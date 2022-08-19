Read full article on original website
Suspect says ‘something took control of him’ before stabbing 5-year-old in York County
Multiple people were stabbed in York County on Aug. 22, according to York County Emergency Management PIO Ted Czech.
Teen dead after Huntingdon County high-speed chase
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is dead after a high-speed chase ended in a crash on Friday night, according to state police. Around11:50 p.m. on Aug. 19, state police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by a 17-year-old for multiple traffic violations. The teen took off at a high rate of speed on […]
Body found in car near Scott Elementary School
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
Dauphin County girl rescued from couple who lured her away via Instagram: police
A New York couple kidnapped a Dauphin County teenager last year after reaching out to her on Instagram and offering to do her makeup, court documents said. A 13-year-old girl’s mother reported her missing to Lower Swatara Township police after she’d been gone for several days in December 2021. The mother said her daughter had run away before, but usually came right back or was quickly found, Lower Swatara police said in an affidavit of probable cause.
Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
WGAL
Two alligators reported missing from Lebanon County home
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators. Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road. She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside...
Box truck driver partially ejected, killed in Pa. Turnpike crash: state police
A Las Vegas man died Friday afternoon when the Penske box truck he was driving crashed on the Turnpike in Cumberland County, authorities said. Geoffrey Gallo, 65, crashed at about 4:09 p.m. on Interstate 76 east at the Gettysburg Interchange ramp in Upper Allen Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Police release more information on missing Centre County woman and her 10-year-old daughter
Have you seen them? You can call state police at Rockview.
Maryland man arrested after killing 2, injuring 2 others in York County stabbing
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man is facing charges after two people were left dead and two others were left injured following a stabbing in Hopewell Township on Monday evening. Keith Kretzer, 31, of Edgewood, Maryland, is facing two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal...
Police search for missing man
Buffalo Township, Pa. — Police and first responders are looking for a 80-year-old man who went missing in the area of Aspen Place. The man was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue flannel pants and was carrying a black cane. Emergency personnel are now moving to a grid search, according to the Union County Emergency Management officials. You may see these people walking in your yards in the area of Brook Park in Lewisburg and surrounding area. Crews have also sent up multiple drones and are searching with K9 units. If you spot this man, please contact 911.
Addiction center in Hummelstown catches fire
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County 911 dispatchers confirmed that Conewago Place, an addiction center in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, caught fire at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 23. As of 9:58 p.m. on Aug. 23, the fire as been extinguished. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with...
Police investigate shooting at Dauphin County Walmart, suspect identified
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Walmart Supercenter on Grayson Road off Route 322 in Dauphin County. The alleged shooter was taken into custody Sunday evening, police reported. Police said the shooting, which occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday,...
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash over the weekend: coroner
A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Saturday evening crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle, authorities said. Ricardo Reyes, of Mount Joy, was driving a motorcycle that collided around 8:15 p.m. with a sedan in the area of Seitz and Manor Church roads in Manor Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.
Diesel fire guts Washington Twp business
A three-alarm diesel fire in Washington Township kept firefighters from more than a dozen fire departments busy most of yesterday afternoon and shut down the area of Prices Church Road for an extended amount of time. The call to Patterson’s Diesel in the 6500 block of Buchanan Trail East sounded...
New details released after Philipsburg man charged with stabbing death of Centre County man
A witness’s account differed from what the man charged told police, according to the charging document.
Two central Pa. men identified as victims of West Virginia plane crash: report
Two men who died in a plane crash in West Virginia were Lancaster County residents, according to reports. LancasterOnline said 32-year-old Dwayne K. Weaver and 30-year-old Wesley K. Martin have been identified by their families to the outlet as two of the three people on the plane at the time of the crash.
Harrisburg man charged with several crimes following Swatara Walmart shooting
SWATARA, Pa. — Luis David Jose, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering other persons, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief, following an Aug. 21 shooting at the Walmart located at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township. The incident has left the victim, Luis Villanona-Rodrioguez, with...
Brothers killed in standoff had 1,000+ guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo, authorities say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State investigators found more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition during a search of a property where two brothers died Saturday during a long standoff with law-enforcement officers. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the fatal shootings of Randy...
Two adults, baby hospitalized after fire in Northumberland County
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two adults and an infant were taken to the hospital after crews battled a fire early Monday morning in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. on the 100 block of Myrtle Street in Milton. Officials say three people – two adults and a baby – were extracted […]
Church Burglarized near Hegins
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at a church in Hegins over the weekend. According to Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, sometime between Friday, August 19th, 2022 at 3:00pm and Saturday, August 20th, 2022 at 8:00am, someone broke into the United Church of Christ on East Chestnut Street in Hegins Township.
