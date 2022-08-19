ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Police: Uncertain if homicides were random or targeted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police aren’t sure yet if the two recent homicide victims were targeted or killed in random events, Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said on Tuesday. Tunis Lomax, 36, was shot around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 in a...
KELOLAND TV

Bank robbery suspect in custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large law enforcement presence responded to a bank in north Sioux Falls Tuesday morning following a reported robbery. Sioux Falls Police officers and South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers were seen outside the Wells Fargo bank on the corner of N. Cliff Avenue and E. Rice Street.
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls police arrest two in accidental shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is in the hospital and two others are facing charges in yet another overnight shooting in Sioux Falls. Police say this one appears to be an accident. It happened shortly before 11 last night at a convenience store near 12th Street and...
brookingsradio.com

Sioux Falls homicide victim identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities and family members have identified the man who was shot and killed in Sioux Falls early Saturday morning. The victim was 36-year-old Tunis Sando Lomax. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says no arrests have been made in Lomax’s death. Clemens said officers responded...
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Woman shot in accidental shooting, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her back after giving two men a ride Monday night. First responders were called to the area of 12th and Marion around 10:40 p.m. for reports of a woman with a gunshot wound.
KELOLAND TV

Answers, information sought in pair of Sioux Falls homicides

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police do not know who killed two 36-year-old men in what investigators believe are unrelated homicide cases. According to police, a homicide happened close to East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue on Saturday; the victim in this homicide has been identified as Tunis Lomax. Additionally, the body of Paul Billion was found inside a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue on Friday. Investigators say gunfire took Billion’s life in a homicide either last Tuesday or Wednesday.
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: Cameras and neighborhood watch groups helpful for investigations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though either homicide investigation in Sioux Falls has yet to result in any suspects or arrests, the Sioux Falls Police Department said there’s always more resources to pour over from the public. Surveillance cameras have quickly spread beyond just businesses to residential...
KELOLAND TV

Police share limited information on fatal weekend shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are still looking for more information in a deadly shooting on Saturday, August 20. Authorities say someone shot and killed 36-year-old Tunis Lomax in a parking lot near 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue around 2 a.m. Officials believe Lomax died...
dakotanewsnow.com

Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said officers...
KELOLAND TV

Police: Nothing suspicious found in package

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say that there was nothing suspicious found inside the package. The intersection is once again open. Sioux Falls Police say the discovery of a suspicious package outside a business has prompted the closure of an intersection in the northern part of the city.
KELOLAND TV

SFPD investigating gunshot death, 2nd homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death of a 36-year-old man in central Sioux Falls is being investigated as a homicide. According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, police were called to a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue for a death investigation at 8:48 p.m. on Friday, August 19.
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls homicides; cattle thieves; Gov. Noem ‘misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We are hoping to learn more about an incident that brought police to Western Sioux Falls last night. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene along West 12th Street.
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for hitting police car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
brookingsradio.com

Man found dead in Sioux Falls home believed to be homicide victim

Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens says officers responded to a home on Friday for a death...
dakotanewsnow.com

Residents in neighborhood react to central Sioux Falls homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Friday, officers were called to a home near west 21st and South Duluth for a death investigation. When they got there, police found the body of 36-year-old Paul Billion inside the home. Detectives believe Billion may have died Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
kiwaradio.com

Disturbance In Sheldon Church Sends Sibley Man To Jail

Sheldon, Iowa — A disturbance at a Sheldon church Sunday evening has led to criminal charges against a Sibley man. According to authorities, police were called to the First Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon shortly after 6:00 Sunday evening to the report of someone trying to fight with people.
brookingsradio.com

One person killed in Sioux Falls shooting

Sioux Falls Police confirm that one person has died as a result of a shooting early Saturday morning. The incident took place around 2:00 am near the intersection of E. 26th Street and S. Bahnson Street. Police says they received a report that someone had been shot. Officers responded to...
kbhbradio.com

Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
