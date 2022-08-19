Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Meta officially rolls out its new metaverse ID system
Meta, formerly Facebook, has officially rolled out what it’s calling Meta accounts and Meta Horizon Profiles. The global launch will be gradual, but both “accounts” are to be used in place of the personal social media account logins — Facebook and Instagram — once used to log in to the company’s virtual reality (VR) system.
TechCrunch
Instagram’s latest feature test is about being BeReal
A screenshot of the feature posted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi described “IG Candid Challenges,” with one of them depicting getting a notification at a random time in the day and having two minutes to capture and share a photo — a format pioneered by quickly growing social network BeReal.
Facebook explains why news feed turned to chaos: ‘configuration change’
Facebook says it has fixed a problem that suddenly turned users’ news feeds into chaos – and attempted to explain why it happened.On Wednesday morning, users found their news feed flooded with comments on celebrities’ pages, rather than the usual posts from friends or other pages they were interested in.All a person would have to do to have a post pushed to everybody who follows Lady Gaga’s page, for instance, was to comment on that page.The problem meant that the news feed quickly became chaotic, as people attempted to capitalise on their unexpected appearance in people’s feeds by posting memes...
TechCrunch
Facebook fixes strange bug that spammed everyone’s feed with celebrity fan posts
Update August 24, 2022, 6:10 AM ET: A Facebook spokesperson said that the bug was caused by a configuration change and it “caused some people to have trouble with their Facebook Feed,” and the company has now fixed the error. Facebook said Wednesday that it’s aware that some...
Facebook users report bizarre glitch that spammed their feeds with posts from celebrity pages
Multiple users complained that their feeds were being spammed with posts from celebrity accounts on Wednesday morning.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO last November and handed the role over to current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. Dorsey has displayed his support for Musk in the past, and previously tweeted that he believes the Tesla CEO is the “singular solution” he trusts to operate the company he co-founded.
TechCrunch
YouTube launches a dedicated podcasts homepage for US users
According to a report by 9to5Google, the dedicated podcast page YouTube.com/podcasts went live sometime last month and is now linked, at least for some users, on YouTube’s existing Explore page alongside other top destinations like Gaming, Sports, Learning, Fashion and others. It did not appear in the website’s sidebar navigation, however.
TechCrunch
Disney-backed Inworld raises new cash for its AI-powered virtual characters
Inworld AI was founded on this premise. The brainchild of Ilya Gelfenbeyn, Michael Ermolenko and Kylan Gibbs, the startup’s AI-powered service generates virtual characters primarily for games, but also in broader entertainment and marketing campaigns. Using tools and tie-ins with engines like Unreal Engine and Unity, Inworld promises customers that they can create non-playable characters (NPCs) and digital representatives with the appearance of memories, personalities and human-like behaviors.
TechCrunch
Twitter whistleblower says platform was unable to guard against insider threats on January 6
This issue was discovered on January 6, after a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol Building. As a precaution, Zatko had wanted to lock down Twitter’s internal systems and found that was not an option. Zatko said he asked the executive in charge of engineering how Twitter could seal...
TechCrunch
Twitter is merging its spam fighting and misinfo prevention teams
According to an internal email seen by Reuters, the social media firm will call this new group “Health Products and Services (HPS).”. Twitter confirmed the development and said the company’s VP of Product Ella Irwin will lead this team. But didn’t provide any details about how these teams will work together and how it will impact misinformation and spam on the platform.
TechCrunch
TikTok is testing a new ‘Nearby’ feed to display local content
“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a spokesperson for TikTok told TechCrunch in an email. The new feed, which was first reported by social media consultant Matt Navarra, is being tested alongside a feature that gives creators the ability to add location tags to their videos. The TikTok spokesperson said that the ability to add location tags is gradually rolling out to creators. When asked if the Nearby feed only displays videos that have location tags, the spokesperson said it was too early to say based on the current limited scope of the feed.
TechCrunch
3 views: Thoughts on Flow
Then there were the claims that Flow could help solve inequality, anxiety, loneliness and a number of other social ills. Neumann’s ideas for Flow, Andreessen said, are “not lacking in vision or ambition, but only projects with such lofty goals have a chance at changing the world.”. That’s...
TechCrunch
Twitter confirms it is testing a phone number verification badge
This could be to essentially verify that a user with the phone verification badge is not a bot. The company said this is one of the ways that helps people find credible info and gives more information about different types of accounts. It added that verification is only one part of the process and it’s currently only testing the phone number verification with an opt-in setting. The firm didn’t provide any information about how widespread is the test and who will see the badge.
TechCrunch
Mudge’s report helps Musk’s legal fight over $44B Twitter deal; says there are ‘millions’ of accounts that could be spam bots
But if Musk is still looking for an actual number of bots, he won’t find that here. The information comes from an explosive whistleblower complaint that Mudge made earlier this year to the U.S. SEC, FTC and DOJ over Twitter’s cybersecurity and data protection mismanagement, which was made public for the first time earlier today.
