’ law?
A federal judge has blocked part of Florida’s Stop WOKE Act aimed at private businesses, calling it something that might be found in an alternate universe. Using the acronym WOKE for Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees, the law was designed to combat “woke indoctrination” in Florida businesses and schools by prohibiting instruction that could make some people feel they bear “personal responsibility” for historic wrongdoings because of their race, sex or national origin, according to The New York Times.
Utah is the worst state for women’s equality, ranked last fifth year in a row
Utah is the worst state for women’s equality, according to a report from WalletHub. This is the fifth year in a row that the state has ranked last in WalletHub’s annual analysis. The report also included the following categories: income gap, executive positions gap, work hours gap, educational...
Head of Utah organization that disciplines cops now heading group that defends them
The man who headed up the organization that disciplines police officers in Utah is now heading up the group that defends them. For nearly 15 years, Scott Stephenson served as the director for Utah's Peace Officer Standards and Training. Recently, Stephenson retired from law enforcement and accepted a new job as executive director of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police.
New BYU study finds Utah is above national average for rapes per capita
Research from BYU professors found Utah to be above the national average for rapes per capita. Driving the news: BYU College of Nursing dean Julie Valentine and BYU associate professor Leslie Miles’ 11-year research on sexual assault among Utah women was published by the Utah Women and Leadership Project on Aug. 3, showing Utah is ranked ninth in the United States for amount of rapes per capita.
$6B Utah Lake restoration project is ‘unconstitutional,’ state report finds
It appears that a massive, privately funded $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands to improve the quality of Utah Lake has run into a major legal hurdle. The plan, as proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, simply isn't legal, said Jamie Barnes, the director of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, reading off a report of a review conducted by the Utah Attorney General's Office, during a Utah Legislature interim meeting last week. The report didn't go into specifics, but Barnes said the project "presents a risk" to the state of Utah, including possible permanent loss of sovereign land.
70% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, drop prices, most in nation. Utah, Colorado cities rank close behind
Pandemic “boomtowns” are again leading the nation with the largest share of sellers slashing their prices as the COVID-19-related housing frenzy hangover sets in. The West continues to be ground zero for that phenomena. Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in...
Opinion: Halting irrigation in Utah still wouldn’t save the Great Salt Lake
There are major environmental and economic concerns due to the low water levels of the Great Salt Lake. Currently, there is not enough water to maintain desirable lake levels and meet agriculture, domestic, commercial, municipality and industrial uses in the Great Salt Lake Basin. We need to consider all options to improve the conditions of the lake while meeting critical upstream water needs.
Utah woman escapes a mountain lion after face-to-face encounter
A Utah woman was hunting on Saturday when she encountered a mountain lion. The woman caught the interaction on camera after the mountain lion briefly attacked her near Rush Valley in Tooele County. Laurien Elsholz recounted the experience in a Facebook post that she smelled something dead when all of...
What you should know about the Latter-day Saint ghost town near Zion National Park
Said to be “the most photographed town of the West,” Grafton, Utah, is located south of Zion National Park. In 1847, Brigham Young and the pioneers trekked into Salt Lake Valley and settled around that area. Latter-day Saint pioneers eventually spread out over the territory of Utah. By...
Body of missing hiker found at Zion National Park
A hiker went missing at Zion National Park on Aug. 19 when flash flooding impacted the Narrows — now that hiker has been found. KSL reported that on Aug. 22, a crew found Jetal Agnihotri’s body in the Virgin River about six miles south of where she was hiking.
Utah’s Little League team — and injured Easton Oliverson — will head home soon
A Utah team’s play in the Little League World Series came to an end Sunday after a 10-2 loss in the elimination bracket. Snow Canyon Little League, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah, and is the first team in state history to make it to the World Series, got behind early in their matchup against the team from Davenport, Iowa, and never closed the gap.
