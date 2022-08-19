Read full article on original website
A warmer Wednesday afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will be MOTS, or more of the same. A clear, comfortable morning in the 50s and 60s will eventually climb into the lower to middle 90s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. The sunshine sticks around on Thursday and Friday...
No big changes through midweek
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances continue to be on hold for now as skies remain clear and winds light for the next couple of days. Average highs are near 90, and that’s where we expect to be through midweek. Skies will be clear in the morning with lows...
Comfortable nights and warm days all week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, expect highs in the lower 90s or similar to Sunday and Monday. The remainder of the work week...
Kansas farmers feeling strain from expanded drought conditions
Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas
Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
Warming trend this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says temperatures will gradually get warmer into the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 under a mostly sunny sky.
20+ Terrific Places to Eat in Wichita, Kansas
Disclosure: Visit Wichita hosted my trip to Wichita, Kansas, and paid for my meals at some of the places listed below. However, all opinions are my own. Note: This post was originally published in December 2018 but has since been updated with new information. Some cities are known as foodie...
Northeast Wisconsin seeing more fentanyl overdoses
Tranquil weather in the week ahead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The dry weather trend across Kansas will continue in the week ahead with temperatures slowly climbing into the mid 90s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a light northeast breeze. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 80s and lower 90s. The tranquil weather pattern will persist throughout the week with temperatures slowly climbing into the mid 90s by the middle of the week- fairly typical for late August. The pattern will shift towards the end of the week with a disturbance moving across the northern Plains. This weather system will push a cold front into Kansas by Saturday, giving us a chance of showers and storms through the weekend.
Gas prices continue to fall in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are continuing to see prices falling at the gas pump. According to AAA, the national average price of a gallon of gasoline has fallen every single day since the record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14th. In Kansas, the highest recorded average price...
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers
Evergy, regulators clash over costs of Kansas energy efficiency program
Evergy could soon receive approval for more than $96 million in energy efficiency programs in Kansas meant to lower carbon emissions — and customers’ bills. But the proposal is in a precarious position. “I want to be excited, but I also know there’s a big a piece missing still, and it could easily all fall apart,” […] The post Evergy, regulators clash over costs of Kansas energy efficiency program appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita city county approves 3rd party review of WPD
Crews enter final work stage of replacing massive Louisville water main installed in 1877
72-year-old man killed in head-on semi truck collision in southern Kansas
KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 72-year-old Colorado man was killed in a head-on collision in Kingman County early Monday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, just before 1:00 a.m. Monday, Marcus Craven, 72, of Pueblo, Colorado was driving a semi truck eastbound on U.S. Highway 54 when he crossed the center line, entered the westbound lane of traffic and struck another semi truck head-on. Craven was pronounced dead at the scene.
Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits
There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed a water main break Sunday near East Douglas Avenue and North Rock Road blocked off traffic in the area. All of Douglas between Armour and Rock Road was shut down and drivers were directed to avoid the area.
Sheriff: Texas man was transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Honda Civic for allegedly speeding and displaying a fraudulent Texas temporary tag, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy arrested the driver, Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28,...
Man hospitalized in critical condition after workplace accident in Great Bend
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A 53-year-old man is hospitalized in Wichita after a workplace accident in Great Bend. Wesley Medical Center confirmed Leo Sobba is at the hospital in critical condition. The Great Bend Police Department said police, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and the Great Bend Fire Department...
