kubaradio.com
Planned Power Outage Tomorrow in Yuba County Foothills
(Yuba County, CA) – PG&E reports a planned power outage tomorrow, affecting 2,500 customers in northeast Yuba County and La Porte. The utility will be working on transmission lines and performing safety and reliability work, with power cut from around 8 a.m. in the morning, until 5 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.
Fire causes heavy damage to Citrus Heights apartments
CITRUS HEIGHTS - Sacramento Metro Fire says they're battling a fire at a residential building. The fire broke out in the 7400 block of Pratt Avenue at a five-unit building, the department says. Three units suffered major damage and two others suffered moderate damage. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
"Chipotlanes" featuring drive-thru pickup lanes to open in Sacramento, Roseville
Several Central Valley cities will be getting Chipotle's new "Chipotlane" drive-thru pickup lanes, the company confirmed on Tuesday.The fast-casual chain recently opened up Chipotlanes in Novato and Eureka.Chipotlane's drive-thrus don't work like usual fast-food drive-thrus, however. Instead of ordering and then paying at the window, the lane is for people who have already pre-paid orders online. A Chipotle representative confirmed that Chipotlanes will be opening in Roseville at 1980 Blue Oaks Boulevard and Sacramento location at 3302 Arden Way. Ceres, Patterson and Watsonville will also be getting new locations with Chipotlanes.All the new Chipotlane locations are scheduled to be open by fall or early winter, the company says.
Multiple fires burning in American River parkway
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
goldcountrymedia.com
Regional mass notification system test set for Aug. 25 includes Placer County
This Thursday, Aug. 25, 13 cities, three counties and one Tribal Nation will test the Regional Mass Notification System – maintained by Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties – for its capability, capacity and effectiveness to deliver emergency notifications to the public during a major disaster. The test will...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Upcoming Elk Grove development projects
There are several development projects either starting or planned for the future in the City of Elk Grove. The City has a page dedicated to these projects. Calvine Pointe is located at the SW corner of the intersection of Calvine Road and Elk Grove – Florin Roads. Petrovich Development is the builder. There will be an ARCO gas station built between Kohl’s and Calvine Road. City Sports Club, a 44k sq ft building a drive-through are also coming to the project.
Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
18-year-old woman causes large power outage in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Roseville experienced power outages Friday after a car crashed into a power pole near downtown, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 12:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Vernon Street near 6th Street for reports of a vehicle colliding with a power pole. The Roseville Police Department […]
Car found submerged in canal off I-5, no one located inside vehicle
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was found submerged in a canal near Interstate 5 southwest of Elk Grove, according to the Consumes Fire Department. At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department tweeted crews were at the canal near Kestrel Road and Lambert Road. After units investigated the scene, the fire department said the […]
Man survives driving off cliff into Sacramento River with vehicle upside-down
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No major injuries were reported on Monday after a man drove off a cliff and landed his car upside-down in what appeared to be shallow water, the Sacramento Fire Department said. Images shared by Sacramento Fire Department show first responders reaching into the upside-down car while...
Four dead in Colusa County head-on collision
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Colusa County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. At around 12:45 a.m., officers said a driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way on southbound I-5 south of Fairview Road in the […]
Crews respond to plane down at McClellan Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews have responded to a plane down on McClellan Airfield at the McClellan Airport, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Metro Fire tweeted that the aircraft, Aero P28 lost power after take-off and had to return. Fire officials said the pilot was able to guide the plane in with no landing gear, […]
rosevilletoday.com
🌹Roseville State of the City Address this Friday at West Park High School
Roseville, Calif.- This Friday, August 26th at 10:00 am, the Roseville 2022 State of the City speech will take place at the beautifully, modern West Park High School. FREE to attend, the State of the City will feature Roseville’s Mayor Krista Bernasconi and City Manager Dominick Casey sharing the current success.
Mountain Democrat
The Balancing Act: Planning a dump in the middle of the Missouri Flat corridor
In May this year Roseville, a city of 141,000 people, recorded its first murder of 2022. From 2005 to 2019 Roseville had one murder or less in nine of those last 14 years and in four of those years the city had no murders. It is a safe city. But...
Northern California water park temporarily closed after $300,000 fire
Velocity Island Park, which bills itself as "Northern California's Premier Cable Park," is closed after a fire Saturday.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injury Occurs in Single-Vehicle Roseville Traffic Accident
Vernon Street Intersection Causes Power Outage to Thousands. A traffic accident in Roseville ended up shutting down power to over 4,800 customers on August 19. The collision occurred at the intersection of Vernon and 6th streets, which knocked down at least one electric pole and left power lines hanging down, creating a hazard to other motorists. The Roseville Police Department reported that public utility workers and first responders were at the scene restoring the electric service and clearing the roadway.
4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County
A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento County Motorcycle Crash Causes Major Injury
Accident at Greenback Lane Intersection in Orangevale Injures Motorcyclist. A motorcycle crash resulting in a major injury to the rider occurred in Sacramento County in the Orangevale area on August 21 that left a rider lying in the roadway. The collision was reported at the intersection of westbound Greenback Lane and Kenneth Avenue around 10:24 a.m., according to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The individual who called in the crash said they were unsure whether the rider was struck by another vehicle or it was a solo motorcycle collision.
KCRA.com
Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning in Nevada County, evacuations lifted
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has stopped on a wildfire that burned in Nevada County on Saturday and mandatory evacuation orders are now lifted, authorities said. The Pleasant Fire is burning in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, which is about 7 miles west of Nevada City. The fire is holding at 47 acres, according to the state fire agency, Cal Fire. It is 10% contained.
Oroville man hit, killed on highway 99 near Hutchinson Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Oroville man has died after being hit by two cars while waving down cars following a crash in Sutter County, officials with the California Highway Patrol's Yuba-Sutter office said. Around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man from Oroville was driving north on Highway 99 near...
