Mifflin, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTAJ

Teen dead after Huntingdon County high-speed chase

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is dead after a high-speed chase ended in a crash on Friday night, according to state police. Around11:50 p.m. on Aug. 19, state police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by a 17-year-old for multiple traffic violations. The teen took off at a high rate of speed on […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Body found in car near Scott Elementary School

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Dauphin County girl rescued from couple who lured her away via Instagram: police

A New York couple kidnapped a Dauphin County teenager last year after reaching out to her on Instagram and offering to do her makeup, court documents said. A 13-year-old girl’s mother reported her missing to Lower Swatara Township police after she’d been gone for several days in December 2021. The mother said her daughter had run away before, but usually came right back or was quickly found, Lower Swatara police said in an affidavit of probable cause.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two alligators reported missing from Lebanon County home

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators. Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road. She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police search for missing man

Buffalo Township, Pa. — Police and first responders are looking for a 80-year-old man who went missing in the area of Aspen Place. The man was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue flannel pants and was carrying a black cane. Emergency personnel are now moving to a grid search, according to the Union County Emergency Management officials. You may see these people walking in your yards in the area of Brook Park in Lewisburg and surrounding area. Crews have also sent up multiple drones and are searching with K9 units. If you spot this man, please contact 911.
abc27.com

Addiction center in Hummelstown catches fire

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County 911 dispatchers confirmed that Conewago Place, an addiction center in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, caught fire at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 23. As of 9:58 p.m. on Aug. 23, the fire as been extinguished. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash over the weekend: coroner

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Saturday evening crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle, authorities said. Ricardo Reyes, of Mount Joy, was driving a motorcycle that collided around 8:15 p.m. with a sedan in the area of Seitz and Manor Church roads in Manor Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.
MOUNT JOY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Diesel fire guts Washington Twp business

A three-alarm diesel fire in Washington Township kept firefighters from more than a dozen fire departments busy most of yesterday afternoon and shut down the area of Prices Church Road for an extended amount of time. The call to Patterson’s Diesel in the 6500 block of Buchanan Trail East sounded...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Church Burglarized near Hegins

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at a church in Hegins over the weekend. According to Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, sometime between Friday, August 19th, 2022 at 3:00pm and Saturday, August 20th, 2022 at 8:00am, someone broke into the United Church of Christ on East Chestnut Street in Hegins Township.
HEGINS, PA

