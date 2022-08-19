“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a spokesperson for TikTok told TechCrunch in an email. The new feed, which was first reported by social media consultant Matt Navarra, is being tested alongside a feature that gives creators the ability to add location tags to their videos. The TikTok spokesperson said that the ability to add location tags is gradually rolling out to creators. When asked if the Nearby feed only displays videos that have location tags, the spokesperson said it was too early to say based on the current limited scope of the feed.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 15 HOURS AGO