Read full article on original website
Ryan Swisher
4d ago
Sioux Falls Pride calls Catholic School System policies ‘harmful’ In other news - Catholic School System calls Sioux Falls Pride policies 'harmful'.
Reply
17
Christina Pretorius
2d ago
Pride Community must have bit more pride in privacy/bedroom matters too. I don't go to Pride Community event and complain that "I'm only straight" person - I don't agree with them but I respect their decisions to be Gay THEY NEVER RESPECT MINE TO BE STRAIGHT
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls teachers preparing for start of school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in the Sioux Falls School District head back to class this week. Meghan Anderson-Finch’s classroom won’t be quiet much longer. The Lincoln High School English teacher welcomes back students on Thursday. “Busy kind of planning the first few weeks of school,...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls School District updates COVID-19 plan
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls schools are no longer required to notify parents when there is a positive COVID-19 test in the building. That’s just one of many changes that have been updated on the Continue to Learn Plan now available online. The plan has undergone numerous updates in accordance with parent and staff feedback as well as guidance from the Center for Disease Control.
newwaysministry.org
Diocese of Sioux Falls’ New Transgender Policy Admits It Is “Intentionally Exclusionary”
A South Dakota diocese has issued a new policy on LGBTQ+ issues that admits it is “intentionally exclusionary,” in particular to transgender and non-binary people. The Diocese of Sioux Falls, led by Bishop Donald DeGrood, published the policy in early August under the title, “Conforming with the Church’s Teaching on Human Sexuality in Education Settings.”
KELOLAND TV
Nexstar Media donates to health board
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, our parent company, Nexstar Media’s charitable foundation, donated $5,000 to the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board. The Board’s mission is to improve the health and wellness of 18 tribal communities across 4 states. “Very honored to receive this 5-thousand dollar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls homicides; cattle thieves; Gov. Noem ‘misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We are hoping to learn more about an incident that brought police to Western Sioux Falls last night. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene along West 12th Street.
dakotanewsnow.com
Cutz for Kidz providing haircuts before back to school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students and parents always remember the essentials, like pencils and notebooks, when heading back to school, but oftentimes a fresh haircut gets overlooked before getting back into the classroom. Owner of 5 star Cutz in Sioux Falls, Tyrone Wilson, joined Dakota News Now...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls rent is up 27% compared to 2021, many struggling to keep up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the past year, the cost of just about everything has gone up, but one essential bill is rising faster than many people can handle. In Sioux Falls, rent for a two bedroom apartment is up more than 27 percent in just one year, leaving many tenants searching to find a way to make it through the unexpectedly high increases.
KELOLAND TV
Homelessness task force hears from SFPD chief, SD Urban Indian Health
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum focused Monday afternoon on the cause rather than the effect at a meeting of a Sioux Falls homelessness task force. “From a law enforcement perspective, just to kind of sum it up before we have some questions, is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Weekend shootings in Rapid City, Sioux Falls; Papa Woody’s success
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls family is mourning the loss of a 36-year-old husband, father and brother who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
siouxfalls.business
First Dakota National Bank marks 150th anniversary with family focused on its future
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. Less than one-half of 1 percent of businesses reach their century anniversary. Even fewer can claim 150 years in business – a milestone First Dakota National Bank is celebrating and the result of early pioneers along with modern family leadership combining to serve a growing state.
dakotanewsnow.com
Residents in neighborhood react to central Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Friday, officers were called to a home near west 21st and South Duluth for a death investigation. When they got there, police found the body of 36-year-old Paul Billion inside the home. Detectives believe Billion may have died Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Jamie Smith calls for special prosecutor for Noem ethics probe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jamie Smith doesn’t want Attorney General Mark Vargo to decide what happens next for ethics investigations regarding Governor Kristi Noem. Smith, the Democratic nominee challenging Noem, called for a special prosecutor to “investigate the extent to which Governor Noem engaged in misconduct.”
brookingsradio.com
Sioux Falls homicide victim identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities and family members have identified the man who was shot and killed in Sioux Falls early Saturday morning. The victim was 36-year-old Tunis Sando Lomax. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says no arrests have been made in Lomax’s death. Clemens said officers responded...
KELOLAND TV
Horses are ‘mirrors’ to the boys at McCrossan
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This Saturday, McCrossan Boys Ranch will host the Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo. All proceeds will go toward programs to help the at-risk youth at the ranch. Rodeo is a natural fit for the boys at McCrossan since horses make up such a big part of their daily lives.
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
hubcityradio.com
Ethics board decided Governor Noem may have engaged in misconduct
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday, inside a closed-door meeting, three members of the Government Accountability Board determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against Governor Kristi Noem. Although they did not say what that action would be. The rules surrounding the board, formed in 2017, call...
KELOLAND TV
Sanford breaks ground on Virtual Care Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health broke ground on a 60,000 square foot Virtual Care Center Tuesday, part of its $350 million virtual care initiative that began last year thanks to T. Denny Sanford. “Your landmark gift of $350 million is going to allow this organization to make...
KELOLAND TV
Reminders for drivers as school starts in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Tuesday is the first day of school for the Harrisburg School District and local law enforcement is out in force. If you wanted to make it to school on time this morning in Harrisburg, you needed to give yourself plenty of time. Traffic was backed...
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Tunis, a man killed by gun violence Saturday in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People gathered tonight for a vigil to remember a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man lost to gun violence. The vigil for Tunis Lomax was, as you might imagine, mournful and somber. Cynthia Lomax of Sioux Falls identified a shooting victim as her husband Tunis, whom she says was brought to a hospital but died from his injuries.
Comments / 4