ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here's What Californians Would Give Up To Keep Eating Fast Food

By JA
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44eq9S_0hNyaeMT00

A study asked how many years of their life people would give up to keep eating fast food and the results were shocking.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Maine State
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Local
California Government
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Aerobic Exercise#Unhealthy Food#Food Drink#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy